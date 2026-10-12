U.S. President Donald Trump publicly announced that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to an immediate "energy ceasefire", urging both sides in a brief post on Truth Social not to break the fragile arrangement. Unlike a general or full-scale military truce, an energy ceasefire is a targeted diplomatic measure limited strictly to critical power and fuel networks. Under this framework: Ukraine stops drone and missile strikes targeting Russian oil refineries, fuel depots, gas processing facilities, and energy export infrastructure. What is an Energy Ceasefire? Russia stops targeting Ukraine's electricity grids, thermal power plants, heating networks, and power substations ahead of the winter season. The strategic goal focuses on reducing wider economic fallout. Ukraine has systematically targeted Russian refineries to drain Moscow’s war revenues, while Russia has battered Ukraine’s electrical grid to demoralize the population and paralyze its domestic industrial power.

Behind the Ceasfire Announcement The sudden push for an energy truce comes on the heels of controversial moves by Washington. Facing domestic pressure over rising diesel and fuel prices ahead of upcoming U.S. midterm elections, President Trump signaled an intention to secure Russian diesel imports to ease domestic market pressures. Furthermore, reports indicate Washington pressured Kyiv to stop attacking Russian refineries under threat of altering U.S. weapons supply assistance. Shortly before Trump’s public statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Kyiv would be willing to halt strikes on Russian oil infrastructure if Moscow stopped its bombardment of Ukraine's energy grid, though he stressed that any lasting deal would require firm enforcement guarantees. Reactions on Trump’s declaration

Despite Trump’s declaration that an agreement was active immediately, the announcement caught officials in Kyiv off guard, with President Zelenskyy stating he had not directly participated in negotiating the terms with Moscow. Ukrainian officials reported continued Russian strikes on domestic energy infrastructure in cities like Kyiv and Kharkiv shortly after the social media announcement, casting doubt on whether Moscow intends to honor the commitment. Critics and defense analysts warn that easing pressure on Russian refineries allows Moscow to maintain vital revenue without making substantive strategic concessions, while leaving European allies nervous about the predictability of American foreign policy. Whether the arrangement translates into a lasting pause on power grid strikes remains uncertain.

How has Ukraine responded to Energy ceasefire? Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy told Axios that the declaration had come as a surprise to him. Nevertheless, he made clear that Ukraine was willing to consider stopping its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure if Russia agreed to stop targeting Ukrainian energy facilities and civilian areas. "Don't attack us. Don't kill our children. We will stop attacking your diesel. And I think it's a fair deal," Zelenskyy said in an interview with ABC News. Effect on Global Oil Oil prices fell after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an "energy ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine, stopping attacks on each other's energy infrastructure. • Brent Crude: Dropped 1.33% to $103.33 a barrel. • West Texas Intermediate (WTI): Declined 1.68% to $90.31 a barrel.