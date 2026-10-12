ICAR AIEEA PG 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Released at icarcounseling.com: Check Details

ICAR AIEEA PG Result 2026: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) officially announced the ICAR AIEEA PG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result for the academic year 2026-27 on October 12, 2026. Those who attended the third round of postgraduate counselling for agriculture in India can now check their ICAR AIEEA PG round 3 seat allotment result via the official candidate portal available at icarcounseling.com. Checking the ICAR AIEEA PG round 3 seat allotment result involves entering the registered application number and password of the candidate.

If a seat is allotted, then the candidates are required to download their provisional ICAR AIEEA PG allotment letter straight from the candidate dashboard along with undergoing the document verification process. It is to be noted that those who fail to submit their original documents or make the seat acceptance payment beyond the stipulated time will have their allotment automatically cancelled. It is also mentioned that the document verification process is strictly monitored and those who fail to comply with the rules are liable for the cancellation of seats.