CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 521 Posts; Check Eligibility Here
CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment 2026: The CRPF has started the online application process for the recruitment to the post of 521 Head Constable and Constable under Sports Quota from 12 October onwards. The candidates who are eligible to apply for this recruitment should visit the official website and get the link. Check this article to get the apply link, eligibility criteria, application process, and other details.
Key Points
- CRPF Sports Quota applications open Oct 12, close Nov 11, 2026.
- A total of 521 vacancies are available for Head Constable & Constable posts.
- Application modification window is available from Nov 12 to 14, 2026.
CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment 2026: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Head Constable & Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota. The application process commenced from 12 October and the last date to apply is 11 November 2026. Those who are interested can visit the official website at crpf.gov.in to apply. A total of 512 vacancies are going to be filled in the CRPF through this recruitment drive. Out of 512, 339 vacancies are announced for the Constable posts and 182 vacancies are for Head Constable posts.
CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The application process for the CRPF Sports Quota recruitment has started from 12 October. The closing date for online application is 11 November 2026. The candidates will also be provided with the application modification window between 12 to 14 November 2026. Check the highlights in the recruitment below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
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Post Name
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Head Constable (GD) & Constable (GD) under Sports Quota
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Advertisement No.
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R.II-21/2026-Sports
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No. of Vacancies
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521
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Notification Date
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17 September 2026
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Application Dates
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12 October to 11 November 2026
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Official Website
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rect.crpf.gov.in
CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The candidates who wish to apply for the CRPF HC & Constable posts can access the direct link provided here to fill the application form.
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CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment 2026
How to Apply for CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment 2026
To apply for the CRPF Sports Quota recruitment 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on the “Click Here to Apply” link given for “Recruitment of Meritorious Sportspersons for the post of HC/GD and CT/GD under Sports Quota".
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Click on the Candidate Login button.
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Enter your email address, password, and security code to login.
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Fill the application form with all the required details.
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Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee as applicable.
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Preview the form before final submission.
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After submitting the application, save it for future reference.
CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
The candidates who are going to apply for the CRPF Sports Quota recruitment 2026 will have to pay an application fee. Only male candidates from UR/ OBC/ EWScategory will have to pay Rs.100/- as application fee. Fees are exempted for females and candidates belonging to SC, ST and Ex-servicemen category.
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Category
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Application Fee
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Male Candidates belonging to UR/ OBC/ EWS
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Rs. 100/-
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Female & Candidates from SC/ ST/ Ex-Serviceman
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NIL
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.