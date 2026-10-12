WCL Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Mining Sirdar & Assistant Foreman Hall Ticket PDF Here

WCL Admit Card 2026: The Western CoalFields Limited (WCL) is going to conduct the Compute Based Test for the recruitment to the 444 posts of Mining Sirdar & Assistant Foreman/ Electrical Supervisor on 14 October 2026. The candidates who are going to appear for the examination should download the admit card which is available on the official website from 11 October till 14 October 2026. The WCL has released a short public notice which contains the information about the release of the admit card. The candidates should take a printout of the admit card as there will be no entry without it inside the examination hall.

WCL Admit Card 2026 Highlights

Through this recruitment drive, WCL is going to fill a total of 444 vacancies of Mining Sirdar & Assistant Foreman/ Electrical Supervisor. Check the highlights in the table below: