What is Open and Closed on Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day 2026 in US?
Millions across the United States observe Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday, October 12, 2026. Because it is a recognized federal holiday, essential public services, postal operations, and financial institutions adjust their schedules nationwide.
What stays open and closes on Columbus Day in the US? As for October 12 holiday, services that operate according to specific guidelines will be either governmental or private businesses
According to US Office of Personnel Management, Columbus Day is still an officially announced federal holiday in October 2026.
And thus federal offices, courts and administrative bodies will be closed today in the US. Nonetheless, private business can decide on their work schedule themselves.
Read more about the opening and closing status of all the public and private owned services on October 12 holiday in the US. This may cause certain problems with scheduling. And knowing which institutions are open will prevent unnecessary trouble.
Are Post Offices, Banks, and Financial Markets Open on October 12 Holiday?
USPS operates according to the holiday calendar of the nation. This implies that all local post offices are closed on Monday, October 12. And the mail delivery services will be unavailable. But operations will resume on the following day.
Banking systems have mixed responses to Columbus Day in 2026.
According to the guidelines from the US Federal Reserve major payments processing centers will be closed. Thus branches of such institutions as Bank of America and Wells Fargo will also close their doors. At the same time, online payments and ATM systems operate normally.
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Institution
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October 12 Holiday Status
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What You Need to Know
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U.S. Postal Service
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Closed
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No regular mail delivery or counter services
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Stock Exchanges
(NYSE/Nasdaq)
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Open
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Normal buying and selling hours
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Bond Market
(SIFMA)
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Closed
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Trading on government bonds stops for the day
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Federal Reserve Banks
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Closed
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Wire transfers and check settlements wait until Tuesday
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Big Retailers
(Target, Costco)
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Open
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Standard daily business hours
Wall Street does not completely take the day off on Columbus Day
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Stock Market: The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq stay open during normal hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
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Bond Market: The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association recommends keeping bond trading closed all day.
What is Closing Status of Schools, Local Services, and Retail Stores on October 12 Holiday?
School calendar arrangements depend upon your local school board and not upon the federal government. Arrangements for school holidays differ according to the city you live in.
For example, the schools in New York will be closed due to observance of Italian Heritage Day and Indigenous Peoples Day on October 12th 2026.
But the schools located in states where the holiday is not observed will have regular sessions.
The city hall, the DMV, and public libraries operate according to state guidelines; thus, it is advised to call before heading to the office.
Many garbage collecting services in town have delayed garbage collection for all residential areas for an extra day. Shopping, on the contrary, is an easy task.
How the October 12 Holiday has Changed Over Time in US?
October 12 has a rich tradition that continues to evolve even until today. The observance became a federal holiday in 1937 when then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt established it primarily as an homage to Italian-American culture and initial sea journeys.
In the last few decades, there have been state governors and municipal governments that decided to move towards celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day to honor Native Americans.
Indigenous Peoples Day is now celebrated in over 20 states and several hundred cities across the nation. Although October 12 officially remains Columbus Day in terms of federal law, it now marks two separate observances due to presidential proclamations.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.