This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – January 6

Every day has a history behind it. But have you ever wondered what really happened on January 06? Was it just another day on the calendar, or did it shape the world we live in? January 6 has witnessed dramatic moments throughout history. On this day in 2021, a large mob stormed the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. It was one of the most shocking attacks on American democracy, aimed at stopping Congress from certifying the 2020 election results. The event caused deaths, many injuries, and lasting political debates. But that's not all. In earlier years, this date has seen important discoveries and arrivals, from the first public demonstration of the electric telegraph by Samuel Morse to Mother Teresa arriving in India to begin her humanitarian work. In this article, we'll explore the key events of January 6, including significant moments in world history, famous births and deaths, and why this day matters today.