IITs Open Applications For AI Courses: Check Fees, Eligibility And Last Dates

Several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are offering artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI and machine learning courses with upcoming batches in October and November 2026. The programmes include short-term professional certificates as well as longer online courses in AI engineering, data analytics and machine learning. IIT Hyderabad has opened registration for its Applied AI Professional Certification, while IIT Delhi is accepting applications for certificate programmes in generative AI and AI engineering. The E&ICT Academy at IIT Roorkee has also listed courses with October application deadlines and upcoming batches. The programmes differ in duration, eligibility, fees and learning format. Some are designed for working professionals with programming experience, while others cover broader AI and data science topics. Here is a list of paid and free AI courses provided by IITs across India.

Paid AI courses By IITs: Fees, eligibility and application dates 1. IIT Hyderabad Applied AI Professional Certification The four-week Applied AI Professional Certification at IIT Hyderabad will run from October 24 to November 14, 2026, in hybrid mode, combining on-campus sessions and online learning. The programme is designed for software engineers, full-stack developers, data scientists and AI professionals who want practical experience in building AI agents. The curriculum covers AI agents, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), memory systems, multi-agent workflows, evaluation and deployment. Participants will work on a production-style AI application. The standard fee is Rs. 50,000 plus taxes, while an early-bird fee of Rs. 45,000 plus taxes is available for the first 20 registrations. Applicants should have working knowledge of Python, REST APIs and basic generative AI and large language model concepts.

Application link: IIT Hyderabad Applied AI 2. IIT Delhi Certificate Programme in Generative AI IIT Delhi’s Continuing Education Programme has listed the third batch of its Certificate Programme in Generative AI, scheduled to begin on October 17, 2026, and end on April 10, 2027. Admissions are marked open on the official portal. Candidates can check the course curriculum, eligibility criteria and fee through the institute’s admission website. The summary listing does not specify the fee. - Application link: IIT Delhi CEP⁠ 3. IIT Delhi Advanced Certificate in AI Forward Deployed Engineering IIT Delhi has also listed an Advanced Certificate in AI Forward Deployed Engineering. The programme is scheduled for October 17, 2026, to April 10, 2027, with admissions marked open. Interested candidates should visit the official portal to confirm the course structure, fees and eligibility requirements before applying.

- Application link: IIT Delhi CEP⁠ 4. IIT Delhi Applied Quantum Computing and AI Another programme listed by IIT Delhi’s Continuing Education Programme is Applied Quantum Computing and AI. Its scheduled dates are October 17, 2026, to April 10, 2027. The programme combines two emerging technology areas. Candidates should check the official portal for the latest admission and fee details. - Application link: IIT Delhi CEP⁠ 5. IIT Roorkee Certification Programme in Data Analytics with AI and Generative AI The E&ICT Academy at IIT Roorkee lists a six-month online Certification Programme in Data Analytics with AI and Generative AI. The listed batch start date is October 17, 2026. The fee is Rs. 57,000 plus 18 per cent GST. The academy’s website lists October 18, 2026, as the application deadline, so candidates should confirm whether applications are still being accepted given the batch start date.

- Application link: IIT Roorkee E&ICT Academy courses⁠ 6. IIT Roorkee Advanced Programme in Applied Data Analytics and Generative AI This programme is designed for learners interested in applied data analytics and generative AI. The listed fee is Rs. 70,000 plus 18 per cent GST, and the application deadline is October 14, 2026. The exact batch start date and eligibility conditions should be confirmed through the official course provider before applying. - Application link: IIT Roorkee E&ICT Academy⁠ 7. IIT Roorkee Professional Programme in Data Science, Machine Learning, AI and GenAI The E&ICT Academy at IIT Roorkee has also listed a professional programme covering data science, machine learning, artificial intelligence and generative AI. The fee is Rs. 95,000 plus 18 per cent GST, and the listed application deadline is October 14, 2026. Candidates should check the academy’s website for eligibility, duration and batch details.

- Application link: IIT Roorkee E&ICT Academy⁠ 8. IIT Roorkee Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Certification The six-month online Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Certification Programme has an application deadline of November 20, 2026. The fee is Rs. 57,000 plus 18 per cent GST. The programme is an option for learners looking for structured training in AI and machine learning. Check the course provider’s website for the latest batch schedule and eligibility details. - Application link: IIT Roorkee E&ICT Academy courses⁠ 9. IIT Roorkee Certification in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence The academy lists a six-month online Certification in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Programme, with a batch scheduled to begin on November 23, 2026. The fee is Rs. 52,000 plus 18 per cent GST, and the listed application deadline is November 21, 2026. Applicants should confirm the current admission status and eligibility requirements before submitting an application.

- Application link: IIT Roorkee E&ICT Academy courses⁠ 10. IIT Roorkee Self-Paced AI Courses The E&ICT Academy at IIT Roorkee lists short, self-paced courses for learners who want to start with AI concepts without enrolling in a longer certificate programme. Course Duration Listed fee AI for Professionals 15 hours Rs. 750 Foundations of AI and Large Language Models 10 hours Rs. 750 These courses are listed on the academy’s website. Candidates should check the individual course pages for access conditions, syllabus and certificate details. - Application link: IIT Roorkee E&ICT Academy⁠ 11. IIT Roorkee Joint FDP on Data Science for All The academy has also listed a Joint Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Data Science for All, with a fee of ₹500 and an application deadline of October 12, 2026. This is primarily a faculty-development programme, so it may not be suitable for general learners. Candidates should confirm eligibility and whether applications remain open.

- Details: IIT Roorkee E&ICT Academy⁠ Free AI courses By IITs Apart from paid certificates, students can access AI courses offered through NPTEL, the online learning initiative involving IITs and IISc. Course learning materials are generally free, while an optional certificate examination requires payment. 1. Artificial Intelligence: Search Methods for Problem Solving - IIT Madras This course introduces search-based approaches to AI problem-solving. Learners can use the archived course material to study the subject at their own pace. The archive is available, but it does not confirm a new upcoming batch. - Course link: NPTEL archived course 2. IIT Madras Pravartak's Several Free AI Courses IIT Madras Pravartak’s official SWAYAM Plus courses page lists several AI-related programmes with registration marked open. These include courses for aspiring engineers, administrators, educators and learners interested in applying AI to subjects such as physics, chemistry and accounting.

AI for Aspiring Engineers Covers Python programming, machine learning pipelines and practical AI applications across engineering disciplines. Course details and registration⁠ AI for Administrators Introduces AI, machine learning, deep learning, generative AI, prompt engineering and AI applications for decision-making. Course details and registration⁠ Prompt Engineering: Theory, Code, and Application Focuses on writing effective prompts, working with large language models and building multi-step prompt workflows. Course details and registration⁠ Machine Learning Using Python Introduces AI and machine learning concepts, Python for data science, data visualisation, statistics and optimisation. Course details and registration⁠ AI in Physics Explores how machine learning and neural networks can be applied to physics problems, with practical activities.