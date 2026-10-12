JNU Fires Professor Following Internal Committee Inquiry: Debate Grows Over Procedure & Student Safety

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JNU Professor Dismissal: The University of Jawaharlal Nehru has fired Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam from the Centre for the Study of Social Systems at the behest of its Internal Committee (IC) after an inquiry into the sexual harassment complaints lodged against him by 11 students. The administrative decision, issued by the Vice-Chancellor Santishree D. Pandit, was an immediate dismissal as per service regulations and CCS (Central Civil Services) Rules, thus provoking a national controversy over the due procedure in administrative matters, political persecution, and campus safety mechanisms. The Internal Committee investigation revealed complaints of the professor making sexually oriented questions at the time of viva voce examination, inappropriate physical contact, and meetings held in his campus apartment. Supporting this administrative move, student unions and women’s rights groups welcomed the decision, seeing it as a very necessary measure towards ensuring the credibility of academic atmosphere free of abuses of power. On the other hand, Akoijam, who is also a Member of Parliament, rejected all charges, calling the expulsion order an unproven "witch hunt" and accusing of the university of violating his rights, not informing about the whole course of the investigation process.

Also Check: NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: MCC Registration to Begin Today, Check Round 1 Schedule, Choice Filling, Seat Allotment JNU Professor Challenges JNUTA's Reaction On the other hand, Christhu Doss, an academic at JNU’s Centre for Historical Studies, has raised doubts about JNUTA’s reaction to the sexual harassment case, charging that the association was exhibiting selective outrage. Doss said the vice chancellor had the power to act under emergency provision, provided he reported to the relevant body. As per him, the order of dismissal was made on this basis, saying that the issue would now be put to the Executive Council. He also wondered why JNUTA’s statement did not mention the dignity of the complainants or the obligation of the university to ensure a campus free of sexual harassment.