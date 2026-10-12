Jantar Mantar Protest Site Closure: Delhi High Court to Hear Plea on October 13

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a petition on October 13 challenging the closure of Jantar Mantar as a designated site for peaceful protests in the national capital. The petition raises concerns over the absence of an alternative location for demonstrations and the restrictions imposed on public assemblies in Delhi. The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by the Acting Chief Justice on October 12. The court agreed to list the plea for hearing the following day. The development comes after protesters were prevented from gathering at Jantar Mantar during demonstrations in Delhi over the weekend, amid heightened security arrangements and restrictions in central parts of the city. Also Read l NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE Delhi High Court Hearing on Jantar Mantar Protest Site The petition challenges the closure of Jantar Mantar as a venue for peaceful demonstrations. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that no alternative protest site had been earmarked in Delhi, raising questions about the ability of citizens and organisations to conduct peaceful protests.

Jantar Mantar has historically served as a prominent location for demonstrations on political, social and public-interest issues. The latest legal challenge brings the regulation of protest venues and the right to peaceful assembly into focus. The court's scheduled hearing on October 13 is expected to bring the issue before the bench for consideration. The outcome could have implications for how authorities regulate access to designated protest locations in Delhi. Important: Delhi's Jantar Mantar Off Limits for Demonstrations: Which 3 New Protest Sites Has Delhi Police Designated Now? Why Is Jantar Mantar in the News? Jantar Mantar came into focus after security restrictions prevented protesters from reaching the designated demonstration site during protests on October 10. Demonstrators subsequently gathered at different locations across Delhi, including areas around Connaught Place, Raj Ghat, Dilli Haat and the Safdarjung Airport flyover.