IISc Bengaluru Course 2026: Genetic Engineering Applications Open Till November 10

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has invited applications for its online short-term course, Advances in Genetic Engineering. Interested candidates can apply for the programme through the institute’s Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) by November 10, 2026.

The course is scheduled to be conducted from November 30 to December 11, 2026. It aims to familiarise participants with the principles and latest developments in genetic engineering, including molecular diagnostics, gene regulation, genome editing, gene therapy and the use of transgenic models to study human diseases.

The programme will comprise 16 hours of online live classes. The total course fee is Rs 11,,800, including 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Also Check: NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE