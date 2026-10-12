Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: All MD/MS Institutional Quota Seats to be Filled Online via CET Cell

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Government of Maharashtra has formally abolished the offline, institution-level admission processes for the postgraduate medical and dental courses (MD/MS/MDS), with effect from the academic year 2026-27. The recent notification of Maharashtra Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission) Rules, 2026 will see all the available seats, which include the management, institutional, and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quotas, being allocated through centralized online counseling process carried out by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell.

The new policy abolishes direct institution level admission procedures and will see even the final stray vacancy rounds being conducted through the official portal at cetcell.mahacet.org. Further, the eligibility criteria have been expanded for the institutional quota seats, and now includes non-Maharashtra domicile holders, state domicile holders having completed the MBBS course outside the state, and those possessing medical degrees from abroad. Besides, the new rules also prescribe stringent compliance requirements, where the students must go for full documentation before the registration period ends, failing which a heavy penalty of debarnment for two years from state level admissions would be imposed on the candidates.