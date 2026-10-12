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TG SET Response Sheet 2026 Released at tgset.aptonline.in, Check Download Link Here

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 14:04 IST

TG SET Response Sheet 2026: Osmania University has released the TG SET response sheet 2026 and the question paper on the official website, i.e., tgset.aptonline.in. Download the question paper and the answer sheet, and read the details about the objection window in the article below.

TG SET Response Sheet 2026 Released at tgset.aptonline.in, Check Download Link Here
TG SET Response Sheet 2026 Released at tgset.aptonline.in, Check Download Link Here

Key Points

  • Osmania University released the TG SET 2026 final answer key and master question papers.
  • The key and papers were released on October 12, 2026; check at tgset.aptonline.in.
  • Candidates can raise objections from October 12-15, 2026, with a Rs. 200 fee per question.

TG SET Response Sheet 2026:- Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, has released the master question paper with the Final Answer key for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET 2026). Candidates who appeared for the State Eligibility Test across 29 subject disciplines can now check their answers on tgset.aptonline.in. Candidates should check their answers, verify them, and raise objections if there are any, on the official website from October 12 to 15, 2026.  The TGSET exam was held on September 28, 29, and 30, 2026, in CBT mode. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 200 for every question they challenge. 

TG SET Response Sheet 2026 Key Highlights

Given below are some important key highlights of the TG SET Response Sheet 2026:-

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Osmania University, Hyderabad

Exam Name

Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET 2026)

Total Subjects

29 Subjects

Question Paper and Final Answer Key Release Date

October 12, 2026

TG SET Response Sheet 2026 Direct Link

The TG SET office has released the final answer key along with the Master question papers. The TG-SET exam was conducted from September 28 to 30, 2026, in online mode. Those candidates who appeared for this exam can check the final answer key on the official website and also raise objections, if any, on the official website from October 12, 2026 to October 15, 2026, by paying an application fee.  Given below are the direct links for the TG SET master paper and final paper 2026:-

Subject 

Link Available

Geography

Direct Link

Commerce

Direct Link

Chemical Sciences

Direct Link

Computer Science & Applications

Direct Link

Economics

Direct Link

Education

Direct Link

English

Direct Link

Life Sciences

Direct Link

Journalism & Mass Communication

Direct Link

History

Direct Link

Management

Direct Link

Law

Direct Link

Hindi

Direct Link

Mathematical Sciences

Direct Link

Physical Sciences

Direct Link

Philosophy

Direct Link

Psychology

Direct Link

Political Science

Direct Link

Public Administration

Direct Link

Sociology

Direct Link

Telugu

Direct Link

Library and Information Science

Direct Link

Sanskrit

Direct Link

Environmental Studies

Direct Link

Social Work

Direct Link

Linguistics

Direct Link

How to Download the TG SET Response Sheet 2026 Online?

Candidates can check the final answer key along with the master question paper and preliminary answer key by following these simple steps:-

  • Visit the official website of TG SET, i.e., telanganaset.org.
  • On the homepage, click on the link titled Download Response Sheet and Master Question Paper with Final Key.
  • A new page with all the subjects and the download links will open. Search for the subject you appeared for and download the paper and the key. 
  • To raise objections, candidates will have to log in using their TG SET Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth.
  • Pay the fee of Rs. 200 for each objection raised and click Submit.
  • Download and save the PDF of the answer key for future use.

Also check, RRB Section Controller Exam 2026

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Oct 12, 2026, 14:04 IST
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