Delhi CJP Protest: Are Schools Closed Today? Check Latest Updates Here
Delhi schools closed today, October 13, 2026? Check the latest update on school closure amid heavy rainfall, waterlogging and protest-related traffic restrictions in Delhi-NCR.
Delhi School Holiday Today: Parents and students in Delhi-NCR are checking whether schools will remain closed on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, amid heavy rainfall, waterlogging and continuing protest-related restrictions. However, no school holiday order for October 13 has been confirmed so far.
Delhi witnessed heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday morning, with waterlogging reported in many areas. At the same time, security restrictions and traffic diversions have been imposed in many parts because of the ongoing protest and planned march towards the Supreme Court.
Therefore, students and parents should not assume that schools will be closed tomorrow only because of the rain or protest. Schools may issue separate instructions depending on local conditions, accessibility and the situation around their campuses.
Also Read l NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE
Are Delhi Schools Closed Today, October 13?
As of the latest available information, Delhi schools have not been ordered to remain closed across the city on October 13, 2026.
The rainfall has caused disruption in parts of Delhi-NCR, while protest-related restrictions are particularly concentrated around central Delhi. The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid non-essential travel through affected areas and allow additional time for journeys.
If weather conditions deteriorate or traffic and security restrictions continue to affect school routes, individual schools or local authorities may issue fresh instructions. Parents are advised to check their school's official WhatsApp group, SMS, website or circular before sending children to school tomorrow.
Also Read l School Holidays in October 2026: Check State-wise School Closure
Delhi Rainfall: Which Areas Are Affected?
Heavy rain and thunderstorms were reported across Delhi-NCR on October 12. Jhandewalan and Karol Bagh were among the areas where waterlogging was reported after the morning showers.
The rainfall also affected parts of the wider NCR, including Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad, where commuters faced wet roads and the possibility of traffic congestion. Parents travelling from the following areas should particularly check road conditions before leaving for school:
- Karol Bagh and Jhandewalan
- Central Delhi
- Connaught Place
- Mandi House
- Patel Chowk
- Central Secretariat
- Barakhamba Road
- Dhaula Kuan
- Jhandewalan
- Panchkuian Road
- Lodhi Road
- Bhikaji Cama Place
- Moti Bagh
- Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas
- Gurugram
- Noida
- Ghaziabad
Also Read l Delhi School Holiday in October 2026
Delhi Protest: Areas Where Traffic May Be Affected
The ongoing protest has resulted in security restrictions and possible traffic diversions across several important stretches of Delhi.
According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, traffic movement may be affected at 30 locations depending on the prevailing situation. These include Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Mandi House, Jhandewalan, Panchkuian, Lodhi Road Flyover, Bhikaji Cama Place, Moti Bagh Flyover, Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan, RML Hospital and Jantar Mantar Road, among others.
Other affected or potentially affected stretches include:
- Shankar Road-Vande Mataram 'T' Point
- Dhaula Kuan Flyover
- Jhandewalan
- Panchkuian
- Mandi House
- Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk
- Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk
- Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg
- Guru Nanak Chowk
- Chemsford Road-Connaught Place
- Bharion Road-MGM Ring Road T-Point
- Lodhi Road Flyover
- Neela Gumbad
- Madarsa T-Point
- Samrat Hotel roundabout
- Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing
- Bhikaji Cama Place
- Moti Bagh Flyover
- Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point
- Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road
- Windsor Palace
- Tolstoy-Janpath crossing
- Rail Bhawan
- Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing
- Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road
- Gol Dak Khana
- Patel Chowk
- Jai Singh Road-Ashoka Road
- RML Hospital
- Connaught Place-Sansad Marg
The traffic police has advised commuters travelling towards railway stations, ISBTs and the airport through New Delhi and central Delhi to keep additional travel time and avoid non-essential journeys.
Delhi Metro Stations Affected Due to Protest
The protest has also affected Delhi Metro operations. Entry and exit at six Metro stations were restricted today for security reasons, while interchange facilities remained available.
The affected stations are:
|
Delhi Metro Station
|
Status
|
Patel Chowk
|
Entry/exit restricted
|
Janpath
|
Entry/exit restricted
|
Rajiv Chowk
|
Entry/exit restricted
|
Mandi House
|
Entry/exit restricted
|
Central Secretariat
|
Entry/exit restricted
|
Barakhamba Road
|
Entry/exit restricted
For now, Delhi schools are not officially confirmed to be closed today, October 13, 2026. The situation remains dynamic because of rainfall, waterlogging and protest-related restrictions.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.