NISM Introduces Basic and Advanced Cyber Security Certifications for GIFT IFSC Ecosystem

The National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) in collaboration with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has introduced two advanced certification courses NISM-IFSCA-02A (Basic) and NISM-IFSCA-02B (Advanced) in Cyber Security and Cyber Resilience at GIFT IFSC. With an aim to increase cybersecurity governance, threat awareness, and operational resilience of financial market infrastructures and regulated entities, the Basic course will be officially launched on November 18, 2026. The applicants can apply for the exams online through the official portal available at cert.nism.ac.in.

These two exams are specially designed to improve risk management in international financial entities in GIFT City. The syllabus includes regulatory compliance according to IFSCA guidelines, Zero Trust Architecture, Incident Response, Third Party Risk Management, and new threats dynamics like Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing. The NISM-IFSCA-02A Basic exam consists of 50 MCQs for 60 minutes time period with no negative marking and has a cost of ₹1,180 (including taxes). However, the NISM-IFSCA-02B Advanced Exam consists of 80 MCQs along with 3 Case Based Scenario Set for 120 minutes time period with 25% negative marking and has a cost of ₹2,950 for three-year validity period.