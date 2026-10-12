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Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 15:16 IST

NEET UG 2026 round 3 results were out for admission in Rajdendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi where the opening and closing rank was in between 3805 - 6204 for general category. Candidates can check the detailed round 3 rankings and round - wise rank analysis below.

Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis
Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Rajdendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi is one of the premier government medical institutes in east India. Candidates looking for admission in MBBS Course at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) require rank to be between 3805 - 6204 for general category. Round 3 is the last and major allotment round for the MBBS Course after this round 4 is conducted only for the remaining seats.

Candidates can find round 3 opening and closing ranks with previous round rankings and rank movement analysis. The trends will help provide better conclusions and help students make an informative decision for their admission.

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Check | NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check AIIMS Round-Wise Rank Analysis

RIMS Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening & Closing Rank

The admissions in round 3 for MBBS course at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences opened at 3805 and closed at 6204 for general category whereas for OBC it opened at 3909 and closed at 9332. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

3805

6204

OBC

3909

9332

EWS

5332

7981

SC

32198

56183

RMIS Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening & Closing Rank

The round 2 opening and closing rank for general category was between 3805 and 5099 for general category at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Candidates can check the detailed rankings below.

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

3805

5099

OBC

3867

6486

EWS

5332

7805

SC

28980

56183

ST

59397

63179

RMIS Cutoff 2026: Previous Round Closing Ranks

Checking all the previous rounds closing ranks for admissions at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences is important, the list shows the closing ranks of various categories across all the 3 rounds, where general in round 1 and round 2 saw almost no change and bit relaxation in ranks in round 3. Candidates can check the previous round closing ranks in detail here.

Category

R1 Closing

R2 Closing

R3 Closing

General

5035

5099

6204

OBC

6419

6486

9332

EWS

5876

7805

7981

SC

46265

56183

56183

RMIS Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement Analysis

Rank movement analysis shows that there was continuous relaxation in the general category. The overall shift from round 1 to round 3 in rankings was 1169, OBC also saw continuous relaxation and overall shift was 2913 ranks from round 1 to round 3. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Category

R1→R2

R2→R3

R1→R3

Trend

General

64

1105

1169

Continuous relaxation

OBC

67

2846

2913

Continuous relaxation

EWS

1929

176

2105

Continuous relaxation

SC

9918

0

9918

Relaxed, then stable

RMIS Cutoff 2026: College Overview

While checking round 3 results candidates can check the college overview given below for better understanding.

Institutional Parameter

Information & Overview Details

Official Name

Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)

Year of Establishment

1960

Autonomous Status Granted

August 2002 (via Jharkhand State Legislative Assembly Act)

Institution Type

Public / Autonomous Medical University & Teaching Hospital

Location

Bariatu, Ranchi, Jharkhand, India - 834009

Campus Size

~216 Acres

Affiliating Body

Ranchi University

Total Academic Programs

47 Programs across UG, PG, Super-Specialty, Nursing & Paramedical

Flagship MBBS Intake

250 Seats

Major Entrance Exams

NEET-UG, NEET-PG, NEET-SS, JCECEB Counselling

Annual Academic Fees

MBBS: ₹27,000 | BDS: ₹10,200–₹13,500 | MD/MS: ₹1,05,000–₹1,80,000

Official Portal

rimsranchi.org / rims.res.in

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Oct 12, 2026, 15:16 IST
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