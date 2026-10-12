The US Department of Labor recently paused a key Green Card step called the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) for eight major tech companies. These include Microsoft, Adobe, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCL, Cognizant, and Capgemini.

This H1B visa news has worried many foreign engineers living in America. But officials made it clear that basic temporary work permits like the Microsoft H1b visa, are not canceled.

How Corporates Responded after H1B Visa Ban and PERM Suspension

As a reaction to the freeze of PERM leading technology companies have made official statements about their compliance history and hiring practices.