The Delhi Police has made an administrative order denotifying Jantar Mantar as a protest site through an official notification. The notification was given by the Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar making some changes to the Standing Order No. L&O/48/22.

It is in response to the recommendation of a committee formed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to find alternative places for gatherings.

Protesters and civil society have to organize their sit-in demonstrations in the alternate three grounds, namely Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground, and CBD Ground situated in East Delhi starting October 12th.

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Moving the demonstrations to a location other than Jantar Mantar is motivated by the problems of urban congestion, traffic jams, and security weaknesses in proximity to Parliament House.