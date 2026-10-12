JNU Fires Professor Following Internal Committee Inquiry: Debate Grows Over Procedure & Student Safety
JNU Professor Dismissal: JNU dismissed Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam following an Internal Committee inquiry into sexual harassment complaints by 11 students. While student and women's rights groups supported the action, Akoijam labeled it a "witch hunt". Faculty member Christhu Doss questioned JNUTA's reaction, emphasizing complainant dignity, institutional accountability, and Vice-Chancellor emergency powers.
JNU Professor Dismissal: The University of Jawaharlal Nehru has fired Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam from the Centre for the Study of Social Systems at the behest of its Internal Committee (IC) after an inquiry into the sexual harassment complaints lodged against him by 11 students. The administrative decision, issued by the Vice-Chancellor Santishree D. Pandit, was an immediate dismissal as per service regulations and CCS (Central Civil Services) Rules, thus provoking a national controversy over the due procedure in administrative matters, political persecution, and campus safety mechanisms.
The Internal Committee investigation revealed complaints of the professor making sexually oriented questions at the time of viva voce examination, inappropriate physical contact, and meetings held in his campus apartment. Supporting this administrative move, student unions and women’s rights groups welcomed the decision, seeing it as a very necessary measure towards ensuring the credibility of academic atmosphere free of abuses of power. On the other hand, Akoijam, who is also a Member of Parliament, rejected all charges, calling the expulsion order an unproven "witch hunt" and accusing of the university of violating his rights, not informing about the whole course of the investigation process.
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JNU Professor Challenges JNUTA's Reaction
On the other hand, Christhu Doss, an academic at JNU’s Centre for Historical Studies, has raised doubts about JNUTA’s reaction to the sexual harassment case, charging that the association was exhibiting selective outrage.
Doss said the vice chancellor had the power to act under emergency provision, provided he reported to the relevant body. As per him, the order of dismissal was made on this basis, saying that the issue would now be put to the Executive Council.
He also wondered why JNUTA’s statement did not mention the dignity of the complainants or the obligation of the university to ensure a campus free of sexual harassment.
Doss said public statements by eminent professors could affect how complainants, respondents, university authorities and the entire process of investigation were viewed. He demanded prudence, precision and ethics in commenting on cases of sexual harassment.
He went on to say that any defence of faculty members’ rights should not override the rights of the complainants and that demands for administrative accountability should also include investigation of misconduct.
Different viewpoints have shed light on the university’s procedure of dismissal, its confidentiality in handling internal complaints and the rights of the parties.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.