ICAR AIEEA PG 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Released at icarcounseling.com: Check Details
ICAR AIEEA PG Result 2026: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has officially announced the Round 3 Seat Allotment Result for ICAR AIEEA PG Admissions 2026 on October 12, 2026. Candidates can check their allotment status by logging into the candidate portal at icarcounseling.com. Candidates allotted seats must download their provisional allotment letter, upload the required original documents for verification, and pay the seat acceptance fee within the designated deadline.
ICAR AIEEA PG Result 2026: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) officially announced the ICAR AIEEA PG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result for the academic year 2026-27 on October 12, 2026. Those who attended the third round of postgraduate counselling for agriculture in India can now check their ICAR AIEEA PG round 3 seat allotment result via the official candidate portal available at icarcounseling.com. Checking the ICAR AIEEA PG round 3 seat allotment result involves entering the registered application number and password of the candidate.
If a seat is allotted, then the candidates are required to download their provisional ICAR AIEEA PG allotment letter straight from the candidate dashboard along with undergoing the document verification process. It is to be noted that those who fail to submit their original documents or make the seat acceptance payment beyond the stipulated time will have their allotment automatically cancelled. It is also mentioned that the document verification process is strictly monitored and those who fail to comply with the rules are liable for the cancellation of seats.
How to Check the ICAR AIEEA PG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026?
ICAR seat allotment result for round 3 can be downloaded by candidates online. There are these ways in which one can download ICAR PG round 3 allotment result
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Go to the official website icarcounseling.com
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Click on applicant login on the homepage.
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Put the application number and password
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ICAR PG round 3 allotment result PDF will be displayed on screen
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Check and download it
ICAR AIEEA PG Round 3 Counselling Schedule 2026
Below are the key dates related to the ICAR AIEEA PG Round 3 Counselling:
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Activity
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Schedule
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Conducting Authority
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Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)
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Course Level
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Postgraduate (ICAR AIEEA PG 2026)
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Official Counselling Portal
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Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Release
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October 12, 2026
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Online Document Uploading by Candidates
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October 12 to October 14, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)
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Document Verification by Universities
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October 12 to October 15, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)
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Online Seat Acceptance Fee Payment
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October 12 to October 16, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)
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Final Institutional Reporting & Verification
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As per respective University Schedule
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.