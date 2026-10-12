NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Challenged in Supreme Court: Candidates Seek Actual Questions & Objections Window

NEET PG 2026 Answer Key: A number of aspiring medical students along with various associations of doctors have filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court of India against the post-results evaluation key issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). It is claimed that replacement of actual text of the question and the options with the use of a 15 digit numeric key makes the process of verifying answers impossible.

It is sought that full disclosure of test papers with answer choices specific to each individual candidate and a formal window of objection prior to the NEET PG 2026 counseling be directed. It has been contended in the petition filed under Article 32 that the use of numeric key system does not allow any audit of the paper due to multi-shift computer-based examination in which questions and order of the responses were randomly varied. As per the claim of the candidates, it is not possible to verify whether or not the scores are correct without knowing the question itself and the answer choices selected by the candidates.