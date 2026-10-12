PSSSB Clerk Answer Key 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Set-wise Provisional Answer Key PDF at sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Clerk 2026 Answer Key: The Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab (PSSSB) has released the PSSSB Clerk Answer Key for the offline exam conducted on October 11, 2026. Punjab Clerk answer key, along with the response sheet, has been released on the official website of PSSSB- sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Along with the answer key, the PSSSB also opens the objection window where candidates can challenge any discrepancies in the provisional answer key. All objections will be thoroughly examined by the authorities, and corrections will be made if required. As per the information available on the official website, the objection window will remain open from October 13, 2026 to October 15, 2026 (05:00 PM).

The answer key helps them check their responses and estimate their expected scores before the official results are announced.