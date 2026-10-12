RRB Section Controller Exam 2026: Check All Exam-Related Details

RRB Section Controller Exam 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) officially started the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the posts of Section Controller (CEN No. 03/2026) on October 12, 2026, and it was completed on October 13, 2026. The first shift started at 9:00 AM and concluded at 11:00 AM. This recruitment exam will fill 119 vacancies, which are distributed across 21 zonal railway stations. The admit card is available online at the official regional website; candidates across India will appear for this exam in multiple shifts over the course of two days under strict biometric verification protocols.

RRB Section Controller Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Given below are the key highlights of the RRB Section Controller Exam, 2026, which is being conducted from October 12 to 13, 2026:-