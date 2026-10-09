NIRF Ranking 2026 (Today) Live: Check Top Management, Engineering, Medical Colleges and Universities

NIRF ranking 2026 release date is expected to be announced today for universities and colleges in the country. National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF Ranking 2026 is an important reference to compare higher education institutes in India.

The rankings will be announced for top ranked colleges and universities across engineering, medical, management, etc., streams. Catch the live updates on rankings and official announcements in this blog. The rankings will be released on the official website of NIRF, i.e. nirfindia.org and it is expected that the Union Education Minister, Pralhad Joshi will be announcing the rankings.

How Does NIRF Ranking 2026 Work?

The Ministry of Education’s National Institution Ranking Framework 2026 rankings assess every institute in the country on some parameters. Every educational institution participating in the rankings submit their details through the online NIRF portal. The National Board of Accreditation studies the data and gives a certain score based on different parameters. Institutes are then ranked based on the scores from highest to lowest.

5 Parameters of NIRF Rankings 2026

The parameters include Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research Productivity, Impact and IPR (RPII), Graduation Outcome (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PR).