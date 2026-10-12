J&K CM Omar Abdullah Stresses Inclusive Education and Strong School Leadership
J&K CM Omar Abdullah called for inclusive, future-ready education, stronger school leadership and responsible use of AI at the School Leader of the Year 2026 Summit.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for a future-ready and inclusive education system that prepares students for life beyond examinations. Speaking at the School Leader of the Year 2026 Summit and Awards in New Delhi, Abdullah emphasised the need to focus on critical thinking, digital literacy, adaptability, creativity and problem-solving skills alongside academic achievement.
The Chief Minister said education should not remain limited to examination results and marks but should contribute to the holistic development of students. He also highlighted the role of school principals and headteachers in creating safe, inclusive, innovative and student-centric learning environments.
Omar Abdullah Stresses Stronger School Leadership
Highlighting the role of school leaders in nation-building, Omar Abdullah said principals and headteachers have responsibilities that go beyond the administration of educational institutions. They play an important role in shaping students' learning environments, values, aspirations and future.
He said strong school leadership is essential for building institutions that are safe, inclusive, innovative and focused on students. According to the Chief Minister, effective leadership can also help schools respond to the changing requirements of education and prepare students to deal with emerging challenges.
Abdullah stressed that schools should nurture skills such as creativity, communication, collaboration, problem-solving and digital competence rather than focusing only on academic performance.
J&K CM Calls for Inclusive Education
The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also called for a more inclusive approach to educational excellence. He said access to quality education should extend to students living in rural, remote and underserved areas, along with those in urban centres.
He emphasised that governments, educators, educational institutions, parents and communities must work together to address the diverse academic, social and developmental needs of children.
Abdullah also highlighted the importance of collaboration between educational institutions in India and abroad to encourage innovation, exchange successful practices and improve education standards.
Omar Abdullah on AI and Technology in Education
The Chief Minister also spoke about the growing role of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in education. He called for the responsible adoption of these technologies to improve learning outcomes, personalise education and support teachers.
At the same time, Abdullah stressed that technology should complement and not replace the human element in teaching and learning.
He also underlined the importance of continuous professional development for teachers and school leaders. Exposure to innovative teaching methods, sharing of best practices and collaboration among educators, he said, can help strengthen educational institutions.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.