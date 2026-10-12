MH SET Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at setexam.unipune.ac.in

MH SET Admit Card 2026: The SPPU has released the MH SET admit card on 15 October 2026. The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will conduct the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET 2026) on 25 October 2026. The candidates who have applied for the MH SET exam should download the hall ticket from the official website, setexam.unipune.ac.in. A total of 1,17,768 candidates have applied for the examination. The university has published the list of candidates who have applied for the examination by paying the prescribed fee. The candidates who paid prescribed fee and their name is missing from said list, should submit evidence of payment to SET on or before 13th October 2026 at 06:00pm on the email address- set-support@pun.unipune.ac.in.

MH SET Admit Card 2026 Highlights

The MH SET exam is conducted for the state of Maharashtra and Goa by the Savitribai Phule Pune University once in a year. The exam is being conducted to assess the eligibility of the candidates for Assistant Professorship in colleges and universities across the two states. Check the highlights in the table below: