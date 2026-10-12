MH SET Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at setexam.unipune.ac.in
MH SET Admit Card 2026: The MH SET is all set to be conducted on 25 October 2026 and the admit card has been released on 15 October 2026. The candidates who are going to appear for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website, setexam.unipune.ac.in. Check this article to get the admit card download link.
Key Points
- The MH SET 2026 examination will be conducted on 25 October 2026.
- Admit cards for MH SET 2026 has been released on 15 October 2026.
- Submit payment evidence by 13 October 2026 if your name is missing from the list.
MH SET Admit Card 2026: The SPPU has released the MH SET admit card on 15 October 2026. The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will conduct the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET 2026) on 25 October 2026. The candidates who have applied for the MH SET exam should download the hall ticket from the official website, setexam.unipune.ac.in. A total of 1,17,768 candidates have applied for the examination. The university has published the list of candidates who have applied for the examination by paying the prescribed fee. The candidates who paid prescribed fee and their name is missing from said list, should submit evidence of payment to SET on or before 13th October 2026 at 06:00pm on the email address- set-support@pun.unipune.ac.in.
MH SET Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The MH SET exam is conducted for the state of Maharashtra and Goa by the Savitribai Phule Pune University once in a year. The exam is being conducted to assess the eligibility of the candidates for Assistant Professorship in colleges and universities across the two states. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU)
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Exam Name
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Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2026
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Exam Date
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25 October 2026
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Exam Mode
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Offline
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Admit Card Release Date
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15 October 2026
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Official Website
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setexam.unipune.ac.in
MH SET Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The candidates who are going to appear for the MH SET exam scheduled to be held on 25 October 2026 should download their hall ticket pdf through the direct link provided here. Enter your username and passwrod to download the admit card.
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MH SET Admit Card 2026
How to Download MH SET Admit Card 2026
To ownload the MH SET admit card 2026, the candidates can follow the steps provided here:
- Visit the official website at setexam.unipune.ac.in.
- On the homepage, you will the link for "Click here to Download Admit Card by Login for 41st SET EXAM 25th October 2026", click on it.
- Enter your username, password, and security code to login.
- Your MH SET admit card pdf will open on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it.
MH SET 2026: List of Candidates for SET
The list of candidates who have applied for the MH SET 2026 examination has been released by the university. This list contains the name of the candidates who have paid the prescribed fee. If any candidate name doesn’t appear in the list, then they can send the application evidence along with paid fee receipt to the email ID- set-support@pun.unipune.ac.in. Check the list here.
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List of candidates who have paid prescribed fee for SET
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.