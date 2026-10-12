Global Innovation Index 2026: Where Does India Stand? Check the Top 10 Most Innovative Countries in the World

Global Innovation Index 2026: India has been ranked 38th in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2026 released by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The index's assessment comprises 139 economies in terms of their performance in innovation (research, technology, business development and creative activities). Switzerland has secured the first position for the 16th consecutive year, followed by Sweden and the United States, for the 16th year in a row. India has been an innovation overperformer for 16 years in a row and is one of the most innovative developing countries. The Global Innovation Index 2026 also addresses the development of new technology and the support for scientific research, and the commercialisation of new ideas into products and services by countries. What Is the Global Innovation Index?

The Global Innovation Index (GII) is an annual report by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). It is an indicator of the innovative capabilities of the economies of the world. The index will assist governments, researchers, businesses and policy makers in gaining insight into the strength of countries in fostering new ideas, scientific discoveries and technological development. The 2026 edition of the report is the 19th and includes data for 139 economies. The indicators used in the index relate to research and development, education, infrastructure, business activities, technology and intellectual property and creative outputs, and measure the performance of innovation. 📣 Today: Launch of the Global Innovation Index 2026 Follow the launch event live from 1:30 p.m. Geneva time: https://t.co/SXBHfnNKaS More: https://t.co/TDBlQ0TkKx #GlobalInnovationIndex https://t.co/fU4FvKoiYD — World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) (@WIPO) September 29, 2026

Where Does India Stand in the Global Innovation Index 2026? India has placed itself at the 38th rank among 139 economies in the Global Innovation Index 2026. It continues to be the top economy in the Central and Southern Asia region. The case of India demonstrates that the ecosystem of innovation performs well in comparison to the development of the economy. India has been an innovation overperformer for 16 years and has been ranked so by WIPO. The main facts about the India's ranking in the report. Particulars Details Report name Global Innovation Index 2026 Publishing organisation World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) India's overall rank 38th India's innovation input rank 49th India's innovation output rank 25th India's income group Lower-middle-income economy Region Central and Southern Asia Number of economies ranked 139 Innovation overperformer record 16 consecutive years

India's rank in innovation is 25th compared to 49th in terms of input. These rankings reveal that India's performance in terms of outcomes is higher than that in terms of conditions and resources available for innovation. The gap is also a reminder of the need to build the supporting structures for innovation such as institutions, research, infrastructure and business development. Top 10 Most Innovative Countries in the World in 2026 According to WIPO's Global Innovation Index 2026, Switzerland leads the global rankings, while China completes the top 10. The following table lists the world's ten highest-ranked innovation economies. Rank Economy Score Income Group 1 Switzerland 66.7 High-income 2 Sweden 63.2 High-income 3 United States 62.3 High-income 4 South Korea 61.4 High-income 5 Singapore 61.0 High-income 6 United Kingdom 59.6 High-income 7 Netherlands 58.4 High-income 8 Finland 57.9 High-income 9 Denmark 57.7 High-income 10 China 57.0 Upper-middle-income

Source: World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Global Innovation Index 2026. Key Highlights of the Global Innovation Index 2026 Switzerland retains the top position: Switzerland has remained the world's most innovative economy for 16 consecutive years. Sweden and the United States follow: Sweden ranks second, while the United States holds third place. China remains in the top 10: China ranks 10th and is the highest-ranked middle-income economy in the index. India remains a regional leader: India ranks 38th globally and continues to lead the Central and Southern Asia region. India continues as an innovation overperformer: India has remained in this group for 16 consecutive years, showing innovation performance above expectations for its development level. Science-based startups receive attention: The 2026 report examines how businesses built around scientific discoveries can turn research into commercially successful products and industries.

What Are Innovation Inputs and Outputs? The Global Innovation Index assesses both the resources that support innovation and the results produced by those resources. Category What it measures Innovation inputs Conditions and resources that help innovation grow, such as institutions, education, research, infrastructure, market development and business capabilities Innovation outputs Results of innovation, including knowledge and technology outputs, as well as creative outputs It organizes the evaluation into the following 7 broad areas: Institutions; Human Capital and Research; Infrastructure; Market Sophistication; Business Sophistication; Knowledge and Technology Outputs; Creative Outputs. These pillars are used to illustrate the importance of innovation beyond invention. Apart from skilled people, research center, investment and supportive institution and companies which could transform ideas into practical achievements are also needed in a country.

Why Is the Global Innovation Index Important? The Global Innovation Index offers a tool for benchmarking economies' levels of innovation. The results can be used by countries to determine strengths, to grasp gaps, and to enhance their innovation policies. The index is helpful because innovation can be used to aid scientific advancement, business development, job creation, and technology development. The India score in the 2026 index provides insights into the strengths and weaknesses of its innovation system, and into the steps that could be taken to further improve the country's innovation system. Conclusion India is ranked at the 38th position in the Global Innovation Index 2026 among 139 economies, to become the top economy in Central and Southern Asia. Innovation output was ranked 25th and it has been an innovation overperformer for 16 years.