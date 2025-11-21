This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 21 November

Every day has a story, a moment when history paused, shifted or surged. So, what happened on November 21? On this date, pioneers aboard the Mayflower signed the Mayflower Compact in 1620, setting the framework for self-governance in the New World. Later, on November 21 1920, the tragic events of "Bloody Sunday (1920)" in Dublin saw coordinated killings by the Irish Republican Army and brutal reprisals by British forces at a football match. And in 1964, the Verrazzano‑Narrows Bridge in New York opened, becoming the world's longest suspension bridge span at the time. In this article, we'll explore all the significant events tied to November 21.
What Happened On This Day—November 21?
Here's what happened in history on November 21:
1776 – George Washington Orders General Lee to New Jersey
- On November 21, 1776, George Washington wrote to General Charles Lee.
- He reported the loss of Fort Lee in New Jersey.
- Washington ordered Lee to march his troops south.
- Lee resisted and delayed, creating tension and hurting the war effort.
1783 – First Untethered Hot-Air Balloon Flight
- On November 21, 1783, Pilâtre de Rozier and the Marquis d'Arlandes flew over Paris.
- Their hot-air balloon travelled 5.5 miles in 25 minutes.
- It was the first free human flight in history.
- The Montgolfier brothers crafted the balloon.
1817 – The First Seminole War Begins
- On November 21, 1817, U.S. troops attacked the Seminole village of Fowltown.
- Around 20 Seminole men were killed.
- The attack triggered the First Seminole War.
- The conflict later influenced Spain's decision to give up Florida.
1864 – Lincoln's Famous Bixby Letter
- On November 21, 1864, a letter was written in the name of Abraham Lincoln.
- It was sent to Lydia Bixby, who was believed to have lost five sons in the Civil War.
- The letter expressed sympathy and gratitude.
- Its authorship remains debated.
1912 – News of the "Piltdown Man" Discovery Breaks
- On November 21, 1912, reports announced the discovery of "Piltdown Man".
- Fossils found in Sussex were said to be from an early human ancestor.
- Scientists welcomed the discovery as primary evidence in human evolution.
- Decades later, it was revealed to be a hoax.
1916 – Hospital Ship Britannic Sinks
- On November 21, 1916, the Britannic sank in the Aegean Sea.
- She was the sister ship of the Titanic.
- An explosion, likely from a mine, tore into the hull.
- About 30 people died, but more than 1,000 survived.
1934 – Ella Fitzgerald Wins at the Apollo Theatre
- On November 21, 1934, Ella Fitzgerald performed at Amateur Night at the Apollo.
- She planned to dance, but nerves led her to sing instead.
- Her powerful voice won over the crowd.
- The win launched her legendary music career.
1959 – DJ Alan Freed Fired in Payola Scandal
- On November 21, 1959, WABC fired DJ Alan Freed.
- He refused to swear he never took "payola" to play certain songs.
- Freed was known for promoting rock 'n' roll and R&B on the radio.
- The scandal destroyed his career and reshaped the music industry.
1976 – Rocky Opens in New York
- On November 21, 1976, Rocky premiered in New York City.
- Sylvester Stallone starred as underdog boxer Rocky Balboa.
- The film became a massive box-office success.
- It later won the Academy Award for Best Picture.
1980 – Millions Tune In to Learn Who Shot J.R.
- On November 21, 1980, viewers around the world watched Dallas.
- The mystery of "Who shot J.R.?" was finally revealed.
- The episode became one of the most-watched broadcasts in TV history.
- It changed the way TV cliffhangers were used.
1986 – Iran-Contra Documents Shredded
- On November 21, 1986, Oliver North and Fawn Hall began shredding documents.
- These papers linked them to illegal arms sales to Iran.
- Money from the deals funded the Contra rebels in Nicaragua.
- The scandal caused a significant crisis for the U.S. government.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on November 21?
November 21 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on November 21
Voltaire
- Voltaire was born in 1694 and died in 1778.
- He was a leading French philosopher and writer.
- He challenged authority, religion, and social norms.
- His 1759 satire, Candide, remains one of his most famous works.
Björk
- Björk was born in 1965.
- She is an Icelandic singer, songwriter, and actress.
- Her music blends electronic and organic sounds.
- She is known for her bold visuals and experimental style.
Michael Strahan
- Michael Strahan was born in 1971.
- He was a star defensive player for the New York Giants.
- He helped lead the team to a Super Bowl XLII victory.
- He later became a well-known TV host on Good Morning America.
Notable Deaths on November 21
- 1916 – Franz Joseph I of Austria, Emperor of Austria and King of Hungary (born 1830).
- 1970 – C. V. Raman, Indian physicist and Nobel Prize laureate (born 1888).
- 1993 – Bill Bixby, American actor (born 1934).
- 2017 – David Cassidy, American singer-actor (born 1950).
