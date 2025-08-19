NEET PG 2025 Result Expected Today
Focus
Quick Links

US Open Winners: Check the Women's Singles Winners List Here!

As the US Open Tennis 2025 season has begun, discover the complete list of US Open Women Singles winners. The US Open Women Singles has seen a notable range of the champion since its inception in 1968. In addition, in 1968 winners such as Virginia Wade influenced players like Billie Jean King and Chris Evert, who added a total of 12 US Open titles in the 1970s and 1980s. In this blog, learn about the first champions to the latest 2025 winner, historic wins, and legendary players.

ByManvi Upadhyaya
Aug 19, 2025, 14:56 IST
List of US Open Winners: Check the Women's Singles Winners of All Time! (Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka in French-Open-Finale.)
List of US Open Winners: Check the Women's Singles Winners of All Time! (Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka in French-Open-Finale.)

Following the incredible journey of women’s tennis at the US Open, let us look back at the women's champions who have made their mark in the US Open. Since the tournament’s beginning, many women tennis players have graced the court. They are also remembered for their unforgettable victories that have left a legacy. In this article, explore the complete list of US Open Women’s Singles Winners. In addition, learn about the most significant moments and players. 

Check Out: US Open 2025: Tennis Match Schedule, Dates, Time, When and Where to Watch

List of US Open Women’s Singles Winners List

The list of champions reflects the changing dynamics and growing diversity in women’s tennis, with athletes from various countries such as the USA, Japan, Germany, and Poland that showcases their talent at the US Open. Below is the complete list of US Open Women's Singles champions, from the early years of the tournament to the present, including the 2025 winner:

Year

Winner

Country

2025

To Be Declared

To Be Declared

2024

Aryna Sabalenka

Belarus

2023

Coco Gauff

USA

2022

Iga Świątek

Poland

2021

Emma Raducanu

United Kingdom

2020

Naomi Osaka

Japan

2019

Bianca Andreescu

Canada

2018

Naomi Osaka

Japan

2017

Sloane Stephens

USA

2016

Angelique Kerber

Germany

2015

Flavia Pennetta

Italy

2014

Serena Williams

USA

2013

Serena Williams

USA

2012

Serena Williams

USA

2011

Samantha Stosur

Australia

2010

Kim Clijsters

Belgium

2009

Kim Clijsters

Belgium

2008

Serena Williams

USA

2007

Justine Henin

Belgium

2006

Maria Sharapova

Russia

2005

Kim Clijsters

Belgium

2004

Svetlana Kuznetsova

Russia

2003

Justine Henin

Belgium

2002

Serena Williams

USA

2001

Venus Williams

USA

2000

Venus Williams

USA

1999

Serena Williams

USA

1998

Lindsay Davenport

USA

1997

Venus Williams

USA

1996

Steffi Graf

Germany

1995

Steffi Graf

Germany

1994

Arantxa Sánchez Vicario

Spain

1993

Steffi Graf

Germany

1992

Monica Seles

USA

1991

Monica Seles

USA

1990

Gabriela Sabatini

Argentina

1989

Steffi Graf

Germany

1988

Steffi Graf

Germany

1987

Martina Navratilova

USA

1986

Martina Navratilova

USA

1985

Hana Mandlíková

Czechoslovakia

1984

Martina Navratilova

USA

1983

Martina Navratilova

USA

1982

Chris Evert

USA

1981

Chris Evert

USA

1980

Chris Evert

USA

1979

Tracy Austin

USA

1978

Chris Evert

USA

1977

Chris Evert

USA

1976

Chris Evert

USA

1975

Chris Evert

USA

1974

Billie Jean King

USA

1973

Billie Jean King

USA

1972

Billie Jean King

USA

1971

Billie Jean King

USA

1970

Margaret Court

Australia

1969

Margaret Court

Australia

1968

Virginia Wade

United Kingdom

Source: Wikipedia

Here are the Top 5 Most Iconic Women’s US Open Champions: 

1. Serena Williams

Among all the women players, Serena Williams has been one of the legendary and iconic tennis players in history. She has almost six US Open Women’s Singles titles, and dominates the tournament with an unmatched record. Moreover, her victories span from 1999 to 2014, which showcase her athleticism, sharp skills, and mental toughness. It is indeed her influence on the sport that has inspired countless athletes across the globe, especially in the United States. 

2. Naomi Osaka

With two singles titles in 2018 and 2020, Naomi Osaka made her mark on the US Open. Moreover, she is known as the Japanese star who stunned the world with her composure and brought much-needed attention to mental health in sports. In addition, Flushing Meadows is counted among her top victories due to powerful groundstrokes and incredible on-court presence. All of these accolades have made her one of the most promising athletes in the tennis world today.

3. Iga Świątek

Iga Świątek is a Polish powerhouse who secured her US Open Women’s Singles title in 2024, adding to her growing list of Grand Slam titles. She is also known for her versatility on the court and remarkable consistency. She quickly became one of the most formidable players in Tennis. Her all-around game and calm temperament under pressure have set her apart as a dominant force in women’s tennis.

4. Chris Evert

Chris Evert has won six US Open titles (1975-1982) and was always known for her consistency, precision, and incredible groundstrokes. She remains one of the most successful female players in history by dominating the game during the 1970s and early 1980s.

5. Steffi Graf

Steffi Graf was also a remarkable female tennis player who won the US Open five times during 1988 to 1996. She was popularly known for her exceptional movement, powerful forehand, and speed. Apart from this her mental resilience and all-around game made her a formidable opponent on any surface. 

Check Out: Asia Cup 2025 Schedule: Check Date, Timing and Venue Details

Conclusion

These women’s singles champions have not only shaped the history of the sport but also will forever be remembered for their contributions to tennis. 

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    FAQs

    • Why is the US Open important for women’s tennis?
      +
      The US Open is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments and holds significant importance due to its rich history, prestige, and the high level of competition it attracts from the world’s top female players.
    • Who won the 2025 US Open Women's Singles title?
      +
      The 2025 US Open Women's Singles winner is yet to be determined, but stay tuned for updates!
    • Who won the most US Open Women’s Singles titles?
      +
      Serena Williams holds the record for the most US Open Women’s Singles titles, with six victories (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014).

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News