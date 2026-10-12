PSSSB Clerk Answer Key 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Set-wise Provisional Answer Key PDF at sssb.punjab.gov.in
PSSSB Clerk Answer Key 2026: The Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab (PSSSB) has released the PSSSB Clerk Answer Key on its official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in. The candidates can raise objections by October 15. Check the direct link provided below and the steps to download the PSSSB Clerk Answer Key 2026.
Key Points
- PSSSB Clerk 2026 Answer Key released for the exam conducted on Oct 11, 2026.
- Objection window open from Oct 13, 2026 to Oct 15, 2026 (05:00 PM).
- Download the answer key and raise objections on sssb.punjab.gov.in.
PSSSB Clerk 2026 Answer Key: The Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab (PSSSB) has released the PSSSB Clerk Answer Key for the offline exam conducted on October 11, 2026. Punjab Clerk answer key, along with the response sheet, has been released on the official website of PSSSB- sssb.punjab.gov.in.
Along with the answer key, the PSSSB also opens the objection window where candidates can challenge any discrepancies in the provisional answer key. All objections will be thoroughly examined by the authorities, and corrections will be made if required. As per the information available on the official website, the objection window will remain open from October 13, 2026 to October 15, 2026 (05:00 PM).
The answer key helps them check their responses and estimate their expected scores before the official results are announced.
Direct Link to Download the Punjab Clerk Answer Key 2026
As per the latest update, the PSSSB Clerk 2026 Answer Key has been released. The candidates can download the Punjab Clerk provisional answer key on the official website of the PSSSB- sssb.punjab.gov.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the answer key and response sheet PDF.
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PSSSB Clerk 2026 Answer Key Official Notice
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PSSSB Clerk 2026 Set A Answer Key Link
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PSSSB Clerk 2026 Set B Answer Key Link
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PSSSB Clerk 2026 Set C Answer Key Link
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PSSSB Clerk 2026 Set D Answer Key Link
How to Download PSSSB Clerk 2026 Answer Key PDF
Candidates can check their Clerk Answer Keys online at the official website of the PSSSB. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the PSSSB Clerk Answer Key 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official PSSSB website- sssb.punjab.gov.in
Step 2: Look for the “Answer Key” link on the homepage.
Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Login’.
Step 4: Download the PDF file of the Answer Key.
Step 5: Cross-check your responses with the Answer Key.
PSSSB Clerk 2026 Marking Scheme
Candidates can use the following PSSSB Clerk 2026 marking scheme to calculate their probable scores:
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For every correct answer, 1 mark.
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For every incorrect answer, there shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for a wrong answer in Part B; however, there is no negative marking in Part A.
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There shall be no partial marking for any question.
Keep this marking scheme in mind, and the candidates can calculate their final score.
Steps to Raise Objections Against the PSSSB Clerk Answer Key
Candidates can follow the steps below to raise objections against the PSSSB Clerk 2026 answer key:
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Visit sssb.punjab.gov.in
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Scroll down and click on the ‘Objections and Claims for Clerk’ link.
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The objection window page will open; log in with your credentials.
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Identify the question you want to challenge and select it in the objection section.
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Raise your objection with supporting evidence, such as references to textbooks or standard materials.
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Submit the required fee per objection.
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Review your objection and submit the form before the deadline.
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