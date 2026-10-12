Gold Prices Today: Will Rates Fall Further? Key Reasons Behind The Rise With Complete City-Wise Price Comparison Across India

Gold Prices Today, October 12, 2026: The precious metal is in the spotlight again for its only reason: its prices. It remains the key focus point, as a weaker Indian rupee lends support to domestic bullion prices amid global market fluctuations. Not just the gold market has shifted its sentiment; it is also visible in gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The prices have risen nearly 1% from last week. Something to note is also that silver futures edged lower. It is expected that gold prices will remain range-bound with a mildly positive bias next week. The market may have more than one surprise for everyone. The investor community is closely watching inflation data from India, China and the US, Chinese trade figures, Federal Reserve signals and geopolitical developments. This will influence currencies, bond yields and gold's next move.

Gold Prices Today Across The Nation For you to understand the hike in prices, here is a comparison across the nation for gold prices. Gold prices vary across cities depending on local market conditions, transportation costs and other regional factors. Below are the indicative gold rates per 10 grams for October 12, 2026. City 18K Gold 22K Gold 24K Gold Delhi ₹11,367 ₹1,38,940 ₹1,51,560 Mumbai ₹11,354 ₹1,38,790 ₹1,51,410 Pune ₹11,354 ₹1,38,790 ₹1,51,410 Ahmedabad ₹11,359 ₹1,38,840 ₹1,51,460 Kolkata ₹11,354 ₹1,38,790 ₹1,51,410 Chennai ₹11,354 ₹1,38,790 ₹1,51,410 Bengaluru ₹11,354 ₹1,38,790 ₹1,51,410 Hyderabad ₹11,354 ₹1,38,790 ₹1,51,410 Lucknow ₹11,354 ₹1,38,790 ₹1,51,410 Noida ₹11,354 ₹1,38,790 ₹1,51,410 Jaipur ₹11,354 ₹1,38,790 ₹1,51,410 Chandigarh ₹11,354 ₹1,38,790 ₹1,51,410 Kerala ₹11,354 ₹1,38,790 ₹1,51,410 Jammu and Kashmir ₹11,354 ₹1,38,790 ₹1,51,410 Guwahati ₹11,354 ₹1,38,790 ₹1,51,410

Note: Rates for Noida, Jaipur, Chandigarh and other cities not separately provided in the supplied data are indicative estimates based on the listed benchmark rates. Verify with local jewellers before publication. The rates exclude 3% GST and making charges. MCX Gold And Silver Prices Today MCX Gold Futures: Gold futures for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange rose by ₹1,109, or nearly 1%, over the previous week to settle at approximately ₹1.51 lakh per 10 grams.

MCX Silver Futures: In contrast, silver futures ended the week marginally lower by ₹122 at around ₹2.25 lakh per kilogram. Why Are Gold Prices Moving Today? The basic mathematics says that gold prices do not move in isolation. They directly respond to a combination of domestic and global developments. For example, the gold price directly reacts to the Indian rupee’s performance against the US dollar. It also reacts to several factors, such as the US dollar, inflation data, interest-rate expectations and geopolitical tensions.

This does not stop here; gold prices and their graphs become more dynamic when crude oil prices and bond yields enter the picture. This makes the gold market more dynamic than it may appear. So, what is driving gold prices today, and what should investors watch next? The table below explains the key factors shaping gold prices and how each one can influence the market. Factor How It Affects Gold Prices Today Weak Indian Rupee Rupee depreciation against the US dollar can make imported gold more expensive in India, supporting domestic gold prices even when international bullion prices fluctuate. US Inflation Data and Federal Reserve Signals Upcoming US inflation figures and Federal Reserve speeches could influence interest-rate expectations. Higher interest rates can weigh on gold because it does not generate interest income. Inflation and Trade Data From China and India Inflation readings from India and China, along with Chinese trade figures, may offer clues about economic conditions, currency movements and precious-metal demand. Geopolitical Developments Uncertainty surrounding international conflicts can increase demand for gold as a safe-haven asset. Changes in geopolitical risks may influence investor sentiment and bullion prices. Crude Oil Prices and Bond Yields Lower crude oil prices can ease inflation concerns, while falling bond yields may make non-interest-bearing gold more attractive to investors.