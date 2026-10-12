J&K CM Omar Abdullah Stresses Inclusive Education and Strong School Leadership

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for a future-ready and inclusive education system that prepares students for life beyond examinations. Speaking at the School Leader of the Year 2026 Summit and Awards in New Delhi, Abdullah emphasised the need to focus on critical thinking, digital literacy, adaptability, creativity and problem-solving skills alongside academic achievement. The Chief Minister said education should not remain limited to examination results and marks but should contribute to the holistic development of students. He also highlighted the role of school principals and headteachers in creating safe, inclusive, innovative and student-centric learning environments. Omar Abdullah Stresses Stronger School Leadership Highlighting the role of school leaders in nation-building, Omar Abdullah said principals and headteachers have responsibilities that go beyond the administration of educational institutions. They play an important role in shaping students' learning environments, values, aspirations and future.

He said strong school leadership is essential for building institutions that are safe, inclusive, innovative and focused on students. According to the Chief Minister, effective leadership can also help schools respond to the changing requirements of education and prepare students to deal with emerging challenges. Abdullah stressed that schools should nurture skills such as creativity, communication, collaboration, problem-solving and digital competence rather than focusing only on academic performance. J&K CM Calls for Inclusive Education The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also called for a more inclusive approach to educational excellence. He said access to quality education should extend to students living in rural, remote and underserved areas, along with those in urban centres. He emphasised that governments, educators, educational institutions, parents and communities must work together to address the diverse academic, social and developmental needs of children.