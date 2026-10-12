Mangaluru College Exam Boycott: Students Protest Semester Exams During Dasara
Mangaluru college students boycott semester exams from October 12 to 28 over a clash with Dasara holidays. Check why St Agnes College students are protesting and what they are demanding.
Mangaluru College Students Protest: Undergraduate students in Mangaluru, Karnataka, boycotted their semester examinations on Monday, October 12, protesting against the college administration’s decision to conduct exams during the Dasara festival period. The semester examinations are scheduled to be held from October 12 to October 28.
Students staged a protest outside the college campus, arguing that the examination schedule clashes with the Dasara festivities and prevents them from participating in religious and cultural celebrations with their families.
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Mangaluru College Students Protest Against Exam Schedule
According to reports, students had requested the college administration to postpone the semester examinations after the schedule was announced. However, the examinations continued as scheduled, prompting students to boycott the exams and gather outside the college gates.
The students have argued that Dasara is an important festival in the coastal Karnataka region and that holding examinations between October 12 and October 28 would prevent them from taking part in the celebrations. Mangaluru Dasara celebrations are also scheduled to begin on October 12.
Students have reportedly sought the intervention of the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, urging the authorities to direct the college to reconsider the examination schedule.
Exams Continue as Students Stage Boycott
While a section of students boycotted the examinations, exams continued on the college premises for students who chose to appear. The situation led to a standoff outside the campus, with police personnel attempting to pacify the protesting students and maintain order.
Reports said students remained firm on their demand for postponement of the examinations and sought a revised schedule that would allow them to participate in Dasara celebrations.
Students Demand Dasara Holiday
The protesting students have also raised concerns over the college’s holiday schedule. They have demanded that the institution provide a holiday during Dasara and reschedule the semester examinations.
The issue has gained attention as students and representatives have approached the district administration for intervention. The immediate outcome of the discussions between the college administration, students and authorities is awaited.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.