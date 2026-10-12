CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 521 Posts; Check Eligibility Here

CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment 2026: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Head Constable & Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota. The application process commenced from 12 October and the last date to apply is 11 November 2026. Those who are interested can visit the official website at crpf.gov.in to apply. A total of 512 vacancies are going to be filled in the CRPF through this recruitment drive. Out of 512, 339 vacancies are announced for the Constable posts and 182 vacancies are for Head Constable posts.

CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The application process for the CRPF Sports Quota recruitment has started from 12 October. The closing date for online application is 11 November 2026. The candidates will also be provided with the application modification window between 12 to 14 November 2026. Check the highlights in the recruitment below: