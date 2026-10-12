Delhi Metro Today, October 12: Entry And Exit At Six Stations Closed As Opposition Plans March To Supreme Court; Check Full List And Traffic Advisory
Delhi Metro commuters may face travel disruptions on October 12 as entry and exit gates at six stations remain closed from 6 AM to 4 PM. The restrictions come amid the INDIA bloc's planned protest march in New Delhi.
Delhi Metro Today, October 12: After a heavy closure day at the Delhi Metro one day ago, the new list for entry and exit closures on the occasion is out. As the Opposition holds a protest rally towards the Supreme Court today, security is important for safeguarding people.
Commuters travelling through central Delhi may face inconvenience today due to this. Entry and exit gates at six metro stations remain closed from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has implemented these restrictions as part of security arrangements and nothing otherwise.
Today, the INDIA bloc is holding a "Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy" protest march in New Delhi. This is to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Interchange facilities at all six stations remain operational, allowing passengers to switch between metro lines. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys, check traffic updates and follow official advisories to avoid delays while travelling through central Delhi.
List Of Six Delhi Metro Stations With Closed Entry And Exit Gates
The following six metro stations are affected by the temporary restrictions:
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Patel Chowk
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Janpath
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Rajiv Chowk
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Mandi House
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Central Secretariat
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Barakhamba Road
Why Are Delhi Metro Stations Closed Today?
Protest after protest is happening in the national capital, and the government is trying to keep security measures in place.
Now, the INDIA bloc is holding a “Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy” protest march in New Delhi.
This march has core reasons, as the demonstration targets Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The protesters plan to submit a memorandum outlining their demands concerning alleged voter list irregularities, the SIR process and electoral reforms.
Key Details of the INDIA Bloc March
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Route and Time: The march is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM from the Connaught Place–Barakhamba Road junction towards the Supreme Court.
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Key Leaders: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge are expected to lead the march, alongside leaders such as Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee and Tejashwi Yadav.
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Demands: Opposition leaders plan to submit a memorandum calling for an end to alleged “vote chori” (voter list irregularities), the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, a halt to the SIR process and a return to paper ballots.
Traffic Disruptions And Diversions
Delhi Traffic Police has issued a travel advisory warning of congestion and possible route diversions at 30 key points across New Delhi and Central Delhi. The planned INDIA bloc protest march towards the Supreme Court may lead to traffic restrictions, police barricades and delays for commuters.
Heavy overnight rainfall has also caused localised waterlogging, potentially slowing road traffic further. Office-goers and other travellers are advised to plan their journeys, allow extra travel time and check official traffic updates before leaving. Commuters should remain alert to police instructions and consider alternative routes to avoid congested stretches.
Also Read: Weather Today: Why Are Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Sweeping Across India? Check IMD Forecast and Advisory for Delhi-NCR and South India
Key Roads and Areas to Watch
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Connaught Place and Mandi House
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Ashoka Road, Jantar Mantar Road and Sansad Marg
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Tolstoy Marg and Patel Chowk
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Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Bhikaji Cama Place
DELHI TRAFFIC POLICE ADVISORY In view of the law and order situation, traffic may be impacted on following stretches in Delhi on 12.10.2026. 1. Diversions Diversions will be enforced starting from 06:00 AM on 12.10.2026 depending upon prevailing situation. General public is informed that movement at following points and surrounding stretches might remain affected:- 1.Round About Shankar Road-Vande Matram ‘T’ Point towards New Delhi 2.Dhaula Kuan Flyover 3.Round About Jhandewalan 4.Round About Panchkuian 5.Round About Mandi House 6.Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point) 7.Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point) 8.Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg https://t.co/hLq6pNQgBG Nanak Chowk 10.Chemsford Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point 11.Bharion Road- MGM (Ring Road) T-Point 12.Lodhi Road Flyover 13.Round About Neela Gumbad 14.Madarsa T- Point 15.Round About Samrat Hotel 16.Sardar Patel Marg- Panchsheel Marg Crossing 17.Under Bhikaji Kama Place 18.Under Moti Bagh Flyover 19.Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point 20.Round About Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road 21.Round About Windsor Palace 22.Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing 23.Round About Rail Bhawan 24.Jai Singh Road – Sansad Marg Crossing 25.Outer Circle Connaught Place -Barakhamba Road T-Point 26.Round About Gol Dak Khana 27.Round About Patel Chowk 28.Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-Point 29.Round About RML Hospital 30.Outer Circle Connaught Place - Sansad Marg T-Point 2.Commuters’ Advisory & Recommendations •Plan in Advance: Please keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards railway stations, ISBTs, or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi. •Avoid Non-Essential Travel: Commuters are requested not to undertake non essential travel. •Dynamic Restrictions: Traffic management measures are dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment. 3.Stay Updated (Real-Time Information) For live updates, alternate routes, and continuous traffic alerts, please keep referring to official Delhi Traffic Police platforms: •Website: https://t.co/8CZTflQ8x7 •X (Twitter): @dtptraffic •Instagram : @dtptraffic •Facebook : @dtptraffic •Helpline Numbers: 1095 or 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @CMODelhi @DelhiPolice @OfficialDMRC @dtchq_delhi @tweetndmc @FBDPolice @gurgaonpolice @SonipatPolice @jhajjarpolice @ghaziabadpolice @CP_Noida @timesofindia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @AmarUjalaNews @NavbharatTimes @Live_Hindustan @TimesNow @IndiaToday @republic— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 11, 2026
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