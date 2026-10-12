Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Rajdendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi is one of the premier government medical institutes in east India. Candidates looking for admission in MBBS Course at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) require rank to be between 3805 - 6204 for general category. Round 3 is the last and major allotment round for the MBBS Course after this round 4 is conducted only for the remaining seats.

Candidates can find round 3 opening and closing ranks with previous round rankings and rank movement analysis. The trends will help provide better conclusions and help students make an informative decision for their admission.

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RIMS Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening & Closing Rank