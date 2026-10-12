Weather Today: Why Are Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Sweeping Across India? Check IMD Forecast and Advisory for Delhi-NCR and South India
Weather Today: Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Monday, October 12, disrupting normal life across several areas. Meanwhile, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka may experience further rainfall. Check the IMD forecast, temperature updates and weather advisory for affected regions.
Weather Today: Delhi and Delhi-NCR woke to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds today, on Monday, October 12. This brought a sudden change in the weather and disrupted normal life across several areas. Waterlogging and fallen trees were reported in the national capital and around the capital. Heavy effects were seen in Karol Bagh near Jhandewalan Temple, as intense showers swept through the region. Not only this, South India is also going through a tremendous weather change.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast thunderstorms, lightning and winds gusting up to 60 km/h across Delhi and neighbouring areas. The rainfall brought temporary relief from warmer conditions, while commuters faced challenging travel conditions. Meanwhile, several southern states are also expected to experience unsettled weather and further rainfall.
Delhi-NCR Weather Today: Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Disrupt Normal Life
Delhi-NCR is facing gusty weather, which has disrupted normal life across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast thunderstorms, lightning and wind gusts reaching 60 km/h at isolated locations.
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Waterlogging and Traffic: Heavy rainfall raised concerns over waterlogging and traffic congestion, making Monday morning commutes more challenging than usual.
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Delhi Airport Updates: Airport operations remained functional, but passengers were advised to check their flight status before departure.
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Day Temperature: Temperatures are expected to reach 31°C to 34°C.
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Minimum Temperature: Night-time temperatures may remain between 21°C and 23°C.
Weather Today In Kerala And Tamil Nadu Face Continued Rainfall Activity
The southern part of India is witnessing heavy rainfall, and the cities are lagged with water and gusty winds. South India is right now experiencing an active post-monsoon weather phase. Not just this, it is expected that more rainfall will hit the cities in some time.
South India Rain Alert: IMD Forecast
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Kerala and Mahe: Thunderstorms and lightning are expected, with isolated heavy rainfall possible in some areas.
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Hill Stations: Munnar and other hill stations may experience intense showers, potentially affecting travel plans.
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Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal: Rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40–50 km/h is likely.
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Travel Advisory: Commuters and residents should exercise caution during thunderstorms and strong winds.
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Weather Updates: Travellers should monitor local forecasts before departure, as unexpected showers could disrupt outdoor plans later in the week.
Andhra Pradesh And Karnataka Prepare For Changing Conditions
Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema may experience strong winds and scattered rainfall, while parts of Karnataka could witness thunderstorms from October 14 onwards. Weather conditions may vary across coastal, hilly and interior regions, requiring residents to remain alert.
Key Weather Updates
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Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Strong surface winds and scattered rainfall are possible in some areas.
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Rayalaseema: Residents should prepare for changing weather conditions and possible gusty winds.
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Araku Region: Coastal and hilly locations may remain cloudy.
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Coastal Karnataka: Warm and humid conditions may continue.
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South Interior Karnataka: Thunderstorms and lightning are possible from October 14 onwards.
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North Interior Karnataka: Rainfall activity may extend to parts of the region subsequently.
IMD Adviosry For Weather Today
The IMD has also given the map of the monsoon, which is at the end of its peak. Commuters and people who travel across Delhi-NCR need to have a look at the advisories given by the department. It would be easy to plan your day with a full knowledge of the weather. Read Here: IMD FORECAST
IMD Weather Advisory: Precautions for Residents and Travellers
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Follow official IMD updates: Stay informed about the latest weather alerts and forecasts for your area.
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Avoid waterlogged roads: Take alternate routes where necessary and do not drive through flooded streets.
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Stay safe during thunderstorms: Seek shelter indoors during lightning and avoid open areas, trees and exposed structures.
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Take precautions against strong winds: Stay away from weak structures, loose objects and falling branches.
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Check travel updates: Verify road conditions and flight status before departure, particularly in areas experiencing heavy rainfall.
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Plan your day accordingly: Allow extra travel time and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during severe weather.
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