IISc Bengaluru Course 2026: Genetic Engineering Applications Open Till November 10
IISc Bengaluru has opened applications for its online genetic engineering course. Check eligibility, Rs 11,800 fee, course dates and the November 10 deadline.
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has invited applications for its online short-term course, Advances in Genetic Engineering. Interested candidates can apply for the programme through the institute’s Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) by November 10, 2026.
The course is scheduled to be conducted from November 30 to December 11, 2026. It aims to familiarise participants with the principles and latest developments in genetic engineering, including molecular diagnostics, gene regulation, genome editing, gene therapy and the use of transgenic models to study human diseases.
The programme will comprise 16 hours of online live classes. The total course fee is Rs 11,,800, including 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST).
Also Check: NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE
IISc Genetic Engineering Course 2026: Important Details
Candidates interested in applying for the IISc Bengaluru genetic engineering course can check the key details below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Institute
|
Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru
|
Course name
|
Advances in Genetic Engineering
|
Course mode
|
Online
|
Duration
|
November 30 to December 11, 2026
|
Total duration
|
16 hours
|
Last date to apply
|
November 10, 2026
|
Course fee
|
₹11,800, including GST
|
Conducting centre
|
Centre for Continuing Education (CCE)
|
Course instructor
|
Dr. N. Ravi Sundaresan
|
Official website
|
cce.iisc.ac.in
IISc Genetic Engineering Course 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates holding a bachelor's degree in science are eligible to apply for the Advances in Genetic Engineering course. Students currently pursuing their bachelor's degree can also apply. Applicants must have a basic understanding of biology to follow the course content.
The programme is intended for undergraduate and postgraduate students, doctoral and postdoctoral researchers, faculty members and professionals working in relevant scientific and industrial fields.
Professionals working in biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals, cell and gene therapy, vaccine development, contract research organisations (CROs) and agricultural biotechnology may also benefit from the course. Clinical researchers, pathologists and bioengineers involved in disease modelling are among the other potential participants.
What Will the IISc Genetic Engineering Course Cover?
The 16-hour programme will cover important concepts and applications in genetic engineering. The curriculum is designed to help participants understand advances in molecular biology and their applications in research and healthcare.
Key topics include:
- Molecular diagnostics and gene regulation
- Genome editing and emerging genetic engineering techniques
- Gene therapy and its applications
- Transgenic models for studying human diseases
- Advances in genetic engineering and their scientific applications
How to Apply for IISc Genetic Engineering Course 2026
- Visit the official IISc Centre for Continuing Education website at cce.iisc.ac.in
- Open the short-term courses section
- Select Advances in Genetic Engineering
- Read the course details, eligibility criteria, fee structure and schedule
- Follow the official registration link and enter the required information
- Complete the application and fee payment as instructed on the portal
- Save the application confirmation and payment receipt for future reference
Also Check:
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.