Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2026 Out at hcraj.nic.in, Download Skill Test Hall Ticket PDF Link

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan High Court has released the admit card download link for the Shorthand Test and Computer Test (Speed & Efficiency Test) for Stenographer Grade-III and Grade-II positions. The skill test is scheduled to be held from October 28 to November 03, 2026. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their admission cards from the official website-https://hcraj.nic.in.

HCRAJ Admit Card 2026 Link

To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials, including User ID, Password, and Captcha Code. The HCRAJ Admit Card 2026 Link is available at the official website; however, you can download the same directly through the link given below-

HCRAJ Admit Card 2026 Direct Link

HCRAJ Admit Card 2026 Overview