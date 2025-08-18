TNUSRB Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Educational Qualification and Age Limit Here

The TNUSRB Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 are set by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board. These criteria cover important aspects such as age limit, educational qualification, physical standards, and nationality. Every candidate applying for the TNUSRB Constable post must meet these conditions; otherwise, their application will be rejected. This article provides the complete TNUSRB Constable eligibility details to help you understand better. TNUSRB Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 Candidates preparing for the TNUSRB Police Constable Exam 2025 must first check the eligibility requirements before applying. The eligibility criteria include age, educational qualification, nationality, and other factors. Check the overview of the expected TNUSRB Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 in the table below.

Eligibility Factor Requirement Age Limit Minimum: 18 years, Maximum: 26 years Educational Qualification Must have passed Class 10 (SSLC) Nationality Must be an Indian citizen Number of Attempts No restriction on attempts Experience Freshers are eligible This means any Indian candidate who has completed Class 10 and falls within the age limit of 18–26 years can apply for the exam. There is no restriction on attempts and prior experience is not required, but it provides an excellent opportunity for freshers to begin their career in the police force. TNUSRB Police Constable Educational Qualification 2025 Candidates must have completed the 10th Standard (S.S.L.C.) from a recognized board according to the official TNUSRB Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025. Applicants who have not passed Class 10 are not eligible to apply.

This ensures that every applicant has the minimum educational foundation required to serve as a police constable in Tamil Nadu. TNUSRB Police Constable Nationality 2025 Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply for the TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025. Candidates must either be: A citizen of India, or

A domicile of Tamil Nadu (subjects/citizens of the state) Thus, applicants need to ensure they meet the nationality requirement before filling out the TNUSRB Constable Online Application Form 2025. TNUSRB Police Constable Age Limit 2025 Applicants must carefully check the TNUSRB Constable Age Limit 2025 before applying for the exam. The Tamil Nadu government provides age relaxations for candidates belonging to reserved categories, ex-servicemen, and destitute widows as per official rules.

Candidates must meet the following age criteria for the General category: Minimum Age 18 Years Maximum Age 26 Years TNUSRB Constable Age Relaxations 2025 The TNUSRB Police Recruitment Board provides age relaxations for candidates belonging to reserved categories, ex-servicemen, destitute widows, and other groups as per government rules. This ensures fair opportunities for all applicants. Additionally, candidates applying under the Sports Quota (less than 10%) are also eligible if they meet the required criteria. Below is the detailed TNUSRB Constable Age Relaxation 2025 chart for different categories: Category Maximum Age Limit Backward Class (BC), Backward Class (Muslim), Most Backward Class (MBC) / Denotified Community (DNC) 28 years Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiyar – SCA), Scheduled Tribe (ST) 31 years Destitute Widow Category 37 years Ex-Servicemen 47 years Transgender Candidates 31 years