SBI Clerk Result 2026 at sbi.co.in: Check Expected Date and Past Years Trends Here
SBI Clerk Result 2026 is expected to be released soon by the State Bank of India (SBI) for the SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) posts. Recently, SBI had conducted the SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) - 2026 Preliminary Examination for 9766 Clerk vacancies. Along with the result, the SBI will release the scorecard and other details on its official website. Check all details here.
SBI Clerk Result 2026: State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI Clerk Result 2026 soon for the SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) posts. Recently, SBI had conducted the SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) - 2026 Preliminary Examination for 9766 Clerk vacancies on September 26 and 27, 2026 across the country. However, the SBI has not announced any specific date; as per previous trends and media reports, it is expected that the result will be released by the end of October 2026. Along with the SBI Clerk Result 2026, the authority will release the scorecards and marks of candidates who have appeared for the exam.
SBI Clerk Result 2026 Date
However, the SBI has not announced any specific date, as per previous trends and media reports, it is expected that the result will be released by the end of October 2026. As per the reports, more than 12 lakh candidates have appeared in the SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) - 2026 Preliminary Examination. The result will be released in PDF format containing the name and roll number of the candidates. All those candidates who are declared qualified in the prelims exam will be appear for the next round, which is the mains exam.
SBI Clerk Result 2026 Overview
A total of 9766 Clerk (Junior Associate) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive against CRPD/CR/2026-27/17. The prelims exam was held on September 26 and 27, 2026 across the country. Check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: Overview
|Organisation
|State Bank of India (SBI)
|Posts
|Clerk (Junior Associate)
|Advt. No.
|CRPD/CR/2026-27/17
|Vacancies
|9766
|Result Format
|Result Status
|Soon
|Prelims Exam Date
|September 26 and 27, 2026
|SBI Clerk Mains Exam
|November 2026
|Selection Process
|Prelims- Mains- Language Proficiency Test
|Official website
|www.sbi.bank.in
How to Check Roll Number in SBI Clerk JA Prelims Result 2026?
If you have appeared in the SBI Clerk Prelims exam, you can check your result status with the SBI Clerk Result 2026 PDF. To check your roll number in the result PDF, you can check your roll number easily by following the steps given below. First of all, download the result PDF, open the result on your laptop or computer, and just the “Ctrl+F” shortcut; type your roll number/registration number, which is mentioned on your call letter. You can check your result easily without wondering how to search your roll number in a long PDF.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.