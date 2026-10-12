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CJP Protest Delhi: दिल्ली में CJP प्रदर्शन के चलते मेट्रो सेवाएं हुई प्रभावित, ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने जारी की एडवाइजरी; देखें बंद रास्तों की List

By Akshara Verma
Last Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 13:33 IST

CJP Protest 12 October Update: CJP के प्रदर्शन के चलते दिल्ली में सुरक्षा कारणों से DMRC ने कई मेट्रो स्टेशनों के गेट बंद करने और ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने रूट डायवर्जन की एडवाइजरी को जारी किया गया है। वहीं, छात्रों की सुरक्षा को देखते हुए कई स्कूलों ने शनिवार को ऑनलाइन क्लासेज (School Online Classes) भी चालू करने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

CJP Protest October 12 DMRC Issues Service Update
CJP Protest October 12 DMRC Issues Service Update

CJP Protest 12 October, DMRC Update: राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली में 12 अक्टूबर 2026 को आयोजित कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी (CJP) के विरोध प्रदर्शन और दीन दयाल उपाध्याय मार्ग (DDU Marg) पर प्रस्तावित घेराव को देखते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस तथा दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन (DMRC) ने व्यापक सुरक्षा का इंतजाम किए हैं। कानून और व्यवस्था की स्थिति को नियंत्रित रखने के उद्देश्य से दिल्ली मेट्रो के कई महत्वपूर्ण स्टेशनों पर सुबह 06:00 बजे से शाम 04:00 बजे तक एंट्री और एग्जिट गेट्स को बंद रखने के लिए एडवाइजरी जारी की गई है।

इसके साथ ही, दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने आईटीओ (ITO), पंडित दीन दयाल उपाध्याय मार्ग, बहादुर शाह जफर मार्ग और मध्य दिल्ली से सटे प्रमुख मार्गों पर वाहनों की आवाजाही को नियंत्रित करने के लिए रूट डायवर्जन और ट्रैफिक पाबंदियों को लागू कर दी गई हैं।

DMRC Service Update 

CJP Protest 12 October 2026: मुख्य अपडेट और प्रशासनिक जानकारी

यात्रियों, दैनिक यात्रियों और छात्रों की सुविधा के लिए DMRC और दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस के ऑफिशियल ट्वीट्स के आधार पर मुख्य डिटेल्स के बारे में जानने के लिए छात्र यहां नीचे दी गई टेबल को देखें।  

इवेंट 

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स 

आयोजन एवं कारण

DDU मार्ग पर CJP का विरोध प्रदर्शन व सुरक्षा व्यवस्था

DMRC मेट्रो एडवाइजरी

निर्दिष्ट स्टेशनों के प्रवेश/निकास द्वार सुबह 06:00 बजे से शाम 04:00 बजे तक बंद रहेंगे

ट्रैफिक एडवाइजरी का समय

सुबह 10:00 बजे से दोपहर 02:00 बजे तक (मुख्य प्रतिबंध लागू)

मुख्य प्रभावित क्षेत्र

ITO, DDU मार्ग, BSZ मार्ग, IP मार्ग, मिंटो रोड, रंजीत सिंह फ्लाई-ओवर

नो-पार्किंग जोन

DDU मार्ग, बहादुर शाह जफर मार्ग, IP मार्ग, मिंटो रोड

ऑफिशियल स्रोत

DMRC (@OfficialDMRC) और Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic)

DMRC का ऑफिशियल सर्विस अपडेट: बंद रहेंगे मेट्रो स्टेशनों के गेट

दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन (DMRC) ने अपने ऑफिशियल X हैंडल पर पोस्ट जारी करते हुए सभी लोगो को जानकारी दी है कि सुरक्षा एजेंसियों की सिफारिशों के आधार पर 12 अक्टूबर 2026 को सुबह 6:00 बजे से शाम 4:00 बजे तक संवेदनशील और प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में स्थित मेट्रो स्टेशनों के एंट्री व एग्जिट गेट बंद रहेंगे।

DMRC का ऑफिशियल बयान: ‘सुरक्षा कारणों से 12 अक्टूबर 2026 को सुबह 06:00 बजे से शाम 04:00 बजे तक निम्नलिखित मेट्रो स्टेशनों पर प्रवेश और निकास बंद रहेगा। सुरक्षा एजेंसियों द्वारा स्थिति की समीक्षा के बाद आगे के अपडेट साझा किए जाएंगे।’

यात्रियों के लिए ध्यान देने वाली बातें:

  • जिन स्टेशनों के गेट बंद रहेंगे, वहां केवल ट्रेनों की आवाजाही नियंत्रित हो सकती है। साथ ही, यात्री केवल इंटरचेंज (Line Transfer) जैसी सुविधा का उपयोग कर सकेंगे।
  • शाम 04:00 बजे के बाद सुरक्षा समीक्षा के आधार पर ही गेट को दोबारा खोलने का निर्णय लिया जाएगा।

Delhi Traffic Police Issue Traffic Advisory

दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस की एडवाइजरी: इन रास्तों पर रहेगा भारी डायवर्जन

दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने यात्रियों को सलाह दी है कि वे 12 अक्टूबर को सुबह 10:00 बजे से दोपहर 02:00 बजे तक मध्य दिल्ली और विशेष रूप से ITO के आसपास जाने से बचें।

1. ट्रैफिक प्रतिबंध और डायवर्जन: 

प्रदर्शन के दौरान DMRC द्वारा इन निम्नलिखित रास्तों पर यातायात दोनों दिशाओं और सर्विस रोड्स पर प्रभावित रहेगा:

  • W-Point एवं A-Point (ITO Chowk)
  • बहादुर शाह जफर मार्ग (BSZ Marg)
  • दीन दयाल उपाध्याय मार्ग (DDU Marg)
  • मिंटो रोड और मिंटो रोड रेड लाइट
  • महाराजा रंजीत सिंह मार्ग एवं रंजीत सिंह फ्लाई-ओवर
  • जवाहरलाल नेहरू मार्ग (JLN Marg) और प्रेस रोड

2. नो-पार्किंग प्रतिबंध (No-Parking Restrictions):

यातायात को चालू रखने के लिए DDU मार्ग, बहादुर शाह जफर मार्ग, IP मार्ग, मिंटो रोड, टैगोर रोड और विष्णु दिगंबर मार्ग पर वाहनों की पार्किंग को पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध कर दिया गया है। अवैध रूप से पार्क किए गए वाहनों को पुलिस द्वारा क्रेन से उठा लिया जाएगा।

यात्री आज घर से बहार निकलने से पहले इन नियमों को जरूर देखें। 

Akshara Verma
Akshara Verma

Executive - Editorial

Akshara Verma is a digital journalist. She writes in Hindi and is a subject matter expert in Education, Government Jobs, Current Affairs, General Knowledge, News, delivering accurate and authoritative content for a wide readership of Jagran Josh.

A graduate of Bharati Vidyapeeth's Institute of Computer Applications and Management (BVICAM) with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication, Akshara brings a strong academic and professional foundation to her work. She has previously held content writing and Public Relations roles at Genesis BCW and Dainik Bhaskar, experiences that have sharpened her ability to craft impactful, audience-first content across diverse formats. She can be reached at akshara.verma@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Oct 12, 2026, 13:33 IST
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