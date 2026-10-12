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UPCISB Admit Card 2026 Out at upcisb.upsdc.gov.in, Various Posts Hall Ticket Download PDF Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 12:39 IST

UPCISB Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Institutional Service Board (UPCISB) for the posts of Manager, Junior Manager, Assistant/Cashier, Assistant/Typist, and others. UPCISB) will be conducting the Combined Cooperative Banking, Non-Banking, and Technical Service Examination (General Selection) 2026 from October 14 to October 26, 2026. Check all details here.

UPCISB Admit Card 2026 Out at upcisb.upsdc.gov.in, Various Posts Hall Ticket Download PDF Link Here
UPCISB Admit Card 2026 Out at upcisb.upsdc.gov.in, Various Posts Hall Ticket Download PDF Link Here

UPCISB Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Institutional Service Board (UPCISB) for the posts of Manager, Junior Manager, Assistant/Cashier, Assistant/Typist and others. UPCISB) will be conducting the Combined Cooperative Banking, Non-Banking, and Technical Service Examination (General Selection) 2026 exam from October 14 to October 26, 2026. Check all details here.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam scheduled from October 14 to 16, 2026 can download their hall ticket through the official website. The authority will release the hall ticket for the Non-Banking and Technical Service Examination, which is scheduled from Oct 22 & October 26, 2026 will be released soon on its official website.

It is noted that the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Institutional Service Board (UPCISB) is set to conduct the Combined Cooperative Banking, Non-Banking, and Technical Service Examination (General Selection) 2026 from October 14 to October 26, 2026 across the state. The examination will be conducted in three shifts each day, with timings of 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, and 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

UPCISB Admit Card 2026 Date

The Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Institutional Service Board (UPCISB) has released the admit card for the posts of Manager, Junior Manager, Assistant/Cashier, Assistant/Typist and other posts. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their admit card through the official website. You can download the detailed notice pdf given below-

UPCISB Admit Card 2026-int

UPCISB Exam 2026 Schedule

The Uttar Pradesh Co-operative Institutional Service Board, Lucknow, is all set to conduct the written exam for various posts against  Advertisement No. A-2 / G.R. / 2026 (dated 14.04.2026) from  October 14 to October 26, 2026 across the state. Candidates who applied successfully for the  Combined Co-operative Banking, Non-Banking, and Technical Service Examination 2026 can check the details of the exam schedule given below.

Name of Posts Date of Exam 
Assistant / Cashier (Banking Assistant) / (Clerical Staff) (Category - 3) October 14, 2026
Assistant Accountant (Category - 3) / Accounts Clerk (Category - 3) October 16, 2026
Accountant (Category - 3), Assistant Accountant (Category - 3) October 22, 2026
Junior Engineer (Civil) (Category - 3) October 26, 2026

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Oct 12, 2026, 12:33 IST
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