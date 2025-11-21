IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025
JEE Main 2026 Application Correction Dates Announced, Registration to Close on November 27

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 21, 2025, 08:48 IST

JEE Main 2026 session 1 application correction window to be available on December 1 and 2. Candidates who successfully complete the online application process by November 27 can make necessary changes to their filled application form at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Key Points

  • Application correction window to be available on December 1 and 2
  • Last date to apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 is November 27
  • JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration link is open at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency has issued the schedule for JEE Main 2026 application correction. The last date for candidates to register for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam is November 27, 2025. Shortly after the window closes, the JEE Main 2026 application correction window will open. Candidates can login through the candidate portal and make all required changes in their filled application form

As per the notification issued, the JEE Main 2026 session 1 application correction window is set to open on December 1, 2025. Candidates can make all necessary changes to their already filled application form until December 2, 2025. It must, however, be noted that only a few fields will be open for correction. 

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Application Correction: Fields Open for Editing

The JEE Main 2026 session 1 application correction window to open on December 1. Candidates can make the changes in the following fields on their JEE Main 2026 session 1 application form. 

Fields

Candidates shall NOT be allowed to change

Mobile Number

E-Mail Address 

Address (Permanent and Present) Emergency Contact details 

Photograph of candidate

Candidates shall be allowed to change any one of the fields

Candidate Name or 

Father Name or

Mother Name

Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields

Class 10th/equivalent details 

Class 12th/equivalent details 

State Code of Eligibility

Candidates shall be allowed to change examination Cities based on their Permanent and Present addresses (it is once again clarified that NTA is not bound to follow the choices given by the candidate)

Examination City Selection 

Medium of the examination

Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields

Date of Birth 

Gender 

Category 

Sub-category/PwD(If not verified by UDID Portal) 

Signature 

Candidates shall be allowed to add the field

Paper

Candidates shall be allowed to change identity details (Only for candidates who registered with identity other than Aadhaar)

Aadhaar details

