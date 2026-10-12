SBI Clerk Result 2026 at sbi.co.in: Check Expected Date and Past Years Trends Here

SBI Clerk Result 2026: State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI Clerk Result 2026 soon for the SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) posts. Recently, SBI had conducted the SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) - 2026 Preliminary Examination for 9766 Clerk vacancies on September 26 and 27, 2026 across the country. However, the SBI has not announced any specific date; as per previous trends and media reports, it is expected that the result will be released by the end of October 2026. Along with the SBI Clerk Result 2026, the authority will release the scorecards and marks of candidates who have appeared for the exam.

SBI Clerk Result 2026 Date

However, the SBI has not announced any specific date, as per previous trends and media reports, it is expected that the result will be released by the end of October 2026. As per the reports, more than 12 lakh candidates have appeared in the SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) - 2026 Preliminary Examination. The result will be released in PDF format containing the name and roll number of the candidates. All those candidates who are declared qualified in the prelims exam will be appear for the next round, which is the mains exam.