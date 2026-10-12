US PERM Suspension Update: TCS, Microsoft Released Statements; Next Options for H1B Workers Explained
Following the US Department of Labor’s freeze on PERM filings for eight tech majors, tech companies and immigration counsel have issued formal guidance. While current H1B status remains unchanged, foreign talent must assess specific legal pathways to prevent green card processing delays.
The US Department of Labor recently paused a key Green Card step called the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) for eight major tech companies. These include Microsoft, Adobe, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCL, Cognizant, and Capgemini.
This H1B visa news has worried many foreign engineers living in America. But officials made it clear that basic temporary work permits like the Microsoft H1b visa, are not canceled.
How Corporates Responded after H1B Visa Ban and PERM Suspension
As a reaction to the freeze of PERM leading technology companies have made official statements about their compliance history and hiring practices.
Microsoft defended its talent acquisition framework, noting in an official statement: "A vast majority of our H-1B filings are extensions or status changes for current team members, with new hires under these applications representing roughly one percent of our overall US workforce."
In an official exchange filing, Tata Consultancy Services also stated, "Our workforce strategy in the US is anchored in hiring local talent... We have built a significant local workforce across 31 offices."
Source:TCS/ANI via X
Similarly leading global delivery firms reassured clients that standard operations continue without disruption.
What is the Industry Level Impact of H1B Visa Ban?
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Operational Status: Routine client obligations and visa renewal processing continue in the normal manner.
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Audits: Legal departments are collaborating with regulatory authorities to address concerns raised during audits.
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Support for Employees: HR departments have set up help lines to assist affected immigration applicants.
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Company
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Official Stance
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Impact on Active H1B Visas
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Impact on PERM Filings
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Microsoft
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Rejects claims; cites strict compliance
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Unaffected / Active
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Paused
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TCS and Infosys
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Operations and client delivery continue
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Unaffected / Active
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Paused
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Cognizant and Others
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Engaging with regulatory authorities
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Unaffected / Active
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Paused
Strategic Options for Impacted H1B Professionals
The immigration lawyers tell the concerned workers to assess their visa and application situation very thoroughly before making any employment decisions abruptly.
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Check your PERM filing schedule: Those who had PERM approved before the implementation of the order will be eligible to file Form I-140s.
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Consider internal job relocation: Where applicable, an option of moving laterally to an overseas office under the L-1A/L-1B category could be considered.
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Think of employer mobility: The H1B visa holders can change their employers without losing the legal authorization to apply for a green card.
Long-Term Outlook for Global Tech Talent
This particular enforcement highlights an increasing regulatory focus on the verification of the workforce and recruitment within the larger companies. In light of the H1B ban news making its way around Indian companies, immigration attorneys predict that the affected companies will sort out their administrative reviews within the coming quarters, allowing a smooth path for international technical professionals.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.