BTEUP Revaluation Result 2026 OUT on bteup.ac.in; Direct Link to Download Rechecking Marksheet PDF

Key Points BTEUP released Even Semester Revaluation Results on October 12, 2026.

Results are for even semester, annual, and special back paper exams from May-June 2026.

Students can check results online at bteup.ac.in using their enrollment number.

BTEUP Recheck Result: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has released the even semester revaluation results on October 12, 206. The board recently released the UFM result and rechecking results for the even semester, annual and special back paper exams held in May-June 2026. The BTEUP Result has been released online on the official website: bteup.ac.in. Students who applied for the rechecking or revaluation can check and download their BTEUP revaluation results using the direct link provided below. Students need to enter their enrollment number to download the BTEUP rechecking result. BTEUP Revaluation Result 2026 BTEUP has released the revaluation results for Even Semester Scrutiny and Special Back Paper results. The students can check their BTEUP results on the board's official website: bteup.ac.in.

BTEUP Revaluation Result 2026 Official Notice Check here BTEUP Revaluation Result 2026 Link Click here Steps to Check BTEUP Revaluation Result 2026 Candidates can check their BTEUP Revaluation Results online at the official website of the board. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the UPBTE 2026 results. Step 1: Visit the official website of the BTEUP - bteup.ac.in Step 2: Click on the Result option given on the menu bar. Step 3: A new page will open; click on the ‘View Result of re-evaluation June - 2026’ link Step 4: Fill in the required information, enter the enrollment number, date of birth and click on ‘Search’. Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to Download BTEUP Result PDF Check the direct link below to view and download the BTEUP results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their BTEUP results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Course Result Links UFM Result Of Main Only Second And Fourth Semester June 2026 Click here UFM Result Of Main Only Final Semester June 2026 Click here UFM Result Of Diploma In Tool And Mould Making June 2026 Click here UFM Result Of Pharmacy Year June - 2026 Click here UFM Result Of Only Back Paper June - 2026 Click here UFM Result Of Pharmacy Only Back Paper June - 2026 Click here Result Of Re-Evaluation June - 2026 Click here Details Mentioned on BTEUP Revaluation Marksheet 2026 Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh has released the BTEUP Even Semester Scrutiny 2026 marksheet on its official website. The UPBTE Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information. Student Name

Roll Number

Name of Course

Course Code

Subject Name

Subject Code

Revised Result

Total Marks

Revised Marks

Result Date

Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh Highlights The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) is a state-level educational board in Uttar Pradesh that regulates polytechnic and diploma courses in engineering, pharmacy, and management. It was established in May 1958 and has more than 800 affiliated private and government institutions across the state. BTEUP Even Semester Exam 2026: Key Details Particulars Details Exam Name BTEUP Even Semester Examination 2026 Conducting Body Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) Exam Dates May 11 to June 05, 2026 Courses Covered Diploma in Engineering, Pharmacy, and Management Courses Re-Evaluation Window Open August 14, 2026 Re-Evaluation Window Closed August 24, 2026 Re-Evaluation Result October 12, 2026 Exam Mode Offline (Written Examination)