US Open Winners: Check the Women's Singles Winners List Here!

Following the incredible journey of women’s tennis at the US Open, let us look back at the women's champions who have made their mark in the US Open. Since the tournament’s beginning, many women tennis players have graced the court. They are also remembered for their unforgettable victories that have left a legacy. In this article, explore the complete list of US Open Women’s Singles Winners. In addition, learn about the most significant moments and players.
List of US Open Women’s Singles Winners List
The list of champions reflects the changing dynamics and growing diversity in women’s tennis, with athletes from various countries such as the USA, Japan, Germany, and Poland that showcases their talent at the US Open. Below is the complete list of US Open Women's Singles champions, from the early years of the tournament to the present, including the 2025 winner:
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Country
|
2025
|
To Be Declared
|
To Be Declared
|
2024
|
Aryna Sabalenka
|
Belarus
|
2023
|
Coco Gauff
|
USA
|
2022
|
Iga Świątek
|
Poland
|
2021
|
Emma Raducanu
|
United Kingdom
|
2020
|
Naomi Osaka
|
Japan
|
2019
|
Bianca Andreescu
|
Canada
|
2018
|
Naomi Osaka
|
Japan
|
2017
|
Sloane Stephens
|
USA
|
2016
|
Angelique Kerber
|
Germany
|
2015
|
Flavia Pennetta
|
Italy
|
2014
|
Serena Williams
|
USA
|
2013
|
Serena Williams
|
USA
|
2012
|
Serena Williams
|
USA
|
2011
|
Samantha Stosur
|
Australia
|
2010
|
Kim Clijsters
|
Belgium
|
2009
|
Kim Clijsters
|
Belgium
|
2008
|
Serena Williams
|
USA
|
2007
|
Justine Henin
|
Belgium
|
2006
|
Maria Sharapova
|
Russia
|
2005
|
Kim Clijsters
|
Belgium
|
2004
|
Svetlana Kuznetsova
|
Russia
|
2003
|
Justine Henin
|
Belgium
|
2002
|
Serena Williams
|
USA
|
2001
|
Venus Williams
|
USA
|
2000
|
Venus Williams
|
USA
|
1999
|
Serena Williams
|
USA
|
1998
|
Lindsay Davenport
|
USA
|
1997
|
Venus Williams
|
USA
|
1996
|
Steffi Graf
|
Germany
|
1995
|
Steffi Graf
|
Germany
|
1994
|
Arantxa Sánchez Vicario
|
Spain
|
1993
|
Steffi Graf
|
Germany
|
1992
|
Monica Seles
|
USA
|
1991
|
Monica Seles
|
USA
|
1990
|
Gabriela Sabatini
|
Argentina
|
1989
|
Steffi Graf
|
Germany
|
1988
|
Steffi Graf
|
Germany
|
1987
|
Martina Navratilova
|
USA
|
1986
|
Martina Navratilova
|
USA
|
1985
|
Hana Mandlíková
|
Czechoslovakia
|
1984
|
Martina Navratilova
|
USA
|
1983
|
Martina Navratilova
|
USA
|
1982
|
Chris Evert
|
USA
|
1981
|
Chris Evert
|
USA
|
1980
|
Chris Evert
|
USA
|
1979
|
Tracy Austin
|
USA
|
1978
|
Chris Evert
|
USA
|
1977
|
Chris Evert
|
USA
|
1976
|
Chris Evert
|
USA
|
1975
|
Chris Evert
|
USA
|
1974
|
Billie Jean King
|
USA
|
1973
|
Billie Jean King
|
USA
|
1972
|
Billie Jean King
|
USA
|
1971
|
Billie Jean King
|
USA
|
1970
|
Margaret Court
|
Australia
|
1969
|
Margaret Court
|
Australia
|
1968
|
Virginia Wade
|
United Kingdom
Source: Wikipedia
Here are the Top 5 Most Iconic Women’s US Open Champions:
1. Serena Williams
Among all the women players, Serena Williams has been one of the legendary and iconic tennis players in history. She has almost six US Open Women’s Singles titles, and dominates the tournament with an unmatched record. Moreover, her victories span from 1999 to 2014, which showcase her athleticism, sharp skills, and mental toughness. It is indeed her influence on the sport that has inspired countless athletes across the globe, especially in the United States.
2. Naomi Osaka
With two singles titles in 2018 and 2020, Naomi Osaka made her mark on the US Open. Moreover, she is known as the Japanese star who stunned the world with her composure and brought much-needed attention to mental health in sports. In addition, Flushing Meadows is counted among her top victories due to powerful groundstrokes and incredible on-court presence. All of these accolades have made her one of the most promising athletes in the tennis world today.
3. Iga Świątek
Iga Świątek is a Polish powerhouse who secured her US Open Women’s Singles title in 2024, adding to her growing list of Grand Slam titles. She is also known for her versatility on the court and remarkable consistency. She quickly became one of the most formidable players in Tennis. Her all-around game and calm temperament under pressure have set her apart as a dominant force in women’s tennis.
4. Chris Evert
Chris Evert has won six US Open titles (1975-1982) and was always known for her consistency, precision, and incredible groundstrokes. She remains one of the most successful female players in history by dominating the game during the 1970s and early 1980s.
5. Steffi Graf
Steffi Graf was also a remarkable female tennis player who won the US Open five times during 1988 to 1996. She was popularly known for her exceptional movement, powerful forehand, and speed. Apart from this her mental resilience and all-around game made her a formidable opponent on any surface.
Conclusion
These women’s singles champions have not only shaped the history of the sport but also will forever be remembered for their contributions to tennis.
