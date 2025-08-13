US Open 2025: Tennis Match Schedule, Dates, Time, When and Where to Watch

The prestigious Tennis tournament is held annually in Flushing Meadows, New York. The previous edition of the U.S. Open title was won by Italy's Jannik Sinner in the men's singles, and Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka won the women's singles title. This year as well, the U.S. Open 2025 is all set for another thrilling competition, with top contenders like Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff. According to the official USTA website, the event kicks off with "Fan Week" from August 18-21, featuring free-to-attend qualifying matches. In this blog, learn more about the schedule, start times, and TV coverage, and don't miss a single match. Check Out: List of NBA Awards and Trophies: Check their Significance! US Open 2025 Schedule (Main Draw) The US Open 2025 will take place from Sunday, August 24, to Sunday, September 7, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. This is the first time the tournament will have a 15-day format. The schedule is subject to change.

Date Session Time (ET) Events August 24 - 26 Day: 11:00 AM / Night: 7:00 PM Men's & Women's 1st Round August 27 - 28 Day: 11:00 AM / Night: 7:00 PM Men's & Women's 2nd Round August 29 - 30 Day: 11:00 AM / Night: 7:00 PM Men's & Women's 3rd Round August 31 - Sept. 1 Day: 11:00 AM / Night: 7:00 PM Men's & Women's Round of 16 September 2 - 3 Day: 11:30 AM / Night: 7:00 PM Men's & Women's Quarterfinals September 4 Night: 7:00 PM Women's Semifinals September 5 Day: 3:00 PM / Night: 7:00 PM Men's Semifinals September 6 Day: 4:00 PM Women's Final September 7 Day: 2:00 PM Men's Final Source: US Open US Open 2025 Qualifying Matches Schedule The qualifying rounds for the US Open 2025 will be held during Fan Week. These matches will start from Monday, August 18, to Thursday, August 21. Moreover, these matches are a free-to-attend event for fans. They will be played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. The top players with the highest number of points from the qualifying rounds will earn a spot in the main draw of the US Open.

Date Session Time (ET) Events August 18 11:00 AM Men's & Women's Singles Qualifying 1st Round August 19 11:00 AM Men's & Women's Singles Qualifying 2nd Round August 20 11:00 AM Men's & Women's Singles Qualifying 3rd Round August 21 11:00 AM Men's & Women's Singles Qualifying Finals Source: US Open How to Watch the US Open 2025: TV & Streaming Guide? ESPN will be broadcasting all the matches for the 2025 US Open in the United States. This means you can watch the matches exclusively on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. If you want to watch the qualifying matches and "Fan Week" coverage, then you must keep an eye on ESPN2. Each service offers different packages and features, so you can choose the one that best suits your viewing preferences. For the ones who will rely on streaming, there are several excellent options:

ESPN+ streaming service will provide live feeds from multiple courts, including the qualifying rounds and "Fan Week," so you won't miss a moment of the action. It will also provide coverage from up to 14 different courts throughout the tournament.

You can access the ESPN family of networks, such as ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. For live TV streaming platforms, you can prefer YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

For all the action, you can also listen to play-by-play on the US Open Radio, which will provide coverage from the first ball to the last. Check Out: Open Championship 2025: Match Dates, Schedule, Venue and Prize Money What Time to Watch the U.S. Open 2025? The US Open operates on a convenient two-session schedule for the majority of the tournament. The day sessions for the main draw typically begin at 11:00 AM ET on the outer courts (like Louis Armstrong and Grandstand). The highly anticipated night sessions, which feature top-ranked players, begin at 7:00 PM ET on Arthur Ashe Stadium.