Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for Soldier/General Duty; Check Rally Schedule

Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment 2026: The 137 Composite Ecological Task Force Battalion (Territorial Army) 39 Gorkha Rifles, has released a recruitment notification in the Employment News (10-16) October 2026. A total of 74 various posts, including Junior Commissioned Officer (GD) (04), Soldier/General Duty (61), Soldier/Clk (SD) (02), Soldier/Chef Community (01), and other tradesman roles like Housekeeper, Washerman, Steward, Dresser, and Tailor, are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

As per the detailed notification released, the 137 CETF Bn (TA) 39 Gorkha Rifles will be conducting an All India Recruitment Rally for eligible Ex-Servicemen (pensioners) and Ex-women employees of MoEF&CC/State Forest Department. Interested and eligible candidates can appear in the screening begins from 16 November 2026. The runs will be conducted through 21 November 2026 at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Cantt, Prayagraj (UP).