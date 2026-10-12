Mangaluru College Exam Boycott: Students Protest Semester Exams During Dasara

Mangaluru College Students Protest: Undergraduate students in Mangaluru, Karnataka, boycotted their semester examinations on Monday, October 12, protesting against the college administration’s decision to conduct exams during the Dasara festival period. The semester examinations are scheduled to be held from October 12 to October 28. Students staged a protest outside the college campus, arguing that the examination schedule clashes with the Dasara festivities and prevents them from participating in religious and cultural celebrations with their families. Also Read l NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE Mangaluru College Students Protest Against Exam Schedule According to reports, students had requested the college administration to postpone the semester examinations after the schedule was announced. However, the examinations continued as scheduled, prompting students to boycott the exams and gather outside the college gates.

The students have argued that Dasara is an important festival in the coastal Karnataka region and that holding examinations between October 12 and October 28 would prevent them from taking part in the celebrations. Mangaluru Dasara celebrations are also scheduled to begin on October 12. Students have reportedly sought the intervention of the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, urging the authorities to direct the college to reconsider the examination schedule. Exams Continue as Students Stage Boycott While a section of students boycotted the examinations, exams continued on the college premises for students who chose to appear. The situation led to a standoff outside the campus, with police personnel attempting to pacify the protesting students and maintain order. Reports said students remained firm on their demand for postponement of the examinations and sought a revised schedule that would allow them to participate in Dasara celebrations.