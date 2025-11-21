IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Which Tree Is Known As the Tree Of Life?

By Kriti Barua
Nov 21, 2025, 10:16 IST

Tree of Life: The Baobab (Adansonia digitata) is globally recognised as the Tree of Life. Found in the African savanna, its massive trunk stores vital water, earning it the nickname. It is a symbol of resilience, providing food, shelter, and medicine, making it essential for survival in arid regions.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Which Tree Is Known As the Tree Of Life?
Which Tree Is Known As the Tree Of Life?

Is there anything more impressive in nature than a tree? They come in countless forms, from the tall, needle-covered conifers to the broad-leaved deciduous trees like Oaks and Maples, which shed their leaves each year. Trees are vital for life; a single mature tree can absorb hundreds of pounds of carbon dioxide over its lifespan. Some trees have truly memorable nicknames, like the massive Baobab tree, often called the 'Upside-Down Tree' because its branches look like roots in the air. Or take the mighty Sequoia, the "Redwood Giant", which holds the record for the world's tallest tree.

But one tree, above all, is known for a much deeper, symbolic connection to existence itself. It stands for creation, knowledge, and everlasting life. It's often found in the middle of a garden or oasis, surviving in seemingly impossible conditions. Do you know which tree is known as the Tree of Life? In this article, we'll take a look at the meaning behind this powerful symbol and reveal the actual tree that has earned this excellent nickname.

Which Tree Is Known As the Tree Of Life?

The Baobab Tree: An African Icon and Longtime Legend

The tree most commonly known as the Tree of Life is the Baobab (Adansonia digitata). This iconic tree is mainly found across the dry savannas of continental Africa and Madagascar. It earned its famous nickname because it is a proper lifeline in arid regions. The Baobab is a succulent; its massive, bulbous trunk stores thousands of litres of water, making it a source of hydration for both humans and animals during severe droughts.

African baobab tree — the legendary giant that cheats death

Every part of the tree is valuable: its fruit, known as 'monkey bread', is nutrient-dense; its bark can be used for clothing and rope; and its hollow trunk provides shelter. It is a symbol of endurance, life, and community in a challenging landscape.

10 Lesser-known Facts About the Baobab

The Australian Boab Tree - News, Plants

  • Its bare branches resemble roots, earning it the nickname 'Upside-Down Tree'.
  • A single mature trunk can store up to 120,000 litres of water.
  • Some Baobabs are estimated to live for over 3,000 years.
  • It's large, beautiful, white flowers only open at night.
  • Bats primarily pollinate the flowers.
  • The fruit pulp dries naturally on the branch, becoming a vitamin C-rich powder.
  • Many hollowed-out trunks have been used as homes, storage, and even bus stops.
  • The wood is wet and spongy, making it useless for building or firewood.
  • Traditionally, villages hold important meetings under the shade of a Baobab.
  • The Baobab is a prehistoric species, predating both humankind and the split of the continents.

Conclusion

Rare Baobab Tree Mature (3 Years Old) Sapling Live Plant

The Baobab truly deserves the title "Tree of Life". Its ability to survive and thrive in harsh, dry environments makes it a powerful symbol of resilience and eternal life, mirroring the universal idea of a cosmic tree connecting all things. From providing essential water and food to offering shelter and materials, the Baobab is central to life in the African savanna.

It serves as a reminder that the most valuable things often possess the deepest roots. Learning about this magnificent species highlights the incredible ingenuity of nature and the importance of preserving these ancient, life-giving giants for future generations.

Kriti Barua
Kriti Barua

Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News