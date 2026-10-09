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NIRF Ranking 2026 (Today) Live: Check Top Management, Engineering, Medical Colleges and Universities

By Saumya Jain
Oct 12, 2026, 16:40 IST

NIRF Ranking 2026 Live Updates: The Ministry of Education, Government of India will release the NIRF 2026 rankings for several disciplines including engineering, medical and MBA rankings, university rankings and category-wise lists soon, likely today, October 12, 2026. 

NIRF Ranking 2026 (Today) Live: Check Top Management, Engineering, Medical Colleges and Universities
NIRF Ranking 2026 (Today) Live: Check Top Management, Engineering, Medical Colleges and Universities

HIGHLIGHTS

  • NIRF Ranking 2026 Release Date is expected to be announced today
  • NIRF ranking 2026 will be released on the official website, i.e. nirfindia.org

NIRF ranking 2026 release date is expected to be announced today for universities and colleges in the country. National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF Ranking 2026 is an important reference to compare higher education institutes in India.

The rankings will be announced for top ranked colleges and universities across engineering, medical, management, etc., streams. Catch the live updates on rankings and official announcements in this blog. The rankings will be released on the official website of NIRF, i.e. nirfindia.org and it is expected that the Union Education Minister, Pralhad Joshi will be announcing the rankings.

How Does NIRF Ranking 2026 Work?

The Ministry of Education’s National Institution Ranking Framework 2026 rankings assess every institute in the country on some parameters. Every educational institution participating in the rankings submit their details through the online NIRF portal. The National Board of Accreditation studies the data and gives a certain score based on different parameters. Institutes are then ranked based on the scores from highest to lowest.

5 Parameters of NIRF Rankings 2026

The parameters include Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research Productivity, Impact and IPR (RPII), Graduation Outcome (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PR).

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Oct 12, 2026, 16:40 IST

    NIRF 2026 Rankings LIVE: India Recorded 887 Research Paper Retractions in 2025

    India recorded 887 research paper retractions in 2025, according to data cited from Retraction Watch in recent reports. The figure has brought renewed attention to research integrity and the reliability of institutional research submissions.


  • Oct 12, 2026, 16:03 IST

    NIRF 2026 Rankings LIVE: Stricter Action Against Incorrect Research Data Under Consideration

    Reports indicate that authorities are considering stronger action against institutions that repeatedly submit problematic research information. Possible measures include excluding repeat offenders from future ranking exercises, although the final decision has not been confirmed


  • Oct 12, 2026, 15:48 IST

    NIRF Rankings 2026 LIVE: NBA Examining Institutional Research Data

    The National Board of Accreditation (NBA) is examining research-related information submitted by institutions as part of the ranking exercise. The review focuses on the accuracy of data used to assess research performance


  • Oct 12, 2026, 14:58 IST

    NIRF 2026 Rankings LIVE: NIRF 2026 Release Date Still Unconfirmed

    Students waiting for the latest college and university rankings should note that the Ministry of Education has not announced a revised official release date. Any reports suggesting a specific date should be treated as tentative until an official announcement is made.


  • Oct 12, 2026, 13:15 IST

    NIRF 2026 Rankings LIVE: Retracted Research Papers Under Scrutiny

    The evaluation process has drawn attention to research papers that were later retracted. Authorities are examining publication and citation data submitted by institutions before finalising the rankings.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 12:46 IST

    NIRF Rankings 2026 LIVE: MoE Collaborates With IIT Bhubaneswar

    IIT Bhubaneswar was ranked 39th in the engineering category in the NIRF 2025 rankings. The institute had an overall ranking of 80th. 

    Today, October 12, IIT Bhubaneswar hosted Manasvita, a two-day Regional Capacity-Building Workshop on Positive Mental Health, Resilience & Well-being (11–12 October 2026), under the Teacher Connect Programme, in collaboration with the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

    Over 120 delegates from 25 Higher Education Institutions across the Eastern Region, along with mental health professionals and experts, are participating in discussions to foster inclusive, resilient and student-friendly campuses.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 12:40 IST

    NIRF 2026 Rankings LIVE: NIRF 2026 Rankings Await Finalisation Amid Research Data Checks

    The NIRF India Rankings 2026 are still awaited as authorities examine research-related information submitted by participating institutions. The review has added to the delay in publishing this year’s rankings. 

  • Oct 12, 2026, 12:29 IST

    NIRF Rankings 2026 LIVE Updates: Will NIRF Rankings Be Out Today?

    The release was still unconfirmed in reports published on October 9. Students should wait for an official announcement rather than rely on expected dates.

  • Oct 10, 2026, 16:30 IST

    NIRF 2026 Rankings LIVE: Will NIRF Rankings 2026 be announced today?

    The release was still unconfirmed in reports published on October 9. Students should wait for an official announcement rather than rely on expected dates.

  • Oct 10, 2026, 16:00 IST

    NIRF 2026 Rankings LIVE Updates: Where Will NIRF Rankings Be Released?

    The Ministry of Education, Government of India will release the NIRF 2026 rankings on the official website nirfindia.org. The rankings will be available for all disciplines - Engineering, Medicine, Management and others. 

  • Oct 10, 2026, 14:59 IST

    NIRF Rankings LIVE: How are NIRF rankings calculated?

    The framework uses five broad parameters: Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity; and Perception.

  • Oct 10, 2026, 13:51 IST

    NIRF 2026 Rankings LIVE Updates: NIRF rankings cover multiple categories

    The annual framework ranks higher education institutions across categories, including Overall, Universities, Colleges, Engineering, Management, Medical, Law and Pharmacy.

  • Oct 10, 2026, 12:58 IST

    NIRF Rankings 2026 Release Date LIVE: Rankings expected after the usual release period

    Students initially expected the rankings in September, following previous release trends. However, the Ministry did not confirm the anticipated date.

  • Oct 10, 2026, 11:45 IST

    NIRF 2026 Rankings LIVE: Research data scrutiny linked to delay

    Reports indicated that the ranking process was taking longer amid scrutiny of research publication data, including retracted papers submitted by participating institutions.

  • Oct 10, 2026, 10:32 IST

    NIRF 2026 Rankings LIVE: Top Indian Universities List Today

    The NIRF Rankings 2026 are expected to be released soon, likely today, October 10, 2026. Formulated on five parameters, the rankings spread across Management, Engineering, medicine and other disciplines, to give students an idea of the best institution in India for their studies. 

  • Oct 9, 2026, 19:35 IST

    NIRF Ranking 2026 LIVE: Top Overall Universities Ranking 2025

    Name of the Institute

    2025 ranking

    IIT Madras

    1

    Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

    2

    IIT Bombay

    3

    IIT Delhi

    4

    IIT Kanpur

    5

    IIT Kharagpur

    6

    IIT Roorkee

    7

    AIIMS Delhi

    8

    Jawaharlal Nehru University

    9

    Banaras Hindu University

    10

    IIT Guwahati

    11

    IIT Hyderabad

    12

    Jamia Milia Isalamia

    13

    Manipal Academy of Higher Education-Manipal

    14

    University of Delhi

    15

    BITS, Pilani

    16

    Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

    17

    Jadavpur University

    18

    Aligarh Muslim University

    19

    Homi Bhabha National Institute

    20
  • Oct 9, 2026, 19:27 IST

    NIRF Ranking 2026 LIVE: Release Date Not OUT Yet

    The authorities have not yet released the NIRF Ranking 2026 release date. It is expected to be out anytime soon.

  • Oct 9, 2026, 18:38 IST

    NIRF Ranking 2026 LIVE: Region-Wise Institutes Participation

    South India had the most entries - 5268 institutes

    West India - 4702 institutes

    North India - 2,304 institutes

    East India - 1,889 institutes

  • Oct 9, 2026, 18:03 IST

    NIRF Ranking 2026 LIVE: Why The NIRF Rankings Are Delayed This Year ?

    Students will have to wait longer for the revised 2026 rankings as a result of the delay. The goal of the ongoing examination is to verify the study data prior to the announcement of the final rankings. The rankings were released on September 4, 2025, the previous year.

    A new release date has not been announced by the Ministry of Education. For updates, educational institutions and students should visit the official NIRF website.

  • Oct 9, 2026, 17:47 IST

    NIRF Ranking 2026 LIVE: How many institutions participated last year

    • Approx 7692 distinct applications submitted a total of 14,163 applications in a variety of topic areas and categories during NIRF 2025.
    • Approx 3000 institutes took part in the NIRF 2017 rating procedure.
    • Approx 3800 institutes participated in NIRF 2020, a 20% increase over 2019.
  • Oct 9, 2026, 17:28 IST

    NIRF Ranking 2026 LIVE: Top 5 IITs Last Year

    IIT Madras

    IIT Delhi

    IIT Bombay

    IIT Kanpur

    IIT Kharagpur

  • Oct 9, 2026, 16:44 IST

    NIRF Ranking 2026 LIVE: 5 Parameters for Ranks

    5 key parameters are taken into consideration when ranking the institutes across categories. These parameters are Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research Productivity, Impact and IPR (RPII), Graduation Outcome (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PR). 

  • Oct 9, 2026, 16:32 IST

    NIRF Ranking 2026 LIVE: Categories for Colleges and Universities

    Educational institutes will be ranked across different categories. These are:

    • Overall
    • University
    • College
    • Engineering
    • Management
    • Pharmacy
    • Medical
    • Dental
    • Law
    • Architecture
    • Agriculture and Allied Sectors
    • Research Institutions
    • Innovation
    • Open Universities
    • Skill Universities
    • State Public Universities
  • Oct 9, 2026, 16:21 IST

    NIRF Ranking 2026 LIVE: Last Date of Submission

    The colleges and universities had to submit their details to the Ministry of Education. The details are checked and evaluated later. The last date to submit the details was March 2026. 

  • Oct 9, 2026, 16:12 IST

    NIRF Ranking 2026 LIVE: Official Website

    Ministry of Education will release the NIRF ranking 2026 on the official website, i.e. www.nirfindia.org. Colleges and universities will be ranked across the country. 

  • Oct 9, 2026, 16:06 IST

    NIRF Ranking 2026 LIVE: Previous Release Dates

    Check the table below to know the NIRF ranking release date in previous years:

    Year

    NIRF Release Date

    2025

    September 4, 2025

    2024

    August 12, 2024

    2023

    June 5, 2023

    2022

    July 15, 2022
  • Oct 9, 2026, 16:05 IST

    NIRF Ranking 2026 LIVE: Release Date

    NIRF ranking 2026 release date is expected to be announced today by the Ministry of Education. Ministry of Education will soon announce the exact  NIRF Rankings 2026 release date. 

Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Deputy Manager - Editorial

Saumya is an education journalist. With over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language. 

In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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