NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Challenged in Supreme Court: Candidates Seek Actual Questions & Objections Window
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key: A group of medical aspirants and doctor associations have filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court of India challenging the post-result evaluation disclosure issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The petitioners argue that substituting actual question text and option choices with 15-digit numerical identifiers renders it impossible to cross-verify answers. They seek directions for full disclosure of candidate-specific test papers, answer choices, and a formal, time-bound objection window before NEET PG 2026 counselling begins.
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key: A number of aspiring medical students along with various associations of doctors have filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court of India against the post-results evaluation key issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). It is claimed that replacement of actual text of the question and the options with the use of a 15 digit numeric key makes the process of verifying answers impossible.
It is sought that full disclosure of test papers with answer choices specific to each individual candidate and a formal window of objection prior to the NEET PG 2026 counseling be directed. It has been contended in the petition filed under Article 32 that the use of numeric key system does not allow any audit of the paper due to multi-shift computer-based examination in which questions and order of the responses were randomly varied. As per the claim of the candidates, it is not possible to verify whether or not the scores are correct without knowing the question itself and the answer choices selected by the candidates.
NEET PG 2026 Legal Dispute: Overview
Below are the key highlights related to the NEET PG 2026 Legal Dispute:
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Parameter
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Official Details
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Petitioning Body
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Democratic Medical Association & Candidate Groups
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Respondent Body
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National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)
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Forum
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Supreme Court of India (Article 32 Writ Petition)
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Challenged Order
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NBEMS Post-Result Notice dated October 1, 2026
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Core Issue
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Use of numerical codes instead of actual question & option text
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Key Demand
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Candidate-specific test papers, options, and a formal objection window
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NBEMS Stand
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Full disclosure risks leaking finite, scarce question bank items
NEET PG 2026 Legal Dispute: Key Demands Raised Before the Supreme Court
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Present the question statement along with all options as it is presented in the exam for each candidate.
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Map the response of the candidate directly to the right answer key and do not depend on cryptic numbers alone.
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Create a time-bound portal through which candidates can file their academic appeals for any suspect question.
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Set up a subject expert committee independently and before the finalization of the counselling ranks.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.