APSC CCE Recruitment 2025: Interview Schedule Released at apsc.nic.in, Check Important Dates, Documents to Carry and More

Assam PSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2026 : The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) released the detailed interview scheduled for the Interview/Personality Test for Combined Competitive Examination. Candidates qualified in mains exam round for various posts including ACS Jr. Grade & other Allied Services will have to appear in the personality test round scheduled to be held from January 19, 2026 onwards. The interview call letter will be uploaded on the official website on January 12, 2026.
Candidates who have applied successfully for the Combined Competitive Mains Examination can download the detailed interview schedule pdf at the APSC-https://apsc.nic.in.
APSC CCE Schedule 2025 PDF
Candidates can download the detailed interview schedule pdf for various posts including ACS Jr. Grade & other Allied Services through the official website. However the Assam PSC CCE interview schedule 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
APSC CCE Interview Schedule 2026 Overview
The Assam Public Service Commission had earlier launched the much awaited recruitment drive to recruit a total of 289 Administrative and other posts. Candidates qualified in the mains round will have to appear in the Interview and document verification round which will be conducted from January 19 to February 07, 2026 Below are the details of the recruitment drive including the crucial exams and others-
|Event
|Details
|Name of organization
|Assam Public Service Commission
|Name of examination
|Combined Competitive Examination, 2024
|Interview schedule
|January 19 to February 07, 2026
|Admit card release date
|January 12, 2026
|No of posts
|289
|Official website
|https://apsc.nic.in
How to Download APSC CCE Interview Date 2025 PDF?
Candidates who have applied successfully for the Combined Competitive Mains Examination can download the detailed interview schedule pdf after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit the official website of APSC- https://apsc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the call letter link ‘Download Interview Date PDF' on the home page.
Step 3: Now, provide your login credentials to the link.
Step 4: Your interview pdf will appear in a new window on the screen.
Step 5: Download and take the printout of the same.
