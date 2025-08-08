TNUSRB Police Constable Salary 2025: Check In-Hand Salary, Allowances, and Job Profile

TNUSRB Police Constable Salary 2025: Candidates who are planning to become a Police Constable through TNUSRB should understand the TNUSRB Police Constable salary. The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) conducts the recruitment process for this post under the Tamil Nadu government. The board decides the pay scale, allowances, and other perks, making this job both financially rewarding and respectable. This article gives a clear idea of the salary structure, in-hand monthly pay, and the benefits offered. TNUSRB Police Constable Salary 2025 The TNUSRB Police Constable Salary 2025 is an important factor for all candidates planning to apply for the post. It is important to understand the salary structure, pay scale, and benefits associated with the role. The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is responsible for conducting the recruitment process for Police Constables under the Tamil Nadu government.

The TNUSRB Police Constable salary ranges from ₹18,200 to ₹52,900 per month As per the current pay matrix. Selected candidates are also entitled to several allowances and benefits as per government norms, along with the basic pay. TN Police Constable Salary Structure 2025 The TN Police Constable Salary 2025 has been revised under the 7th Pay Commission. This offers a competitive pay scale to newly appointed candidates. Constables also receive grade pay and several government-approved allowances. These benefits make the job financially secure and appealing. Below is the updated salary structure for TNUSRB Police Constables. Component Amount Basic Pay ₹18,200 Grade Pay ₹2,400 Monthly Salary Range ₹18,200 – ₹52,900 TNUSRB Constable In-Hand Salary 2025 The TNUSRB Constable In-Hand Salary 2025 is quite appealing. This makes it a popular choice among government job aspirants. Selected candidates will earn a basic pay between ₹18,200 and ₹52,900, along with a grade pay of ₹2,400 as per the 7th Pay Commission.

According to the official TNUSRB notification, the estimated annual salary for a TN Police Constable is around ₹2.5 lakhs. This increases over time with regular increments. Constables also receive job-related allowances, such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and other perks. This makes the total in-hand salary even more attractive. TNUSRB Police Constable Perks and Allowances 2025 The TNUSRB Police Constable job offers a wide range of perks and allowances. This makes it both financially and professionally rewarding. Constables also receive access to government welfare schemes and regular skill development training. The following are allowances and benefits for TNUSRB Constables: Dearness Allowance (DA):

Constables receive a 38% DA on their basic pay, which comes to around ₹4,916. This amount is revised regularly based on inflation trends by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Pension Benefits (NPS):

The Tamil Nadu government contributes 14% of the constable's basic salary annually under the New Pension Scheme (NPS). Additionally, a one-month basic salary, approximately ₹18,200, is also paid as part of the pension benefit. House Rent Allowance (HRA):

Constables get HRA depending on their job location. It ranges from ₹1,456 to ₹5,014 or 8% to 27% of the basic pay, based on whether the post is in a metro city, a major town, or a rural area. Medical Facilities:

Free medical care is provided not just to the constables but also to their family members. This includes treatments in government-approved hospitals and clinics. Other Allowances:

TNUSRB Police Constables enjoy several additional allowances, such as: Travel Allowance (TA)

Washing Allowance (WA)

Daily Extra Duty Allowance

City Compensatory Allowance (CCA)

Kit Maintenance Allowance (KMA)

Food Allowance

Uniform Allowance

Special Duty Allowance (SDA)

Diwali Bonus

And other duty-based allowances

TNUSRB SI Eligibility Tamil Nadu Police Constable Job Profile 2025 The TNUSRB Police Constable plays an essential role in maintaining law and order in Tamil Nadu. Their main duty is to follow instructions from head constables and the station in-charge. Constables ensure that all assigned responsibilities are completed with discipline and dedication. The following are the key responsibilities of TN Police Constables: Follow instructions from head constables and station in-charge.

Monitor police equipment and ensure security systems are functional.

Stay alert to activities within the police station and surrounding area.

Share updates on jail reforms, legal changes, and government schemes.

Assist in maintaining official records and completing administrative tasks.

Help implement departmental policies and follow financial protocols.

Respond quickly during emergencies like accidents, disasters, or conflicts.

Support senior officers during law enforcement operations and patrols.

Maintain public order during events, protests, and high-risk situations.

Ensure coordination between the police department and local citizens.