NISM Introduces Basic and Advanced Cyber Security Certifications for GIFT IFSC Ecosystem
The National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), in collaboration with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), has launched two specialized certification courses NISM-IFSCA-02A (Basic) and NISM-IFSCA-02B (Advanced) focused on Cyber Security and Cyber Resilience within the GIFT IFSC ecosystem. Designed to enhance cybersecurity governance, threat awareness, and operational resilience across financial market infrastructures and regulated entities, the Basic course will officially launch on November 18, 2026. Candidates can register for the examinations online via the official portal at cert.nism.ac.in.
The National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) in collaboration with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has introduced two advanced certification courses NISM-IFSCA-02A (Basic) and NISM-IFSCA-02B (Advanced) in Cyber Security and Cyber Resilience at GIFT IFSC. With an aim to increase cybersecurity governance, threat awareness, and operational resilience of financial market infrastructures and regulated entities, the Basic course will be officially launched on November 18, 2026. The applicants can apply for the exams online through the official portal available at cert.nism.ac.in.
These two exams are specially designed to improve risk management in international financial entities in GIFT City. The syllabus includes regulatory compliance according to IFSCA guidelines, Zero Trust Architecture, Incident Response, Third Party Risk Management, and new threats dynamics like Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing. The NISM-IFSCA-02A Basic exam consists of 50 MCQs for 60 minutes time period with no negative marking and has a cost of ₹1,180 (including taxes). However, the NISM-IFSCA-02B Advanced Exam consists of 80 MCQs along with 3 Case Based Scenario Set for 120 minutes time period with 25% negative marking and has a cost of ₹2,950 for three-year validity period.
NISM GIFT IFSC Cyber Security Certification: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the NISM GIFT IFSC Cyber Security Certification:
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Feature
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NISM-IFSCA-02A (Basic)
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NISM-IFSCA-02B (Advanced)
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Official Name
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Certification Course on Cyber Security & Cyber Resilience in GIFT IFSC (Basic)
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Certification Course on Cyber Security & Cyber Resilience in GIFT IFSC (Advanced)
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Target Audience
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IFSCA officers, employees of Regulated Entities (REs), and foundational learners
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Cybersecurity professionals, CISOs, compliance officers, and senior IT auditors
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Registration Fee
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₹1,180 (+ applicable taxes)
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₹2,950 (+ applicable taxes)
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Exam Duration
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60 Minutes (1 Hour)
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120 Minutes (2 Hours)
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Questions & Format
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50 Multiple Choice Questions (1 mark each)
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80 MCQs + 3 Case-based sets (100 marks total)
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Passing Percentage
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50% (25 / 50 marks)
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60% (60 / 100 marks)
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Negative Marking
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None
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25% negative marking for wrong answers
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Certificate Validity
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2 Years
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3 Years
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Official Launch Date
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November 18, 2026
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Announced via NISM Communiqué
How to Register for NISM-IFSCA Cyber Security Certification
Below are the steps to register for the NISM-IFSCA Cyber Security Certification
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Visit the official website of NISM Certification portal at cert.nism.ac.in or get information from nism.ac.in.
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Login into the website using your current credentials or make a new account by using your valid PAN card details.
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Select NISM-IFSCA-02A (Basic) and NISM-IFSCA-02B (Advanced) from the list of available examinations.
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Book your slot for the examination according to your convenience and pay the examination fee through online mode (Rs. 1,180 for Basic / Rs. 2,950 for Advanced)
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Pass the online examination to get your NISM-IFSCA Certificate.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.