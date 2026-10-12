UPCISB Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Institutional Service Board (UPCISB) for the posts of Manager, Junior Manager, Assistant/Cashier, Assistant/Typist and others. UPCISB) will be conducting the Combined Cooperative Banking, Non-Banking, and Technical Service Examination (General Selection) 2026 exam from October 14 to October 26, 2026. Check all details here.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam scheduled from October 14 to 16, 2026 can download their hall ticket through the official website. The authority will release the hall ticket for the Non-Banking and Technical Service Examination, which is scheduled from Oct 22 & October 26, 2026 will be released soon on its official website.

It is noted that the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Institutional Service Board (UPCISB) is set to conduct the Combined Cooperative Banking, Non-Banking, and Technical Service Examination (General Selection) 2026 from October 14 to October 26, 2026 across the state. The examination will be conducted in three shifts each day, with timings of 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, and 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.