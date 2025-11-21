This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 21 November

Every day has a story, a moment when history paused, shifted or surged. So, what happened on November 21? On this date, pioneers aboard the Mayflower signed the Mayflower Compact in 1620, setting the framework for self-governance in the New World. Later, on November 21 1920, the tragic events of "Bloody Sunday (1920)" in Dublin saw coordinated killings by the Irish Republican Army and brutal reprisals by British forces at a football match. And in 1964, the Verrazzano‑Narrows Bridge in New York opened, becoming the world's longest suspension bridge span at the time. In this article, we'll explore all the significant events tied to November 21.

What Happened On This Day—November 21?

Here's what happened in history on November 21:

1776 – George Washington Orders General Lee to New Jersey