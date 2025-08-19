US Open Prize Money: Check the 2025 US Open Prize Money details here

US Open Prize Money 2025: The US Open in 2025 will have the biggest prize pool in tennis history, and all the best players in the world are getting ready for it. The United States Tennis Association (USTA) made an official announcement that this year's tournament will pay players a record-breaking $90 million. This is a big 20% increase from last year's $75 million. This record-breaking payout at the US Open has caught the attention of both players and fans, especially since players have been talking about raising prize money at all the Grand Slam events. The US Open winner now gets a huge amount of money, which makes it even more of a top event for prize money and global recognition.

It's not just the singles players who are hitting the jackpot. The prize money for doubles events has also seen a major increase. The winning teams in both men's and women's doubles will share a record $1 million. The newly revamped mixed doubles event, which now features many top-tier singles players, will also award the winning team a cool $1 million.