Navratri Colours Day 2, October 12, 2026: White Colour Significance & Outfit Ideas

Navratri Colours Day 2 2026: Today is the 2nd Day of Navratri Colours Day 2 2026 on Monday, 12th October 2026. This day is associated with the colour white. It symbolises peace, purity, calmness and simplicity. The devotees wear traditional white dresses and celebrate the festival with joy and devotion. The Sharadiya Navratri started on October 11, 2026, and will run till October 19, 2026. It is during these nine days that the devotees pray to the nine forms of the Goddess Durga. The various forms of the goddess are connected with a different colour each day, and the colours have special significance in popular Navratri practices. Navratri Day 2 Colour 2026: White The colour for the second day of Navratri in 2026 is white. People celebrate the day by wearing white clothes, decorating their homes and temples, and taking part in prayers and other festive activities.

White is associated with peace, purity and inner calm. It is also considered to represent a new start and positive thinking. For many devotees, wearing white during Navratri signifies their devotion and embrace of the spiritual message of the festival. Which Goddess Is Worshipped on Day 2 of Navratri 2026? Source: reddit On the second day of Navratri, devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini, the second form of Goddess Durga. Maa Brahmacharini is connected with devotion, discipline, patience and determination. In the Hindu belief system, her life embodies dedication towards spiritual practice and the power to stay focused. Maa Brahmacharini is dedicated to the devout and prayers are offered for peace, wisdom and strength. Many fasts are also observed and special puja rituals are also followed in accordance with the family tradition.

Significance of White Colour on Navratri Day 2 White holds a special place in Navratri celebrations because of its traditional association with peace and purity. Its meaning can be understood in several ways: Peace and calmness: White represents a peaceful mind and a calm heart.

Purity: The colour is often associated with cleanliness, simplicity and pure intentions.

Positive thoughts: White symbolises hope, positivity and a fresh start.

Spiritual devotion: Wearing white can express faith and dedication during the festival.

Simplicity and harmony: White reflects a simple way of life and the importance of maintaining harmony with others. For many devotees, wearing white on the second day of Navratri is a meaningful way to take part in the festival and remember the qualities associated with Maa Brahmacharini.

White Outfit Ideas for Navratri Day 2, October 12, 2026 On the second day of Navratri white clothes are worn. Traditional or modern clothes can be selected according to the comfort of people, depending on their own style and plans for the day. 1. White Anarkali Suit A white anarkali with light embroidery and a white dupatta is a great choice for Navratri. Combine with silver earrings, bangles and a pair of comfortable boots for a classic style. 2. White Saree A white cotton, silk or chiffon saree can be worn for puja and family gatherings. A festive touch can be added by a golden or silver border that won't detract from the simplicity of the colour. 3. White Kurta-Pyjama Men may opt for a white kurta-pyjama for the visits to the temple, prayers and family functions. A simple Nehru jacket or traditional footwear can complete the outfit.

4. White Chaniya Choli A white chaniya choli which is embellished with mirror work, colourful embroidery or silver work can be worn for Garba and Dandiya. Contrasting dupatta and traditional jewellery can be used to introduce color to the outfit. 5. White Sharara Suit Another festive choice is a white sharara suit that features fine threadwork. Can be styled with jhumkas, bangles and a matching dupatta for an elegant look. 6. White Kurta with Jeans For a simple, modern look, women and men can pair a white kurta with jeans or trousers. This outfit is comfortable for casual gatherings and daytime celebrations. 7. White Lehenga For Navratri celebrations, it is a traditional choice to wear a white lehenga with delicate embroidery or a colourful border. Can be worn with a matching blouse and dupatta. 8. White Indo-Western Outfit

For those who like modern fashion, they can opt for a white co-ord set, long ethnic coats or can wear white clothes with traditional accessories. A contemporary method to stick to the colour theme of the day. How to Style White Outfits for Navratri Here are a few easy styling ideas for October 12, 2026: Jewellery: Choose silver jewellery, pearls or light gold accessories.

Footwear: Wear juttis, sandals or comfortable flats for temple visits and celebrations.

Dupatta: Add a white, silver or pastel-coloured dupatta to complete a traditional outfit.

Makeup: Keep the look simple with natural makeup and a shade of lipstick that suits your style.

Accessories: Use bangles, earrings, a small bindi or a traditional handbag to add a festive touch.

Comfort: Choose breathable fabrics such as cotton for daytime celebrations and lighter outfits for long events.