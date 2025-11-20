Which City Is Called the Mango City of India?

Mango City of India: Malda in West Bengal is known as the Mango City of India because of its massive mango production, iconic varieties, and mango cultivation traditions that go back hundreds of years. Its fertile soil and perfect climate make it one of the most famous mango regions in India, attracting traders, tourists, and fruit lovers every summer. Why Is Malda Known as the Mango City? Malda produces huge quantities of high-quality mangoes every year and is home to some of India’s most premium and flavourful varieties. Farmers here use a mix of traditional orchard care and modern farming practices to maintain perfect texture, sweetness, and aroma. Mango farming also provides large-scale employment, boosts the district economy, and strengthens Malda’s identity as a major fruit hub. Largest Producer of Mango in India

Uttar Pradesh is the largest producer of mangoes in India, contributing the highest share to the country’s total mango output. The state’s warm climate, vast cultivation area, and multiple mango-growing districts help it lead national production. However, when it comes to famous varieties and historic orchards, Malda stands out and earns the title Mango City of India. Top Mango Varieties of Malda 1. Himsagar Himsagar is a premium, fibreless, extremely sweet mango known for its bright yellow pulp and short season. It is one of India’s most in-demand mangoes and often sells out quickly because of its rich aroma and smooth texture. 2. Langra Langra is juicy, soft, and slightly tangy with a signature green skin even after ripening. Malda-grown Langra is famous nationwide and is supplied in huge quantities to major fruit markets.

3. Fazli Fazli mangoes are very large, mildly sweet, and have a longer shelf life, making them excellent for commercial use, pulp extraction, and export markets. Their size and productivity make them highly profitable for farmers. 4. Lakshmanbhog Lakshmanbhog is known for its golden skin, firm pulp, and balanced sweetness. It is one of Malda’s most exported varieties and holds a GI tag that protects its identity and quality standards. Interesting Facts About Malda’s Mango Belt 1. Massive Orchard Area Malda has over 30,000 hectares of mango orchards, making it one of India’s biggest mango regions. This extensive area supports thousands of families and provides seasonal employment to farm workers. 2. Huge Annual Mango Output The district produces more than 3 lakh tonnes of mangoes every year, supplying major Indian cities and boosting the region’s trade and transport sectors significantly.