Karnataka Higher Education Department Published Final Notification of Amended Rules for Seats in Professional Education Institutions

The Higher Education Department, Karnataka, has published the final notification for the Karnataka Selection of Candidates for Admission to Government Seats in Professional Educational Institutions (Amendment) Rules, 2026. This amendment will empower students from rural government educational institutions. The amendment was published following review of public feedback and objections received for the draft notification issued on September 17, 2026.

As per the notification issued, under the finalised rules, eligible rural students who have completed classes 1 to 10 in rural government schools and pursued pre-university education in government PU colleges will get a 7.5% Special Reservation in government seats across professional courses. The policy intervention enhances access to professional higher education, incentivising enrollment and retention across government academic institutions across the state.