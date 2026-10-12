What is Open and Closed on Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day 2026 in US?

What stays open and closes on Columbus Day in the US? As for October 12 holiday, services that operate according to specific guidelines will be either governmental or private businesses According to US Office of Personnel Management, Columbus Day is still an officially announced federal holiday in October 2026. And thus federal offices, courts and administrative bodies will be closed today in the US. Nonetheless, private business can decide on their work schedule themselves. Read more about the opening and closing status of all the public and private owned services on October 12 holiday in the US. This may cause certain problems with scheduling. And knowing which institutions are open will prevent unnecessary trouble. Are Post Offices, Banks, and Financial Markets Open on October 12 Holiday?

USPS operates according to the holiday calendar of the nation. This implies that all local post offices are closed on Monday, October 12. And the mail delivery services will be unavailable. But operations will resume on the following day. Banking systems have mixed responses to Columbus Day in 2026. According to the guidelines from the US Federal Reserve major payments processing centers will be closed. Thus branches of such institutions as Bank of America and Wells Fargo will also close their doors. At the same time, online payments and ATM systems operate normally. Institution October 12 Holiday Status What You Need to Know U.S. Postal Service Closed No regular mail delivery or counter services Stock Exchanges (NYSE/Nasdaq) Open Normal buying and selling hours Bond Market (SIFMA) Closed Trading on government bonds stops for the day Federal Reserve Banks Closed Wire transfers and check settlements wait until Tuesday Big Retailers (Target, Costco) Open Standard daily business hours

Wall Street does not completely take the day off on Columbus Day Stock Market : The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq stay open during normal hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Bond Market: The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association recommends keeping bond trading closed all day. What is Closing Status of Schools, Local Services, and Retail Stores on October 12 Holiday? School calendar arrangements depend upon your local school board and not upon the federal government. Arrangements for school holidays differ according to the city you live in. For example, the schools in New York will be closed due to observance of Italian Heritage Day and Indigenous Peoples Day on October 12th 2026. But the schools located in states where the holiday is not observed will have regular sessions.