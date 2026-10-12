RRB Section Controller Exam 2026: Check All Exam-Related Details
RRB Section Controller Exam 2026: The Section Controller Exam started on October 12, 2026, and concluded on October 13, 2026. The exam is being conducted online in three shifts: morning, afternoon, and evening. Check this article to know all the exam-related details.
Key Points
- The RRB Section Controller Exam 2026 is being conducted on October 12 & 13, 2026.
- The recruitment drive aims to fill 119 vacancies for Section Controller posts.
- Aadhaar-linked biometric verification is mandatory for all candidates.
RRB Section Controller Exam 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) officially started the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the posts of Section Controller (CEN No. 03/2026) on October 12, 2026, and it was completed on October 13, 2026. The first shift started at 9:00 AM and concluded at 11:00 AM. This recruitment exam will fill 119 vacancies, which are distributed across 21 zonal railway stations. The admit card is available online at the official regional website; candidates across India will appear for this exam in multiple shifts over the course of two days under strict biometric verification protocols.
RRB Section Controller Exam 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are the key highlights of the RRB Section Controller Exam, 2026, which is being conducted from October 12 to 13, 2026:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)
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Exam Name
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RRB Section Controller Exam 2026
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Post Name
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Section Controller
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Total number of vacancies
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119
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Exam Dates
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October 12 & 13, 2026
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Official Website
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rrb.indianrailways.gov.in or candidates can also access the Regional RRB websites
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Selection Process
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RRB Section Controller Exam Shift Timings 2026
The RRB Section Controller exam is being conducted on October 12 and 13, 2026. The exam will be conducted in three shifts, which are the morning, afternoon, and evening shifts. Candidates are advised to report 60 to 90 minutes before the scheduled exam starts. Given below are the exam shift timings of the RRB Section Controller Exam 2026:-
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Shifts
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Reporting Time
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Exam Start Time
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Exam End Time
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Shift 1
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7:30 AM
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9:00 AM
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11:00 AM
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Shift 2
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10:30 AM
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12:00 PM
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2:00 PM
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Shift 3
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2:30 PM
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4:00 PM
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6:00 PM
Important Instructions for RRB Section Controller Exam 2026
Candidates who will be appearing for the upcoming shifts of the RRB Section Controller Exam are advised to read these important instructions, which have been given below:-
- Reach the designated exam centre at least 60 to 90 minutes before to avoid traffic issues.
- Carry only the permitted items inside the exam hall, and no electronic devices should be taken inside the exam hall.
- Follow all the exam day instructions carefully, which have been given on the admit card.
- Once the exam is over, candidates are advised to keep their admit cards safe for future stages of the selection process.
Also check, 7 ChatGPT Prompts to Create Mock Tests
Aadhaar-Linked Biometric Verification for RRB Section Controller 2026
The Aadhaar-linked biometric verification in the exam has been made mandatory by the Railway Recruitment Board for the candidates who will be appearing in the Section Controller CBT or CBAT. During this process, the candidates must bring their original Aadhaar card in the accepted formats, which are as follows:-
- Original Aadhaar card
- Valid e-Aadhaar
- DigiLocker Aadhaar
- Photocopies or scanned copies will not be accepted.
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Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.