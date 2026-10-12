Karnataka Higher Education Department Published Final Notification of Amended Rules for Seats in Professional Education Institutions
Karnataka Higher Education Department has published the final notification of the amended rules for admission to seats in professional education institutions. 7.5 percent seats are reserved for students who studies in rural institutions in Karnataka
The Higher Education Department, Karnataka, has published the final notification for the Karnataka Selection of Candidates for Admission to Government Seats in Professional Educational Institutions (Amendment) Rules, 2026. This amendment will empower students from rural government educational institutions. The amendment was published following review of public feedback and objections received for the draft notification issued on September 17, 2026.
As per the notification issued, under the finalised rules, eligible rural students who have completed classes 1 to 10 in rural government schools and pursued pre-university education in government PU colleges will get a 7.5% Special Reservation in government seats across professional courses. The policy intervention enhances access to professional higher education, incentivising enrollment and retention across government academic institutions across the state.
ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಗ್ರಾಮೀಣ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಶಾಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ1 ರಿಂದ 10ನೇ ತರಗತಿಯವರೆಗೆ ಮತ್ತು ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಪದವಿಪೂರ್ವ ಕಾಲೇಜುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವ್ಯಾಸಂಗ ಮಾಡಿದ ಅರ್ಹ ಗ್ರಾಮೀಣ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ವೃತ್ತಿಪರ ಕೋರ್ಸ್ಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇ.7.5 ವಿಶೇಷ ಮೀಸಲಾತಿ ನೀಡುವ ಸಂಬಂಧ ʻಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ವೃತ್ತಿಪರ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗಳ ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಸೀಟುಗಳ ಪ್ರವೇಶಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಆಯ್ಕೆ (ತಿದ್ದುಪಡಿ) ನಿಯಮಗಳು, 2026'' ರೂಪಿಸಿ ದಿನಾಂಕ 17.09.2026 ರಂದು ಕರಡು ಅಧಿಸೂಚನೆ ಹೊರಡಿಸಲಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಕೆಯಾದ ಆಕ್ಷೇಪಣೆ ಮತ್ತು ಸಲಹೆಗಳನ್ನು ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿ, ಉನ್ನತ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಇಲಾಖೆಯು ಇದೀಗ ಅಂತಿಮ ಅಧಿಸೂಚನೆ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿದೆ. ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಈ ಮಹತ್ವದ ತೀರ್ಮಾನದಿಂದ ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಶಾಲೆ ಮತ್ತು ಪಿಯು ಕಾಲೇಜುಗಳಲ್ಲಿನ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಉನ್ನತ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಪಡೆಯಲು ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಪ್ರೋತ್ಸಾಹ ದೊರೆತಂತಾಗಿದೆ. In a landmark step toward empowering students from rural government educational institutions, the Higher Education Department has officially published the final notification for the 'Karnataka Selection of Candidates for Admission to Government Seats in Professional Educational Institutions (Amendment) Rules, 2026'. This follows the review of public feedback and objections received for the draft notification issued on September 17, 2026. Under the finalised rules, a 7.5% special reservation in government seats across professional courses is guaranteed for eligible rural students who have completed Class 1 to 10 in rural government schools and pursued their pre-university education in government PU colleges. This progressive policy intervention significantly enhances access to professional higher education, incentivising enrollment and retention across government academic institutions statewide. #RuralReservation #ProfessionalCourses #KarnatakaEducation #GovernmentSchoolsofKarnataka #ShalaShikshana— School Education & Literacy Department Karnataka (@ShalaShikshana) October 11, 2026
Department Organises Special Classes to Enhance Learning Levels for 10th Students
Special classes have been organised for class 19 students during the Dasara holidays across Chikkaballapura, Bagalakot district. The classes were conducted to enhance learning levels and strengthen exam preparation of students for the upcoming SSLC examinations.
The special classes were conducted across all six talukas of the district under the guidance of the Deputy Director, prioritising subjects like Kannada, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science. School teachers identified the learning abilities of students to provide personalised guidance to students who required it. A mid-day meal was also arranged to encourage students to come to school and participate in the classes during the holidays.
Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: MCC Registration to Begin Today, Check Round 1 Schedule, Choice Filling, Seat Allotment
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.