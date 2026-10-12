DRDO RCI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 195 Graduate, Diploma & ITI Seats

The Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a premier missile technology laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) located in Hyderabad, has published the official notification under the advertisement number RCI/HRD/Apprenticeship/Advt/2027 for the engagement of the 195 Apprentices for a one-year training period. Candidates holding a B.E. or B.Tech degree, Diploma in Engineering, or ITI certificate can submit their online applications via the central apprenticeship official website at NATS 2.0 for Degree or Diploma and NAPS or Apprenticeship India for ITI. The application window is open from October 1, 2026 and candidates can apply till the last date, i.e., November 1, 2026. DRDO RCI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights Given below are the key highlights of the DRDO RCI Apprentice recruitment process 2026 key highlights:-

Particulars Deatils Organisation Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Advertisement Number RCI/HRD/Apprenticeship/Advt/2027 Laboratory Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad Total Vacancies 195 Categories of Vacancies Graduate, Technician (Diploma), ITI Trade Apprentice Minimum Age 18 years Selection Process Academic Merit and Interview as required DRDO RCI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Candidates who are interested in applying for the DRDO RCI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 can apply through the respective apprenticeship portals. Candidates holding a B.E. or B.Tech and Diploma degrees will have to apply for the apprenticeship recruitment through the NATS 2.0 portal, while the ITI candidates can apply through the Apprenticeship India Portal. For the ease of the candidates, direct links for both portals have been given below:-

Particular Direct Link NATS 2.0 Portal Online Link Apprenticeship India Portal Online Link How to Apply for the DRDO RCI Apprenticeship Recruitment 2026? Given below are simple steps to apply for the DRDO RCI Apprenticeship 2026 recruitment for the engineering and ITI Candidates:- Visit the official website of the NATS 2.0 Portal or Apprenticeship India Portal.

Once directed to the homepage, candidates will have to complete the registration process on the respective portals and then log in to their accounts.

On the NATS 2.0 Portal, candidates will have to search for the Research Centre Imarat, DRDO.

On the Apprenticeship India Portal, candidates will have to click on the Apprenticeship Opportunities.

Select the Enrollment ID STLRAC000010 on the NATS 2.0 Portal and use Establishment ID E05203600040.

Fill in the required details on NATS 2.0 and select the relevant ITI Trade on the Apprenticeship India Portal.

Submit the application, click on Apply, and complete the required details.

Save the application details for future reference and save the details.

Eligibility Criteria for the DRDO RCI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Before applying for the DRDO RCI Apprentice Recruitment 2026, candidates will have to make sure that they meet the eligibility criteria that have been set by the DRDO. The eligibility criteria may vary according to the apprenticeship criteria. Given below are the eligibility criteria for the DRDO RCI Apprentice recruitment process 2026:- Educational Qualifications Details Graduate Apprentice B.E. and B.Tech in the relevant engineering Discipline Trade Apprentice ITI qualification in the relevant trade Technician Apprentice Diploma in the relevant engineering discipline. Age Limit Details Minimum Age 18 Years Maximum Age No Upper Age limit specified Age Relaxation Will be provided as per the government rules

DRDO RCI Apprentice Monthly Stipend 2026 As per the official Ministry of Defence and Apprenticeship Amendment guidelines, the monthly stipend of the DRDO RCI Apprenticeship 2026 will be as follow:- Apprentice Category Stipend Approximately Graduate Engineering Apprentice Rs. 9000 to Rs. 12,300 Technician (Diploma) Apprentice Rs. 8000 to Rs. 10,900 Trade (ITI) Apprentice Rs. 8000 to Rs.9600 Selection Process of the DRDO RCI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 The selection process of the DRDO RCI Apprentice recruitment process is as follows:- Shortlisting is done primarily on academic merit, i.e., the marks obtained in qualifying exams. DRDO RCI reserves the right ot hold an interview if needed.

Shortlist notices are sent directly to the candidate’s registered email address.

Mandatory documents required for the selection process are as follows:-