This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – January 6

Every day has a history behind it. But have you ever wondered what really happened on January 06? Was it just another day on the calendar, or did it shape the world we live in? January 6 has witnessed dramatic moments throughout history. On this day in 2021, a large mob stormed the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. It was one of the most shocking attacks on American democracy, aimed at stopping Congress from certifying the 2020 election results. The event caused deaths, many injuries, and lasting political debates. But that's not all. In earlier years, this date has seen important discoveries and arrivals, from the first public demonstration of the electric telegraph by Samuel Morse to Mother Teresa arriving in India to begin her humanitarian work. In this article, we'll explore the key events of January 6, including significant moments in world history, famous births and deaths, and why this day matters today.
What Happened On This Day—January 6?
Here's what happened in history on January 06:
1066 – Harold II Crowned King of England
- Harold II is crowned King of England.
- He becomes king after the death of Edward the Confessor.
- Harold claims Edward named him heir.
- William of Normandy and Harald Hardrada challenge his rule.
1412 – Joan of Arc Is Born
- Joan of Arc is believed to have been born on January 6.
- She later leads French forces in the Hundred Years' War.
- Joan becomes a national hero of France.
- She is later declared a Roman Catholic saint.
1759 – Two Future Presidents Marry
- George Washington marries Martha Dandridge Custis.
- Martha is a wealthy widow with two children.
- January 6 is also the wedding anniversary of George H. W. Bush.
1777 – Washington Sets Up Winter Quarters
- George Washington moves troops to Morristown, New Jersey.
- The Continental Army camped there after victories at Trenton and Princeton.
- The hills provide strong defence against the British.
1799 – Jedediah Smith Is Born
- Jedediah Smith was born in New York.
- He becomes a famous trapper and explorer of the American West.
- His journeys help map large areas of the frontier.
1838 – Samuel Morse Unveils the Telegraph
- Samuel Morse demonstrates the electric telegraph.
- The invention transforms long-distance communication.
- Messages can now travel faster than ever before.
1912 – New Mexico Joins the United States
- New Mexico becomes the 47th U.S. state.
- Spanish explorers had passed through the region centuries earlier.
- The area held ancient Pueblo civilisations.
1919 – Theodore Roosevelt Dies
- Theodore Roosevelt dies at Sagamore Hill.
- He is remembered for shaping the modern presidency.
- Roosevelt was known for energy, reform, and leadership.
1941 – Franklin D. Roosevelt's Four Freedoms Speech
- Franklin D. Roosevelt addresses the U.S. Congress.
- He speaks about freedom of speech, worship, want, and fear.
- The speech prepares Americans for global conflict.
1942 – FDR Orders Largest Arms Buildup
- Roosevelt authorises massive weapons production.
- The decision follows the attack on Pearl Harbour.
- It becomes the largest military buildup in U.S. history.
1971 – Army Drops My Lai Cover-Up Charges
- The U.S. Army drops charges against four officers.
- The case involves the My Lai massacre in Vietnam.
- Many accused are cleared, though controversy remains.
1975 – "Wheel of Fortune" Premieres
- Wheel of Fortune debuts on NBC.
- Merv Griffin created the show.
- It becomes one of the longest-running TV game shows.
1975 – Led Zeppelin Fans Riot in Boston
- Over 2,000 fans gather outside Boston Garden.
- Fans damage the arena while waiting for tickets.
- Thousands of dollars in damage are reported.
1994 – Nancy Kerrigan Is Attacked
- Olympic skater Nancy Kerrigan is attacked in Detroit.
- She is struck on the knee before the Olympic trials.
- The incident shocks the sports world.
1996 – Blizzard of 1996 Begins
- Heavy snow hits Washington, D.C. and the East Coast.
- The storm kills 154 people.
- Damages exceed $1 billion.
2001 – Congress Certifies George W. Bush
- Congress confirms George W. Bush as president.
- Al Gore presides over the session.
- The election was one of the closest in U.S. history.
2021 – U.S. Capitol Riot
- Supporters of Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol.
- They try to stop the certification of the 2020 election.
- Police are attacked, and buildings are damaged.
- Lawmakers are forced to evacuate.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on January 6?
January 06 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births on January 6
John Singleton (1968–2019)
- American film director and screenwriter.
- Directed Boyz n the Hood and Poetic Justice.
- First African American nominated for Best Director.
Syd Barrett (1946–2006)
- English guitarist and singer.
- Founding member of Pink Floyd.
- Known for songs like "See Emily Play".
Rowan Atkinson (1955– )
- English actor and writer.
- Famous for Mr Bean and Blackadder.
- Known for physical comedy worldwide.
Notable Deaths on January 6
Theodore Roosevelt (1858–1919)
- Former U.S. President and leader.
- He helped shape modern America.
- He dies at his home in New York.
Sidney Poitier (1927–2022)
- Award-winning movie actor.
- He broke many barriers for Black actors.
Om Puri (1950–2017)
- Famous Indian film actor.
- Known for work in Bollywood and world cinema.
Louis Braille (1809–1852)
- Inventor of the Braille reading system.
- He made reading possible for blind people.
Dizzy Gillespie (1917–1993)
- Influential jazz trumpeter and composer.
Victor Fleming (1889–1949)
- Hollywood film director.
- Directed classics like The Wizard of Oz.
Gregor Mendel (1822–1884)
- Father of modern genetics.
- He discovered how traits are inherited.
Edith Frank (1900–1945)
- Mother of Anne Frank.
- She died during World War II.
