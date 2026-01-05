TNUSRB Police Constable Physical Dates 2026 OUT: Check PET/PMT Schedule PDF Here

Bihar STET Result 2025
TNUSRB Constable Physical Dates 2026: TNUSRB has released the Physical Test dates for Police Constable, Jail Warder, and Fireman posts. PET and PMT will be held from 22 January to 2 February 2026 across Tamil Nadu. A total of 3,644 vacancies are available, and 18,689 candidates have qualified for the physical tests after clearing the written examination.

TNUSRB Police Constable Physical Dates 2026

TNUSRB Police Constable Physical Dates 2026: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has officially announced the PET and PMT exam dates for the posts of Police Constable, Jail Warder, and Fireman. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) are scheduled to take place from 22 January 2026 to 2 February 2026 at various centers across Tamil Nadu.

This update allows candidates to plan their preparation for the physical tests effectively. In total, 18,689 candidates have qualified to appear for the PET/PMT exams. 

TNUSRB Constable Physical Dates 2026 Released

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced 3,644 vacancies for the Police Constable post, providing an excellent opportunity for aspirants aiming to join the Tamil Nadu Police Department. Many candidates were eagerly waiting for the release of the TNUSRB Constable Physical Test 2025-26 dates.

Those who have cleared the written exam can now check the PET/PMT exam schedule for Police Constable, Jail Warder, and Fireman posts. The results for the Constable written exam were officially declared on 26 December 2025.

TNUSRB Constable Physical Dates 2026 Overview

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has officially announced the schedule for the Police Constable, Jail Warder, and Fireman physical tests. Candidates can check the overview of important details in the table below:

Details

Information

Organization

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB)

Posts

Police Constable, Jail Warder, Fireman

Total Vacancies

3,644

Exam Category

PET / PST Exam Date

Physical Exam Dates

22 January 2026 to 2 February 2026

Selection Process

Written Test 

PET & PMT 

Endurance Test 

Document Verification

TNUSRB Constable Physical Admit Card 2026

The TNUSRB Police Constable Physical Test Admit Card 2026 will be released soon on the official website. Candidates who have qualified for the written examination can download their admit card by entering their registration number and date of birth.

All candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card, along with a valid ID proof and the required documents, to the examination centre. Entry will not be allowed without these documents.

Also Check:

TNUSRB Police Constable Salary 2025
TNUSRB Police Constable Syllabus 2025

TNUSRB Police Constable Physical Measurement Test 2025

Candidates appearing for the TNUSRB Police Constable Physical Measurement Test (PMT) 2025 must meet the required physical standards set by the board. Applicants who do not fulfill the prescribed height and chest measurements will be disqualified and will not be allowed to continue in the TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025 selection process.

The Physical Measurement Test is a crucial stage, and candidates are advised to carefully check the category-wise standards before appearing for the exam. Check the table below for details:

Candidates

Category

Minimum Height (cm)

Chest (cm)

Female

General / BC

159

Not Applicable

Female

SC / ST

157

Not Applicable

Male

General / BC

170

81 (Normal) – 86 (Expanded)

Male

SC / ST

167

Not Applicable

