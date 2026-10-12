CJP Protest Delhi: दिल्ली में CJP प्रदर्शन के चलते मेट्रो सेवाएं हुई प्रभावित, ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने जारी की एडवाइजरी; देखें बंद रास्तों की List
CJP Protest 12 October Update: CJP के प्रदर्शन के चलते दिल्ली में सुरक्षा कारणों से DMRC ने कई मेट्रो स्टेशनों के गेट बंद करने और ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने रूट डायवर्जन की एडवाइजरी को जारी किया गया है। वहीं, छात्रों की सुरक्षा को देखते हुए कई स्कूलों ने शनिवार को ऑनलाइन क्लासेज (School Online Classes) भी चालू करने का निर्णय लिया गया है।
CJP Protest 12 October, DMRC Update: राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली में 12 अक्टूबर 2026 को आयोजित कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी (CJP) के विरोध प्रदर्शन और दीन दयाल उपाध्याय मार्ग (DDU Marg) पर प्रस्तावित घेराव को देखते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस तथा दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन (DMRC) ने व्यापक सुरक्षा का इंतजाम किए हैं। कानून और व्यवस्था की स्थिति को नियंत्रित रखने के उद्देश्य से दिल्ली मेट्रो के कई महत्वपूर्ण स्टेशनों पर सुबह 06:00 बजे से शाम 04:00 बजे तक एंट्री और एग्जिट गेट्स को बंद रखने के लिए एडवाइजरी जारी की गई है।
इसके साथ ही, दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने आईटीओ (ITO), पंडित दीन दयाल उपाध्याय मार्ग, बहादुर शाह जफर मार्ग और मध्य दिल्ली से सटे प्रमुख मार्गों पर वाहनों की आवाजाही को नियंत्रित करने के लिए रूट डायवर्जन और ट्रैफिक पाबंदियों को लागू कर दी गई हैं।
DMRC Service Update
Service Update Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 06:00 AM till 04:00 PM on 12th October, 2026. Further the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations. 1. Patel Chowk 2. Janpath 3. Rajiv Chowk 4. Mandi House 5. Central Secretariat 6. Barakhamba Road— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 11, 2026
CJP Protest 12 October 2026: मुख्य अपडेट और प्रशासनिक जानकारी
यात्रियों, दैनिक यात्रियों और छात्रों की सुविधा के लिए DMRC और दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस के ऑफिशियल ट्वीट्स के आधार पर मुख्य डिटेल्स के बारे में जानने के लिए छात्र यहां नीचे दी गई टेबल को देखें।
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इवेंट
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लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
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आयोजन एवं कारण
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DDU मार्ग पर CJP का विरोध प्रदर्शन व सुरक्षा व्यवस्था
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DMRC मेट्रो एडवाइजरी
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निर्दिष्ट स्टेशनों के प्रवेश/निकास द्वार सुबह 06:00 बजे से शाम 04:00 बजे तक बंद रहेंगे
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ट्रैफिक एडवाइजरी का समय
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सुबह 10:00 बजे से दोपहर 02:00 बजे तक (मुख्य प्रतिबंध लागू)
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मुख्य प्रभावित क्षेत्र
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ITO, DDU मार्ग, BSZ मार्ग, IP मार्ग, मिंटो रोड, रंजीत सिंह फ्लाई-ओवर
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नो-पार्किंग जोन
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DDU मार्ग, बहादुर शाह जफर मार्ग, IP मार्ग, मिंटो रोड
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ऑफिशियल स्रोत
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DMRC (@OfficialDMRC) और Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic)
DMRC का ऑफिशियल सर्विस अपडेट: बंद रहेंगे मेट्रो स्टेशनों के गेट
दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन (DMRC) ने अपने ऑफिशियल X हैंडल पर पोस्ट जारी करते हुए सभी लोगो को जानकारी दी है कि सुरक्षा एजेंसियों की सिफारिशों के आधार पर 12 अक्टूबर 2026 को सुबह 6:00 बजे से शाम 4:00 बजे तक संवेदनशील और प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में स्थित मेट्रो स्टेशनों के एंट्री व एग्जिट गेट बंद रहेंगे।
DMRC का ऑफिशियल बयान: ‘सुरक्षा कारणों से 12 अक्टूबर 2026 को सुबह 06:00 बजे से शाम 04:00 बजे तक निम्नलिखित मेट्रो स्टेशनों पर प्रवेश और निकास बंद रहेगा। सुरक्षा एजेंसियों द्वारा स्थिति की समीक्षा के बाद आगे के अपडेट साझा किए जाएंगे।’
यात्रियों के लिए ध्यान देने वाली बातें:
- जिन स्टेशनों के गेट बंद रहेंगे, वहां केवल ट्रेनों की आवाजाही नियंत्रित हो सकती है। साथ ही, यात्री केवल इंटरचेंज (Line Transfer) जैसी सुविधा का उपयोग कर सकेंगे।
- शाम 04:00 बजे के बाद सुरक्षा समीक्षा के आधार पर ही गेट को दोबारा खोलने का निर्णय लिया जाएगा।
Delhi Traffic Police Issue Traffic Advisory
DELHI TRAFFIC POLICE ADVISORY In view of the law and order situation, traffic may be impacted on following stretches in Delhi on 11.10.2026. 1. Diversions Diversions will be enforced starting from 06:00 AM on 11.10.2026 depending upon prevailing situation. General public is informed that movement at following points and surrounding stretches might remain affected:- 1.Round About Shankar Road-Vande Matram ‘T’ Point towards New Delhi 2.Dhaula Kuan Flyover 3.Round About Jhandewalan 4.Round About Panchkuian 5.Round About Mandi House 6.Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point) 7.Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point) 8.Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg https://t.co/hLq6pNQgBG Nanak Chowk 10.Chemsford Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point 11.Bharion Road- MGM (Ring Road) T-Point 12.Lodhi Road Flyover 13.Round About Neela Gumbad 14.Madarsa T- Point 15.Round About Samrat Hotel 16.Sardar Patel Marg- Panchsheel Marg Crossing 17.Under Bhikaji Kama Place 18.Under Moti Bagh Flyover 19.Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point 20.Round About Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road 21.Round About Windsor Palace 22.Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing 23.Round About Rail Bhawan 24.Jai Singh Road – Sansad Marg Crossing 25.Outer Circle Connaught Place -Barakhamba Road T-Point 26.Round About Gol Dak Khana 27.Round About Patel Chowk 28.Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-Point 29.Round About RML Hospital 30.Outer Circle Connaught Place - Sansad Marg T-Point 2.Commuters’ Advisory & Recommendations •Plan in Advance: Please keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards railway stations, ISBTs, or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi. •Avoid Non-Essential Travel: Commuters are requested not to undertake non essential travel. •Dynamic Restrictions: Traffic management measures are dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment. 3.Stay Updated (Real-Time Information) For live updates, alternate routes, and continuous traffic alerts, please keep referring to official Delhi Traffic Police platforms: •Website: https://t.co/8CZTflQ8x7 •X (Twitter): @dtptraffic •Instagram : @dtptraffic •Facebook : @dtptraffic •Helpline Numbers: 1095 or 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @CMODelhi @DelhiPolice @OfficialDMRC @dtchq_delhi @tweetndmc @FBDPolice @gurgaonpolice @SonipatPolice @jhajjarpolice @ghaziabadpolice @CP_Noida @timesofindia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @AmarUjalaNews @NavbharatTimes @Live_Hindustan @TimesNow @IndiaToday @republic— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 10, 2026
दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस की एडवाइजरी: इन रास्तों पर रहेगा भारी डायवर्जन
दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने यात्रियों को सलाह दी है कि वे 12 अक्टूबर को सुबह 10:00 बजे से दोपहर 02:00 बजे तक मध्य दिल्ली और विशेष रूप से ITO के आसपास जाने से बचें।
1. ट्रैफिक प्रतिबंध और डायवर्जन:
प्रदर्शन के दौरान DMRC द्वारा इन निम्नलिखित रास्तों पर यातायात दोनों दिशाओं और सर्विस रोड्स पर प्रभावित रहेगा:
- W-Point एवं A-Point (ITO Chowk)
- बहादुर शाह जफर मार्ग (BSZ Marg)
- दीन दयाल उपाध्याय मार्ग (DDU Marg)
- मिंटो रोड और मिंटो रोड रेड लाइट
- महाराजा रंजीत सिंह मार्ग एवं रंजीत सिंह फ्लाई-ओवर
- जवाहरलाल नेहरू मार्ग (JLN Marg) और प्रेस रोड
2. नो-पार्किंग प्रतिबंध (No-Parking Restrictions):
यातायात को चालू रखने के लिए DDU मार्ग, बहादुर शाह जफर मार्ग, IP मार्ग, मिंटो रोड, टैगोर रोड और विष्णु दिगंबर मार्ग पर वाहनों की पार्किंग को पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध कर दिया गया है। अवैध रूप से पार्क किए गए वाहनों को पुलिस द्वारा क्रेन से उठा लिया जाएगा।
TRAFFIC ADVISORY In view of the demonstration scheduled at DDU Marg on 12.10.2026, traffic restrictions and diversions will remain in force in and around ITO and adjoining areas from 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS •Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion. •For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 11, 2026
यात्री आज घर से बहार निकलने से पहले इन नियमों को जरूर देखें।
Executive - Editorial
Akshara Verma is a digital journalist. She writes in Hindi and is a subject matter expert in Education, Government Jobs, Current Affairs, General Knowledge, News, delivering accurate and authoritative content for a wide readership of Jagran Josh.
A graduate of Bharati Vidyapeeth's Institute of Computer Applications and Management (BVICAM) with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication, Akshara brings a strong academic and professional foundation to her work. She has previously held content writing and Public Relations roles at Genesis BCW and Dainik Bhaskar, experiences that have sharpened her ability to craft impactful, audience-first content across diverse formats. She can be reached at akshara.verma@jagrannewmedia.com.