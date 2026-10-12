Jantar Mantar Protest Site Closure: Delhi High Court to Hear Plea on October 13
Delhi High Court will hear a plea on October 13 challenging Jantar Mantar's closure as a protest site and the lack of an alternative venue in Delhi.
The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a petition on October 13 challenging the closure of Jantar Mantar as a designated site for peaceful protests in the national capital. The petition raises concerns over the absence of an alternative location for demonstrations and the restrictions imposed on public assemblies in Delhi.
The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by the Acting Chief Justice on October 12. The court agreed to list the plea for hearing the following day. The development comes after protesters were prevented from gathering at Jantar Mantar during demonstrations in Delhi over the weekend, amid heightened security arrangements and restrictions in central parts of the city.
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Delhi High Court Hearing on Jantar Mantar Protest Site
The petition challenges the closure of Jantar Mantar as a venue for peaceful demonstrations. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that no alternative protest site had been earmarked in Delhi, raising questions about the ability of citizens and organisations to conduct peaceful protests.
Jantar Mantar has historically served as a prominent location for demonstrations on political, social and public-interest issues. The latest legal challenge brings the regulation of protest venues and the right to peaceful assembly into focus.
The court's scheduled hearing on October 13 is expected to bring the issue before the bench for consideration. The outcome could have implications for how authorities regulate access to designated protest locations in Delhi.
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Why Is Jantar Mantar in the News?
Jantar Mantar came into focus after security restrictions prevented protesters from reaching the designated demonstration site during protests on October 10. Demonstrators subsequently gathered at different locations across Delhi, including areas around Connaught Place, Raj Ghat, Dilli Haat and the Safdarjung Airport flyover.
The protests were organised amid demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Security personnel deployed barricades and restricted movement in several parts of central Delhi to prevent large gatherings.
The restrictions prompted concerns among protesters about access to public spaces for demonstrations and the availability of a designated venue where gatherings could take place under established guidelines.
Delhi HC to Hear Separate Plea Over October 10 Protest Incidents
The Delhi High Court is also scheduled to consider a separate petition concerning alleged assaults on members of the public during the October 10 and 11 protests in Delhi.
The petition, filed by National Students' Union of India (NSUI) president Vinod Jakhar, seeks a fair, independent and time-bound investigation into the alleged incidents. The plea refers to allegations that individuals in civilian clothing assaulted protesters, with women bystanders and journalists reportedly intervening.
The court declined to grant an urgent hearing on the matter on October 12, noting that the Supreme Court was already examining related issues and had sought affidavits from the Union government. The petition was also listed for October 13.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.