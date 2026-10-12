Over 67,000 Students Participate in UP Mission Shakti Campaign on Women’s Safety Awareness Activities
A total of 67,951 students participated in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) Mission Shakti Awareness Campaign conducted to raise awareness about women's safety, child protection and the use of the emergency helpline.
Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) organised the Mission Shakti Awareness Campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. A total of 67,951 students participated in day one of the campaign. The campaign is being conducted to raise awareness about women's safety, child protection and the use of the emergency helpline.
केजीबीवी में छात्राओं को दी गई हेल्पलाइन की जानकारी मिशन शक्ति अभियान के पहले दिन चला जागरूकता अभियान छात्राओं को सामाजिक बुराइयों से दूर रहने का दिया गया संदेश #SchoolEducation #SamagraShiksha #25CroreBachchonKeSapnoKaBharat #SchoolsForViksitBharat #MissionShakti #MissionShaktiUP— Department Of Basic Education Uttar Pradesh (@basicshiksha_up) October 12, 2026
As per the UP Information and Public Relations Department, the participants included 55,574 girls and 12,377 boys. Those who participated took part in poster making, chart preparation, awareness rallies, classroom discussions and theatrical performances to spread the message of women's safety and respect.
Students were informed about four important helpline numbers during the activities. These included Women Power Line 1090, Women Helpline 181, Police Emergency Service 112 and Child Helpline 1098. They were also told how to seek help in cases of harassment, safety concerns or emergencies.
Minister of State for Basic Education, Sandeep Singh, stated that the campaign aims to spread awareness among girls and women about their rights ans safety. He also highlighted the importance of providing information about the helpline numbers in schools so that children know how to seek assistance during an emergency.
Schools also organised various creative activities to communicate the message of women's safety and respect. Some schools had girls dress as Goddess Durga and performed plays highlighting the need to end social evils and promote respect for women. Students also participated in rallies carrying posters and banners.
Female police officers also participated in the awareness programme at some of the schools and interacted with students regarding safety measures and ways to seek assistance. The activities also encouraged children to speak up in unsafe situations and approach trusted people or relevant support services for help.
Director General of School Education, Monika Rani, mentioned that efforts were being made to ensure the prescribed activities are implemented effectively and to ensure active student participation from every school. She also stressed the importance of educating girls about safety, self-respect and their rights through creative activities. Concerned officials were also directed to monitor the programmes regularly and submit reports through the prescribed channels.
The sixth phase of the Mission Shakti campaign is being conducted from October 11 to 19, 2026. The council schools and KGBVs conducted activities focusing on girls' rights, child rights, safe and unsafe touch, grievance redressal mechanisms and helpline numbers. District- and block-level officials have also been instructed to monitor the activities, ensure student participation and submit reports in the prescribed format. The campaign also aims to improve awareness among students about their rights, personal safety and the support systems available to them during emergencies.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.