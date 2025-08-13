Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
US Open 2025: Tennis Match Schedule, Dates, Time, When and Where to Watch

The U.S. Open is a premier tennis tournament that will be held from August 24, 2025, to September 7, 2025. This year will mark a historic first with a new 15-day format. This will include the qualifying matches, which are known as the fans week, and they can watch it for free. In addition to this, catch live action on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC, with daily sessions beginning at 11:00 AM ET, throughout the main draw.

ByManvi Upadhyaya
Aug 13, 2025, 10:48 EDT
Dominic Thiem in the U.S. Open 2020.

The prestigious Tennis tournament is held annually in Flushing Meadows, New York.  The previous edition of the U.S. Open title was won by Italy's Jannik Sinner in the men's singles, and Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka won the women's singles title. This year as well, the U.S. Open 2025 is all set for another thrilling competition, with top contenders like Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff. According to the official USTA website, the event kicks off with "Fan Week" from August 18-21, featuring free-to-attend qualifying matches. In this blog, learn more about the schedule, start times, and TV coverage, and don't miss a single match. 

US Open 2025 Schedule (Main Draw)

The US Open 2025 will take place from Sunday, August 24, to Sunday, September 7, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. This is the first time the tournament will have a 15-day format. The schedule is subject to change.

Date

Session Time (ET)

Events

August 24 - 26

Day: 11:00 AM / Night: 7:00 PM

Men's & Women's 1st Round

August 27 - 28

Day: 11:00 AM / Night: 7:00 PM

Men's & Women's 2nd Round

August 29 - 30

Day: 11:00 AM / Night: 7:00 PM

Men's & Women's 3rd Round

August 31 - Sept. 1

Day: 11:00 AM / Night: 7:00 PM

Men's & Women's Round of 16

September 2 - 3

Day: 11:30 AM / Night: 7:00 PM

Men's & Women's Quarterfinals

September 4

Night: 7:00 PM

Women's Semifinals

September 5

Day: 3:00 PM / Night: 7:00 PM

Men's Semifinals

September 6

Day: 4:00 PM

Women's Final

September 7

Day: 2:00 PM

Men's Final

Source: US Open

US Open 2025 Qualifying Matches Schedule 

The qualifying rounds for the US Open 2025 will be held during Fan Week. These matches will start from Monday, August 18, to Thursday, August 21. Moreover, these matches are a free-to-attend event for fans. They will be played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. The top players with the highest number of points from the qualifying rounds will earn a spot in the main draw of the US Open.

Date

Session Time (ET)

Events

August 18

11:00 AM

Men's & Women's Singles Qualifying 1st Round

August 19

11:00 AM

Men's & Women's Singles Qualifying 2nd Round

August 20

11:00 AM

Men's & Women's Singles Qualifying 3rd Round

August 21

11:00 AM

Men's & Women's Singles Qualifying Finals

Source: US Open 

How to Watch the US Open 2025: TV & Streaming Guide?

ESPN will be broadcasting all the matches for the 2025 US Open in the United States. This means you can watch the matches exclusively on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. If you want to watch the qualifying matches and "Fan Week" coverage, then you must keep an eye on ESPN2. Each service offers different packages and features, so you can choose the one that best suits your viewing preferences. For the ones who will rely on streaming, there are several excellent options:

  • ESPN+ streaming service will provide live feeds from multiple courts, including the qualifying rounds and "Fan Week," so you won't miss a moment of the action. It will also provide coverage from up to 14 different courts throughout the tournament. 

  • You can access the ESPN family of networks, such as ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC.  For live TV streaming platforms, you can prefer YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV. 

  • For all the action, you can also listen to play-by-play on the US Open Radio, which will provide coverage from the first ball to the last.

What Time to Watch the U.S. Open 2025? 

The US Open operates on a convenient two-session schedule for the majority of the tournament. The day sessions for the main draw typically begin at 11:00 AM ET on the outer courts (like Louis Armstrong and Grandstand). The highly anticipated night sessions, which feature top-ranked players, begin at 7:00 PM ET on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Be sure to check the official schedule for the final days, as the women's and men's semifinals and finals have different start times. For instance, the Women's Final is set for 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 6, while the Men's Final will take place at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 7.

    FAQs

    • What are the start times for the finals? 
      +
      The Women's Final is scheduled for 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 6, and the Men's Final will be held at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 7.
    • Are tickets required for the qualifying matches? 
      +
      No, the qualifying rounds, which take place during "Fan Week" from August 18 to August 21, are a free-to-attend event.
    • Where is the US Open 2025 held? 
      +
      The entire tournament, including the qualifying matches and main draw, will be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York.
    • Is the US Open 2025 schedule different from previous years?
      +
      Yes, the 2025 US Open will feature a 15-day format for the first time in its history, expanding from the traditional 14 days. The main draw will also begin on a Sunday.

