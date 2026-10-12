Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis
NEET UG 2026 round 3 results were out for admission in Rajdendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi where the opening and closing rank was in between 3805 - 6204 for general category. Candidates can check the detailed round 3 rankings and round - wise rank analysis below.
Rajdendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi is one of the premier government medical institutes in east India. Candidates looking for admission in MBBS Course at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) require rank to be between 3805 - 6204 for general category. Round 3 is the last and major allotment round for the MBBS Course after this round 4 is conducted only for the remaining seats.
Candidates can find round 3 opening and closing ranks with previous round rankings and rank movement analysis. The trends will help provide better conclusions and help students make an informative decision for their admission.
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Check | NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check AIIMS Round-Wise Rank Analysis
RIMS Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening & Closing Rank
The admissions in round 3 for MBBS course at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences opened at 3805 and closed at 6204 for general category whereas for OBC it opened at 3909 and closed at 9332. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
3805
|
6204
|
OBC
|
3909
|
9332
|
EWS
|
5332
|
7981
|
SC
|
32198
|
56183
RMIS Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening & Closing Rank
The round 2 opening and closing rank for general category was between 3805 and 5099 for general category at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Candidates can check the detailed rankings below.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
3805
|
5099
|
OBC
|
3867
|
6486
|
EWS
|
5332
|
7805
|
SC
|
28980
|
56183
|
ST
|
59397
|
63179
RMIS Cutoff 2026: Previous Round Closing Ranks
Checking all the previous rounds closing ranks for admissions at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences is important, the list shows the closing ranks of various categories across all the 3 rounds, where general in round 1 and round 2 saw almost no change and bit relaxation in ranks in round 3. Candidates can check the previous round closing ranks in detail here.
|
Category
|
R1 Closing
|
R2 Closing
|
R3 Closing
|
General
|
5035
|
5099
|
6204
|
OBC
|
6419
|
6486
|
9332
|
EWS
|
5876
|
7805
|
7981
|
SC
|
46265
|
56183
|
56183
RMIS Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement Analysis
Rank movement analysis shows that there was continuous relaxation in the general category. The overall shift from round 1 to round 3 in rankings was 1169, OBC also saw continuous relaxation and overall shift was 2913 ranks from round 1 to round 3. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Category
|
R1→R2
|
R2→R3
|
R1→R3
|
Trend
|
General
|
64
|
1105
|
1169
|
Continuous relaxation
|
OBC
|
67
|
2846
|
2913
|
Continuous relaxation
|
EWS
|
1929
|
176
|
2105
|
Continuous relaxation
|
SC
|
9918
|
0
|
9918
|
Relaxed, then stable
RMIS Cutoff 2026: College Overview
While checking round 3 results candidates can check the college overview given below for better understanding.
|
Institutional Parameter
|
Information & Overview Details
|
Official Name
|
Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)
|
Year of Establishment
|
1960
|
Autonomous Status Granted
|
August 2002 (via Jharkhand State Legislative Assembly Act)
|
Institution Type
|
Public / Autonomous Medical University & Teaching Hospital
|
Location
|
Bariatu, Ranchi, Jharkhand, India - 834009
|
Campus Size
|
~216 Acres
|
Affiliating Body
|
Ranchi University
|
Total Academic Programs
|
47 Programs across UG, PG, Super-Specialty, Nursing & Paramedical
|
Flagship MBBS Intake
|
250 Seats
|
Major Entrance Exams
|
NEET-UG, NEET-PG, NEET-SS, JCECEB Counselling
|
Annual Academic Fees
|
MBBS: ₹27,000 | BDS: ₹10,200–₹13,500 | MD/MS: ₹1,05,000–₹1,80,000
|
Official Portal
|
rimsranchi.org / rims.res.in
Senior Executive - Editorial
Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.