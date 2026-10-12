TG SET Response Sheet 2026 Released at tgset.aptonline.in, Check Download Link Here
TG SET Response Sheet 2026: Osmania University has released the TG SET response sheet 2026 and the question paper on the official website, i.e., tgset.aptonline.in. Download the question paper and the answer sheet, and read the details about the objection window in the article below.
Key Points
- Osmania University released the TG SET 2026 final answer key and master question papers.
- The key and papers were released on October 12, 2026; check at tgset.aptonline.in.
- Candidates can raise objections from October 12-15, 2026, with a Rs. 200 fee per question.
TG SET Response Sheet 2026:- Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, has released the master question paper with the Final Answer key for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET 2026). Candidates who appeared for the State Eligibility Test across 29 subject disciplines can now check their answers on tgset.aptonline.in. Candidates should check their answers, verify them, and raise objections if there are any, on the official website from October 12 to 15, 2026. The TGSET exam was held on September 28, 29, and 30, 2026, in CBT mode. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 200 for every question they challenge.
TG SET Response Sheet 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are some important key highlights of the TG SET Response Sheet 2026:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Conducting Body
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Osmania University, Hyderabad
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Exam Name
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Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET 2026)
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Total Subjects
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29 Subjects
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Question Paper and Final Answer Key Release Date
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October 12, 2026
TG SET Response Sheet 2026 Direct Link
The TG SET office has released the final answer key along with the Master question papers. The TG-SET exam was conducted from September 28 to 30, 2026, in online mode. Those candidates who appeared for this exam can check the final answer key on the official website and also raise objections, if any, on the official website from October 12, 2026 to October 15, 2026, by paying an application fee. Given below are the direct links for the TG SET master paper and final paper 2026:-
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Subject
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Link Available
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Geography
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Commerce
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Chemical Sciences
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Computer Science & Applications
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Economics
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Education
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English
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Life Sciences
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Journalism & Mass Communication
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History
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Management
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Law
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Hindi
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Mathematical Sciences
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Physical Sciences
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Philosophy
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Psychology
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Political Science
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Public Administration
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Sociology
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Telugu
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Library and Information Science
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Sanskrit
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Environmental Studies
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Social Work
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Linguistics
How to Download the TG SET Response Sheet 2026 Online?
Candidates can check the final answer key along with the master question paper and preliminary answer key by following these simple steps:-
- Visit the official website of TG SET, i.e., telanganaset.org.
- On the homepage, click on the link titled Download Response Sheet and Master Question Paper with Final Key.
- A new page with all the subjects and the download links will open. Search for the subject you appeared for and download the paper and the key.
- To raise objections, candidates will have to log in using their TG SET Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth.
- Pay the fee of Rs. 200 for each objection raised and click Submit.
- Download and save the PDF of the answer key for future use.
Also check, RRB Section Controller Exam 2026
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