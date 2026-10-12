MPSC Exam: The ten-day-long protest by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants at the S.M. Joshi Bridge in Pune was officially called off late Sunday night. The breakthrough came after Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale's government delegation met with the student representatives and announced the formation of a high-level inquiry committee to investigate alleged recruitment irregularities and paper leak cases. In a significant development, MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar announced he is going on leave until the completion of the probe, fulfilling the primary demand of the protesting students. Important Outcomes & High-Level Inquiry Panel Formation The Maharashtra government agreed to the core demands drafted by the student representatives. To make sure transparency is maintained, a judicial nd administrative committee has been formed, which is as follows:-

Chairman:- Retired Judge Dilip Bhosale

Member Secretary: Senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe (Commissioner, FDA).

Members: IPS Officer Laxmi Gautam, Retired IAS Officer Ganesh Patil, and Retired Judge P.D. Naik. MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar has announced through social media that he would proceed on leave to make sure an unhindered probe, citing personal commitment to institutional ethics. Also check, What to Do When Your Aadhaar Is Blocked or Biometrics Fail? Major Demands of MPSC Aspirants Accepted by Government In addition to forming the inquiry panel, the state government accepted several systemic reform proposals submitted by student representatives, which are as follows:- Demands Government Commitment Vetting of Chairperson or Secretary There will be mandatory background checks before official appointments in MPSC. FIRs Against Protesters Withdrawal of police cases registered against 15 student leaders in Pune. Future Recruitment Drive Filling 70,000 vacancies across government departments over the next 3 years. Group C Exam Seat Hike Increasing the total number of vacancies for the upcoming Group C competitive exam.