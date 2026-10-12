WCL Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Mining Sirdar & Assistant Foreman Hall Ticket PDF Here
WCL Admit Card 2026: WCL has released the admit card for the Mining Sirdar & Assistant Foreman recruitment on 11 October 2026 on its official website. The candidates who have applied for the recruitment should download the hall ticket pdf from the official website at westerncoal.in. Check this article to get the admit card link and other details.
Key Points
- WCL CBT for 444 Mining Sirdar & Assistant Foreman posts is on 14 October 2026.
- Admit cards are available for download from 11 October to 14 October 2026.
- Candidates must download and print their admit card; no entry without it.
WCL Admit Card 2026: The Western CoalFields Limited (WCL) is going to conduct the Compute Based Test for the recruitment to the 444 posts of Mining Sirdar & Assistant Foreman/ Electrical Supervisor on 14 October 2026. The candidates who are going to appear for the examination should download the admit card which is available on the official website from 11 October till 14 October 2026. The WCL has released a short public notice which contains the information about the release of the admit card. The candidates should take a printout of the admit card as there will be no entry without it inside the examination hall.
WCL Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Through this recruitment drive, WCL is going to fill a total of 444 vacancies of Mining Sirdar & Assistant Foreman/ Electrical Supervisor. Check the highlights in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruiting Authority
|
Western Coalfields Limited (WCL)
|
Type of Organization
|
Miniratna PSU
|
Department Name
|
Ministry of Coal
|
Advertisement No.
|
2026/69
|
No. of Vacancies
|
444
|
Name of Posts
|
Mining Sirdar, Assistant Foreman/ Electrical Supervisor
|
Selection Process
|
Computer Based Test (CBT) > Document Verification
|
Exam Date
|
14 October 2026
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
11 October 2026
|
Official Website
|
westerncoal.in
WCL Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The candidates who are going to appear for the WCL Mining Sirdar & Assistant Foreman CBT examination on 14 October should download the admit card through the direct link provided here.
|
WCL Admit Card 2026
How to Download WCL Admit Card 2026
To download the WCL admit card 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
-
Visit the official website at westerncoal.in.
-
On the homepage, go to the Career > Recruitments.
-
Now, click on the Apply button given against “Notice Regarding Download of Admit Cards for CBT – Employment Notification No. 2026/69” link.
-
Click on the Login button.
-
Enter your username, password, and security code to login.
-
Your admit card pdf will open on the screen.
-
Download it and take a printout of it.
Details Mentioned on WCL Admit Card 2026
The following details are mentioned on the WCL admit card 2026:
-
Candidate’s Name
-
Candidate’s Roll Number
-
Registration Number/ Application Number
-
Candidate’s Photograph
-
Candidate’s Signature
-
Exam Name
-
Exam Timing
-
Subject Code
-
Exam Date
-
Exam Centre Name
-
Exam Centre Address
-
Exam Centre Code
-
Instructions for the Candidates
WCL Mining Sirdar Mock Test Link 2026
The WCL has also uploaded the mock tests for the candidates who are going to appear for the Mining Sirdar T & S Grade C and Assistant Foreman examination. The mock test has been provided to help the candidates prepare in a better manner.
|
Mock Link for Mining Sirdar T and S Grade C
|
Mock Link for Assistant Foreman Trainee Electrical
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.