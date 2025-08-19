US Open Prize Money: Check the 2025 US Open Prize Money details here

US Open Prize Money 2025: The US Open in 2025 will have the biggest prize pool in tennis history, and all the best players in the world are getting ready for it. The United States Tennis Association (USTA) made an official announcement that this year's tournament will pay players a record-breaking $90 million. This is a big 20% increase from last year's $75 million. This record-breaking payout at the US Open has caught the attention of both players and fans, especially since players have been talking about raising prize money at all the Grand Slam events. The US Open winner now gets a huge amount of money, which makes it even more of a top event for prize money and global recognition.
It's not just the singles players who are hitting the jackpot. The prize money for doubles events has also seen a major increase. The winning teams in both men's and women's doubles will share a record $1 million. The newly revamped mixed doubles event, which now features many top-tier singles players, will also award the winning team a cool $1 million.
These payouts highlight the US Open's dedication to making every event at Flushing Meadows a rewarding experience for athletes.
2025 US Open Singles Prize Money
Here is the breakdown of the US Open singles prize money for men and women this year.
|
Round Reached
|
Payout per Player (Men's and Women's Singles)
|
Champion
|
$5,000,000
|
Finalist
|
$2,500,000
|
Semifinalist
|
$1,260,000
|
Quarterfinalist
|
$660,000
|
Round of 16
|
$400,000
|
Round of 32
|
$237,000
|
Round of 64
|
$154,000
|
Round of 128
|
$110,000
Doubles and Mixed Doubles Prize Money in 2025
The prize money for mixed doubles at the US Open in 2025 will be as follows:
|
Round Reached
|
Payout per Team
(Men's & Women's Doubles)
|
Payout per Team
(Mixed Doubles)
|
Champions
|
$1,000,000
|
$1,000,000
|
Finalists
|
$500,000
|
$400,000
|
Semifinalists
|
$250,000
|
$200,000
|
Quarterfinalists
|
$125,000
|
$100,000
|
Round of 16
|
$75,000
|
$20,000
|
Round of 32
|
$45,000
|
N/A
|
Round of 64
|
$30,000
|
N/A
2025 US Open prize money sets record for largest purse in tennis history.— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 6, 2025
More info ➡️: https://t.co/BINfnymUOs pic.twitter.com/85xr0MopzW
The prize money for the 2025 US Open is a huge change for the finances of professional tennis. The tournament is still the best at paying players, with a record total payout and a new high for the winner's purse. This record-breaking increase shows how healthy the sport is and how much the US Open wants to honor all the athletes' hard work and dedication.
