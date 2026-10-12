Weather Today: Why Are Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Sweeping Across India? Check IMD Forecast and Advisory for Delhi-NCR and South India

Weather Today: Delhi and Delhi-NCR woke to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds today, on Monday, October 12. This brought a sudden change in the weather and disrupted normal life across several areas. Waterlogging and fallen trees were reported in the national capital and around the capital. Heavy effects were seen in Karol Bagh near Jhandewalan Temple, as intense showers swept through the region. Not only this, South India is also going through a tremendous weather change.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast thunderstorms, lightning and winds gusting up to 60 km/h across Delhi and neighbouring areas. The rainfall brought temporary relief from warmer conditions, while commuters faced challenging travel conditions. Meanwhile, several southern states are also expected to experience unsettled weather and further rainfall.