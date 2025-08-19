US Open Winners: Check the Women's Singles Winners List Here!

Following the incredible journey of women’s tennis at the US Open, let us look back at the women's champions who have made their mark in the US Open. Since the tournament’s beginning, many women tennis players have graced the court. They are also remembered for their unforgettable victories that have left a legacy. In this article, explore the complete list of US Open Women’s Singles Winners. In addition, learn about the most significant moments and players. Check Out: US Open 2025: Tennis Match Schedule, Dates, Time, When and Where to Watch List of US Open Women’s Singles Winners List The list of champions reflects the changing dynamics and growing diversity in women’s tennis, with athletes from various countries such as the USA, Japan, Germany, and Poland that showcases their talent at the US Open. Below is the complete list of US Open Women's Singles champions, from the early years of the tournament to the present, including the 2025 winner:

Year Winner Country 2025 To Be Declared To Be Declared 2024 Aryna Sabalenka Belarus 2023 Coco Gauff USA 2022 Iga Świątek Poland 2021 Emma Raducanu United Kingdom 2020 Naomi Osaka Japan 2019 Bianca Andreescu Canada 2018 Naomi Osaka Japan 2017 Sloane Stephens USA 2016 Angelique Kerber Germany 2015 Flavia Pennetta Italy 2014 Serena Williams USA 2013 Serena Williams USA 2012 Serena Williams USA 2011 Samantha Stosur Australia 2010 Kim Clijsters Belgium 2009 Kim Clijsters Belgium 2008 Serena Williams USA 2007 Justine Henin Belgium 2006 Maria Sharapova Russia 2005 Kim Clijsters Belgium 2004 Svetlana Kuznetsova Russia 2003 Justine Henin Belgium 2002 Serena Williams USA 2001 Venus Williams USA 2000 Venus Williams USA 1999 Serena Williams USA 1998 Lindsay Davenport USA 1997 Venus Williams USA 1996 Steffi Graf Germany 1995 Steffi Graf Germany 1994 Arantxa Sánchez Vicario Spain 1993 Steffi Graf Germany 1992 Monica Seles USA 1991 Monica Seles USA 1990 Gabriela Sabatini Argentina 1989 Steffi Graf Germany 1988 Steffi Graf Germany 1987 Martina Navratilova USA 1986 Martina Navratilova USA 1985 Hana Mandlíková Czechoslovakia 1984 Martina Navratilova USA 1983 Martina Navratilova USA 1982 Chris Evert USA 1981 Chris Evert USA 1980 Chris Evert USA 1979 Tracy Austin USA 1978 Chris Evert USA 1977 Chris Evert USA 1976 Chris Evert USA 1975 Chris Evert USA 1974 Billie Jean King USA 1973 Billie Jean King USA 1972 Billie Jean King USA 1971 Billie Jean King USA 1970 Margaret Court Australia 1969 Margaret Court Australia 1968 Virginia Wade United Kingdom

Source: Wikipedia Here are the Top 5 Most Iconic Women’s US Open Champions: 1. Serena Williams Among all the women players, Serena Williams has been one of the legendary and iconic tennis players in history. She has almost six US Open Women’s Singles titles, and dominates the tournament with an unmatched record. Moreover, her victories span from 1999 to 2014, which showcase her athleticism, sharp skills, and mental toughness. It is indeed her influence on the sport that has inspired countless athletes across the globe, especially in the United States. 2. Naomi Osaka With two singles titles in 2018 and 2020, Naomi Osaka made her mark on the US Open. Moreover, she is known as the Japanese star who stunned the world with her composure and brought much-needed attention to mental health in sports. In addition, Flushing Meadows is counted among her top victories due to powerful groundstrokes and incredible on-court presence. All of these accolades have made her one of the most promising athletes in the tennis world today.

3. Iga Świątek Iga Świątek is a Polish powerhouse who secured her US Open Women’s Singles title in 2024, adding to her growing list of Grand Slam titles. She is also known for her versatility on the court and remarkable consistency. She quickly became one of the most formidable players in Tennis. Her all-around game and calm temperament under pressure have set her apart as a dominant force in women’s tennis. 4. Chris Evert Chris Evert has won six US Open titles (1975-1982) and was always known for her consistency, precision, and incredible groundstrokes. She remains one of the most successful female players in history by dominating the game during the 1970s and early 1980s. 5. Steffi Graf Steffi Graf was also a remarkable female tennis player who won the US Open five times during 1988 to 1996. She was popularly known for her exceptional movement, powerful forehand, and speed. Apart from this her mental resilience and all-around game made her a formidable opponent on any surface.