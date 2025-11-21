Is there anything more impressive in nature than a tree? They come in countless forms, from the tall, needle-covered conifers to the broad-leaved deciduous trees like Oaks and Maples, which shed their leaves each year. Trees are vital for life; a single mature tree can absorb hundreds of pounds of carbon dioxide over its lifespan. Some trees have truly memorable nicknames, like the massive Baobab tree, often called the 'Upside-Down Tree' because its branches look like roots in the air. Or take the mighty Sequoia, the "Redwood Giant", which holds the record for the world's tallest tree.

But one tree, above all, is known for a much deeper, symbolic connection to existence itself. It stands for creation, knowledge, and everlasting life. It's often found in the middle of a garden or oasis, surviving in seemingly impossible conditions. Do you know which tree is known as the Tree of Life? In this article, we'll take a look at the meaning behind this powerful symbol and reveal the actual tree that has earned this excellent nickname.