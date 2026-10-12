DRDO RCI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 195 Graduate, Diploma & ITI Seats
DRDO Research Centre Imarat (RCI) Hyderabad had announced 195 Graduate, Diploma and ITI Apprentice vacancies. Check the eligibility criteria, salary and apply on the NATs or NAPS official website.
The Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a premier missile technology laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) located in Hyderabad, has published the official notification under the advertisement number RCI/HRD/Apprenticeship/Advt/2027 for the engagement of the 195 Apprentices for a one-year training period. Candidates holding a B.E. or B.Tech degree, Diploma in Engineering, or ITI certificate can submit their online applications via the central apprenticeship official website at NATS 2.0 for Degree or Diploma and NAPS or Apprenticeship India for ITI. The application window is open from October 1, 2026 and candidates can apply till the last date, i.e., November 1, 2026.
DRDO RCI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are the key highlights of the DRDO RCI Apprentice recruitment process 2026 key highlights:-
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Particulars
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Deatils
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Organisation
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Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)
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Advertisement Number
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RCI/HRD/Apprenticeship/Advt/2027
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Laboratory
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Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad
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Total Vacancies
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195
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Categories of Vacancies
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Graduate, Technician (Diploma), ITI Trade Apprentice
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Minimum Age
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18 years
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Selection Process
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Academic Merit and Interview as required
DRDO RCI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Candidates who are interested in applying for the DRDO RCI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 can apply through the respective apprenticeship portals. Candidates holding a B.E. or B.Tech and Diploma degrees will have to apply for the apprenticeship recruitment through the NATS 2.0 portal, while the ITI candidates can apply through the Apprenticeship India Portal. For the ease of the candidates, direct links for both portals have been given below:-
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Particular
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Direct Link
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NATS 2.0 Portal
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Apprenticeship India Portal
How to Apply for the DRDO RCI Apprenticeship Recruitment 2026?
Given below are simple steps to apply for the DRDO RCI Apprenticeship 2026 recruitment for the engineering and ITI Candidates:-
- Visit the official website of the NATS 2.0 Portal or Apprenticeship India Portal.
- Once directed to the homepage, candidates will have to complete the registration process on the respective portals and then log in to their accounts.
- On the NATS 2.0 Portal, candidates will have to search for the Research Centre Imarat, DRDO.
- On the Apprenticeship India Portal, candidates will have to click on the Apprenticeship Opportunities.
- Select the Enrollment ID STLRAC000010 on the NATS 2.0 Portal and use Establishment ID E05203600040.
- Fill in the required details on NATS 2.0 and select the relevant ITI Trade on the Apprenticeship India Portal.
- Submit the application, click on Apply, and complete the required details.
- Save the application details for future reference and save the details.
Eligibility Criteria for the DRDO RCI Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Before applying for the DRDO RCI Apprentice Recruitment 2026, candidates will have to make sure that they meet the eligibility criteria that have been set by the DRDO. The eligibility criteria may vary according to the apprenticeship criteria. Given below are the eligibility criteria for the DRDO RCI Apprentice recruitment process 2026:-
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Educational Qualifications
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Details
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Graduate Apprentice
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B.E. and B.Tech in the relevant engineering Discipline
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Trade Apprentice
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ITI qualification in the relevant trade
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Technician Apprentice
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Diploma in the relevant engineering discipline.
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Age Limit
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Details
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Minimum Age
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18 Years
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Maximum Age
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No Upper Age limit specified
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Age Relaxation
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Will be provided as per the government rules
DRDO RCI Apprentice Monthly Stipend 2026
As per the official Ministry of Defence and Apprenticeship Amendment guidelines, the monthly stipend of the DRDO RCI Apprenticeship 2026 will be as follow:-
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Apprentice Category
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Stipend Approximately
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Graduate Engineering Apprentice
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Rs. 9000 to Rs. 12,300
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Technician (Diploma) Apprentice
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Rs. 8000 to Rs. 10,900
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Trade (ITI) Apprentice
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Rs. 8000 to Rs.9600
Selection Process of the DRDO RCI Apprentice Recruitment 2026
The selection process of the DRDO RCI Apprentice recruitment process is as follows:-
- Shortlisting is done primarily on academic merit, i.e., the marks obtained in qualifying exams. DRDO RCI reserves the right ot hold an interview if needed.
- Shortlist notices are sent directly to the candidate’s registered email address.
- Mandatory documents required for the selection process are as follows:-
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Candidates are advised to submit their application form on the respective official website at the earliest convenience.
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Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.