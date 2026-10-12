Delhi Metro Today, October 12: Entry And Exit At Six Stations Closed As Opposition Plans March To Supreme Court; Check Full List And Traffic Advisory

Delhi Metro Today, October 12: After a heavy closure day at the Delhi Metro one day ago, the new list for entry and exit closures on the occasion is out. As the Opposition holds a protest rally towards the Supreme Court today, security is important for safeguarding people.

Commuters travelling through central Delhi may face inconvenience today due to this. Entry and exit gates at six metro stations remain closed from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has implemented these restrictions as part of security arrangements and nothing otherwise.

Today, the INDIA bloc is holding a "Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy" protest march in New Delhi. This is to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Interchange facilities at all six stations remain operational, allowing passengers to switch between metro lines. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys, check traffic updates and follow official advisories to avoid delays while travelling through central Delhi.