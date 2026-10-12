Over 67,000 Students Participate in UP Mission Shakti Campaign on Women’s Safety Awareness Activities

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Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) organised the Mission Shakti Awareness Campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. A total of 67,951 students participated in day one of the campaign. The campaign is being conducted to raise awareness about women's safety, child protection and the use of the emergency helpline. केजीबीवी में छात्राओं को दी गई हेल्पलाइन की जानकारी मिशन शक्ति अभियान के पहले दिन चला जागरूकता अभियान छात्राओं को सामाजिक बुराइयों से दूर रहने का दिया गया संदेश #SchoolEducation #SamagraShiksha #25CroreBachchonKeSapnoKaBharat #SchoolsForViksitBharat #MissionShakti #MissionShaktiUP — Department Of Basic Education Uttar Pradesh (@basicshiksha_up) October 12, 2026 As per the UP Information and Public Relations Department, the participants included 55,574 girls and 12,377 boys. Those who participated took part in poster making, chart preparation, awareness rallies, classroom discussions and theatrical performances to spread the message of women's safety and respect.

Students were informed about four important helpline numbers during the activities. These included Women Power Line 1090, Women Helpline 181, Police Emergency Service 112 and Child Helpline 1098. They were also told how to seek help in cases of harassment, safety concerns or emergencies. Minister of State for Basic Education, Sandeep Singh, stated that the campaign aims to spread awareness among girls and women about their rights ans safety. He also highlighted the importance of providing information about the helpline numbers in schools so that children know how to seek assistance during an emergency. Schools also organised various creative activities to communicate the message of women's safety and respect. Some schools had girls dress as Goddess Durga and performed plays highlighting the need to end social evils and promote respect for women. Students also participated in rallies carrying posters and banners.