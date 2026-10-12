MPSC Aspirants Call Off 10-Day Pune Protest as Government Appoints High-Level Inquiry Panel Under Tukaram Mundhe
MPSC Exam: MPSC aspirants end 10-day Pune protest as Maharashtra appoints IAS Tukaram Mundhe to a judicial inquiry panel. MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar goes on leave; read all the details below.
MPSC Exam: The ten-day-long protest by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants at the S.M. Joshi Bridge in Pune was officially called off late Sunday night. The breakthrough came after Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale's government delegation met with the student representatives and announced the formation of a high-level inquiry committee to investigate alleged recruitment irregularities and paper leak cases. In a significant development, MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar announced he is going on leave until the completion of the probe, fulfilling the primary demand of the protesting students.
Important Outcomes & High-Level Inquiry Panel Formation
The Maharashtra government agreed to the core demands drafted by the student representatives. To make sure transparency is maintained, a judicial nd administrative committee has been formed, which is as follows:-
- Chairman:- Retired Judge Dilip Bhosale
- Member Secretary: Senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe (Commissioner, FDA).
- Members: IPS Officer Laxmi Gautam, Retired IAS Officer Ganesh Patil, and Retired Judge P.D. Naik.
MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar has announced through social media that he would proceed on leave to make sure an unhindered probe, citing personal commitment to institutional ethics.
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Major Demands of MPSC Aspirants Accepted by Government
In addition to forming the inquiry panel, the state government accepted several systemic reform proposals submitted by student representatives, which are as follows:-
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Demands
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Government Commitment
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Vetting of Chairperson or Secretary
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There will be mandatory background checks before official appointments in MPSC.
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FIRs Against Protesters
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Withdrawal of police cases registered against 15 student leaders in Pune.
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Future Recruitment Drive
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Filling 70,000 vacancies across government departments over the next 3 years.
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Group C Exam Seat Hike
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Increasing the total number of vacancies for the upcoming Group C competitive exam.
What This Means for Future MPSC Candidates?
The inclusion of the Senior IAS Officer Tukaram Mundhe, who is popular for his strict administrative stance, alongside the senior judicial officers signals a major shift toward the structural reforms within the commission. This newly formed panel is tasked not only with investigating paper leak allegations but also with standardizing exam protocols.
While the inquiry proceeds, exam schedules may see minor changes to integrate stronger security rules, background checks on private vendors, and enhanced exam centre surveillance. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official notification on mpsc.gov.in for revised exam calendars and seat intake updates following the vacancy increase.
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Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.