TG SET Response Sheet 2026 Released at tgset.aptonline.in, Check Download Link Here

TG SET Response Sheet 2026:- Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, has released the master question paper with the Final Answer key for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET 2026). Candidates who appeared for the State Eligibility Test across 29 subject disciplines can now check their answers on tgset.aptonline.in. Candidates should check their answers, verify them, and raise objections if there are any, on the official website from October 12 to 15, 2026. The TGSET exam was held on September 28, 29, and 30, 2026, in CBT mode. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 200 for every question they challenge.

TG SET Response Sheet 2026 Key Highlights

Given below are some important key highlights of the TG SET Response Sheet 2026:-