JEE Main 2026 Application Correction Dates Announced, Registration to Close on November 27

The National Testing Agency has issued the schedule for JEE Main 2026 application correction. The last date for candidates to register for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam is November 27, 2025. Shortly after the window closes, the JEE Main 2026 application correction window will open. Candidates can login through the candidate portal and make all required changes in their filled application form

As per the notification issued, the JEE Main 2026 session 1 application correction window is set to open on December 1, 2025. Candidates can make all necessary changes to their already filled application form until December 2, 2025. It must, however, be noted that only a few fields will be open for correction.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Application Correction: Fields Open for Editing

The JEE Main 2026 session 1 application correction window to open on December 1. Candidates can make the changes in the following fields on their JEE Main 2026 session 1 application form.