Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for Soldier/General Duty; Check Rally Schedule
Territorial Army JCO Recruitment 2026 has been released for the posts of Junior Commissioned Officer (GD), Soldier/General Duty, Soldier/Clk (SD), Soldier/Chef Community, and Tradesmen in the Employment News (10-16) October 2026. A recruitment rally will be conducted from 21 November 2026. Check all details here.
Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment 2026: The 137 Composite Ecological Task Force Battalion (Territorial Army) 39 Gorkha Rifles, has released a recruitment notification in the Employment News (10-16) October 2026. A total of 74 various posts, including Junior Commissioned Officer (GD) (04), Soldier/General Duty (61), Soldier/Clk (SD) (02), Soldier/Chef Community (01), and other tradesman roles like Housekeeper, Washerman, Steward, Dresser, and Tailor, are to be filled through the recruitment drive.
As per the detailed notification released, the 137 CETF Bn (TA) 39 Gorkha Rifles will be conducting an All India Recruitment Rally for eligible Ex-Servicemen (pensioners) and Ex-women employees of MoEF&CC/State Forest Department. Interested and eligible candidates can appear in the screening begins from 16 November 2026. The runs will be conducted through 21 November 2026 at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Cantt, Prayagraj (UP).
Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment 2026 Download PDF
The detailed recruitment pdf for the Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment 2026 is available in Employment News (10-16) October 2026. The detailed notification pdf will provide you all the details, including crucial dates and others.
Indian Army TES 57 Recruitment 2026 Notification Out
Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment 2026 Vacancies
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 74 vacancies are available across various roles, including Junior Commissioned Officer (GD), Soldier/General Duty, Soldier/Clk (SD), Soldier/Chef Community, and Tradesmen. Check the post-wise number of vacancies available through the table given below-
|Junior Commissioned Officer (GD)
|04
|Soldier/General Duty
|61
|Soldier/Clk (SD)
|02
|Soldier/Chef Community
|01
|Tradesmen
|06
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.