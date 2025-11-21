JEE Main 2026 Application Correction Dates Announced, Registration to Close on November 27

Key Points
- Application correction window to be available on December 1 and 2
- Last date to apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 is November 27
- JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration link is open at jeemain.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency has issued the schedule for JEE Main 2026 application correction. The last date for candidates to register for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam is November 27, 2025. Shortly after the window closes, the JEE Main 2026 application correction window will open. Candidates can login through the candidate portal and make all required changes in their filled application form
As per the notification issued, the JEE Main 2026 session 1 application correction window is set to open on December 1, 2025. Candidates can make all necessary changes to their already filled application form until December 2, 2025. It must, however, be noted that only a few fields will be open for correction.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Application Correction: Fields Open for Editing
The JEE Main 2026 session 1 application correction window to open on December 1. Candidates can make the changes in the following fields on their JEE Main 2026 session 1 application form.
|
Actions
|
Fields
|
Candidates shall NOT be allowed to change
|
Mobile Number
E-Mail Address
Address (Permanent and Present) Emergency Contact details
Photograph of candidate
|
Candidates shall be allowed to change any one of the fields
|
Candidate Name or
Father Name or
Mother Name
|
Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields
|
Class 10th/equivalent details
Class 12th/equivalent details
State Code of Eligibility
|
Candidates shall be allowed to change examination Cities based on their Permanent and Present addresses (it is once again clarified that NTA is not bound to follow the choices given by the candidate)
|
Examination City Selection
Medium of the examination
|
Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields
|
Date of Birth
Gender
Category
Sub-category/PwD(If not verified by UDID Portal)
Signature
|
Candidates shall be allowed to add the field
|
Paper
|
Candidates shall be allowed to change identity details (Only for candidates who registered with identity other than Aadhaar)
|
Aadhaar details
