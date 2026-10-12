Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2026 Out at hcraj.nic.in, Download Skill Test Hall Ticket PDF Link
Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Rajasthan High Court for the Shorthand Test and Computer Test (Speed & Efficiency Test) for Stenographer Grade-III and Grade-II positions. Check the hall ticket download link and other details here.
Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan High Court has released the admit card download link for the Shorthand Test and Computer Test (Speed & Efficiency Test) for Stenographer Grade-III and Grade-II positions. The skill test is scheduled to be held from October 28 to November 03, 2026. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their admission cards from the official website-https://hcraj.nic.in.
HCRAJ Admit Card 2026 Link
To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials, including User ID, Password, and Captcha Code. The HCRAJ Admit Card 2026 Link is available at the official website; however, you can download the same directly through the link given below-
|HCRAJ Admit Card 2026
|Direct Link
HCRAJ Admit Card 2026 Overview
Selection for the Stenographer Grade-III and Grade-II positions will be made through a written exam, shorthand test, computer test, and interview. Candidates who applied successfully for these posts can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
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Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2026
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Name of Organization
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Rajasthan High Court
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Post Name
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Rajasthan High Court Stenographer
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Exam mode
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Shorthand Test and Computer Test (Speed & Efficiency Test)
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Skill test schedule
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October 28 to November 03, 2026
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Admit card status
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Out
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Exam Stages
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Shorthand Test, Computer Test, Interview (Qualifying), Document Verification
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Official Website
|https://hcraj.nic.in/
HCRAJ Admit Card 2026: Selection Process
Candidates appearing in the Shorthand Test and Computer Test (Speed & Efficiency Test) for Stenographer Grade-III and Grade-II positions should note that the selection process consists of multiple stages to assess the candidates' typing, shorthand, and overall suitability for the post. Candidates will have to qualify in each stage to move to the next round. Below are the details of the selection process for the Stenographer posts-
- Stenography Test (Shorthand): Candidates will appear for Group A (English) or Group B (Hindi).
- Computer Test: This is compulsory for all candidates and includes a Speed Test and an Efficiency Test.
- Interview: Candidates qualified in the earlier stages will be called for the interview round.
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