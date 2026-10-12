Delhi CJP Protest: Are Schools Closed Today? Check Latest Updates Here

Delhi School Holiday Today: Parents and students in Delhi-NCR are checking whether schools will remain closed on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, amid heavy rainfall, waterlogging and continuing protest-related restrictions. However, no school holiday order for October 13 has been confirmed so far. Delhi witnessed heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday morning, with waterlogging reported in many areas. At the same time, security restrictions and traffic diversions have been imposed in many parts because of the ongoing protest and planned march towards the Supreme Court. Therefore, students and parents should not assume that schools will be closed tomorrow only because of the rain or protest. Schools may issue separate instructions depending on local conditions, accessibility and the situation around their campuses.

Also Read l NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE Are Delhi Schools Closed Today, October 13? As of the latest available information, Delhi schools have not been ordered to remain closed across the city on October 13, 2026. The rainfall has caused disruption in parts of Delhi-NCR, while protest-related restrictions are particularly concentrated around central Delhi. The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid non-essential travel through affected areas and allow additional time for journeys. If weather conditions deteriorate or traffic and security restrictions continue to affect school routes, individual schools or local authorities may issue fresh instructions. Parents are advised to check their school's official WhatsApp group, SMS, website or circular before sending children to school tomorrow.

Also Read l School Holidays in October 2026: Check State-wise School Closure Delhi Rainfall: Which Areas Are Affected? Heavy rain and thunderstorms were reported across Delhi-NCR on October 12. Jhandewalan and Karol Bagh were among the areas where waterlogging was reported after the morning showers. The rainfall also affected parts of the wider NCR, including Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad, where commuters faced wet roads and the possibility of traffic congestion. Parents travelling from the following areas should particularly check road conditions before leaving for school: Karol Bagh and Jhandewalan

Central Delhi

Connaught Place

Mandi House

Patel Chowk

Central Secretariat

Barakhamba Road

Dhaula Kuan

Jhandewalan

Panchkuian Road

Lodhi Road

Bhikaji Cama Place

Moti Bagh

Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas

Gurugram

Noida

Ghaziabad

Also Read l Delhi School Holiday in October 2026 Delhi Protest: Areas Where Traffic May Be Affected The ongoing protest has resulted in security restrictions and possible traffic diversions across several important stretches of Delhi. According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, traffic movement may be affected at 30 locations depending on the prevailing situation. These include Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Mandi House, Jhandewalan, Panchkuian, Lodhi Road Flyover, Bhikaji Cama Place, Moti Bagh Flyover, Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan, RML Hospital and Jantar Mantar Road, among others. Other affected or potentially affected stretches include: Shankar Road-Vande Mataram 'T' Point

Dhaula Kuan Flyover

Jhandewalan

Panchkuian

Mandi House

Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk

Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk

Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg

Guru Nanak Chowk

Chemsford Road-Connaught Place

Bharion Road-MGM Ring Road T-Point

Lodhi Road Flyover

Neela Gumbad

Madarsa T-Point

Samrat Hotel roundabout

Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing

Bhikaji Cama Place

Moti Bagh Flyover

Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point

Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road

Windsor Palace

Tolstoy-Janpath crossing

Rail Bhawan

Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing

Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road

Gol Dak Khana

Patel Chowk

Jai Singh Road-Ashoka Road

RML Hospital

Connaught Place-Sansad Marg